Weekly High Frequency Indicators: Assessing If Weakness Is Spreading To Several Consumer Metrics

Weak real retail sales and a spike in initial claims, if not reversed, could show manufacturing weakness spreading to the consumer economy.

Purpose

I look at the high frequency weekly indicators because while they can be very noisy, they provide a good nowcast of the economy and will telegraph the maintenance or change in the economy well before monthly or quarterly data is available. They also are an excellent way to "mark your beliefs to market." In general, I go in order of long leading indicators, then short leading indicators, then coincident indicators.

A Note on Methodology

Data is presented in a "just the facts, ma'am" format with a minimum of commentary so that bias is minimized.

Where relevant, I include 12-month highs and lows in the data in parentheses to the right. All data taken from St. Louis FRED unless otherwise linked.

A few items (e.g., Financial Conditions indexes, regional Fed indexes, stock prices, the yield curve) have their own metrics based on long-term studies of their behavior.

Where data is seasonally adjusted, generally it's scored positively if it's within the top third of that range, negative in the bottom third, and neutral in between. Where it's not seasonally adjusted, and there are seasonal issues, waiting for the year-to-year change to change sign will lag the turning point. Thus I make use of a convention: Data is scored neutral if it is less than half as positive/negative as at its 12-month extreme.

With long leading indicators, which by definition turn at least 12 months before a turning point in the economy as a whole, there's an additional rule: Sata is automatically negative if, during an expansion, it has not made a new peak in the past year, with the sole exception that it's scored neutral if it's moving in the right direction and is close to making a new high.

Recap of monthly reports

November data started out with a blockbuster employment report, including the unemployment rate, the blue collar wage growth, and the leading metrics in the report. ISM manufacturing, however, remained in contraction, and services were more weakly positive. Auto and truck sales improved.

October data included a decline in all forms of construction spending, but a small increase in new factory orders. Consumer sentiment for both the present and the future improved according to the University of Michigan.

Important note: For all series where a graph is available, I have provided a link to where the relevant graph can be found.

Long leading indicators

Interest rates and credit spreads

Rates

BAA corporate bond index 3.92%, up +0.03% w/w (1-year range: 3.73-5.29)

10-year Treasury bonds 1.82%, down -0.02% w/w (1.47-3.24)

Credit spread 2.10%, up +0.05% w/w (1.56-2.48).

(Graph at FRED Graph, St. Louis Fed)

Yield curve

10 year minus two year: +0.22%, unchanged w/w (-0.01-1.30)

10 year minus three month: +0.26%, down -0.06% w/w (-0.44 - +1.00)

two-year minus Fed funds: +0.06%, down -0.01% (-1.0% required for recession signal)

(Graph at FRED, St. Louis Fed)

30-Year conventional mortgage rate (from Mortgage News Daily) (graph at link)

3.78%, down -0.03% w/w (3.46-5.05)

BAA Corporate bonds and Treasury bonds turned positive several months ago. In particular, that corporate bonds recently fell to yet another new expansion low is extremely bullish into Q3 2020. The spread between corporate bonds and Treasuries, after one week being negative, is back to neutral this week. Two measures of the yield curve neutral, while one (10-year minus three- month) is more than +0.25%, and so has turned positive. Mortgage rates are still not too far from their post-Brexit low, so they remain positive.

Housing

Mortgage applications (from the Mortgage Bankers Association)

Purchase apps -0.4% w/w to 270 (214-281) (SA)

Purchase apps 4 wk avg. up +3 to 270 (SA)

Purchase apps YoY +5% (NSA)

Purchase apps YoY 4 wk avg. +11% (NSA)

Refi apps -9% w/w (SA)

*(SA) = seasonally adjusted, (NSA) = not seasonally adjusted

(Graph here)

Real Estate Loans (from the FRB)

Down less than -0.1% w/w

Up +4.6% YoY (2.7-6.5)

(Graph at Real Estate Loans, All Commercial Banks | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

Purchase applications generally declined from expansion highs through neutral to negative from the beginning of summer to the end of 2018. With lower rates this year, the rating has climbed back to positive. Meanwhile, lower rates once again caused a spike upward in refi, returning it to neutral.

With the re-benchmarking of the last year, the growth rate of real estate loans turned from neutral to positive. For two weeks it fell back below +3.25%, and so went back from positive to neutral, then rebounded to positive and has generally stayed there since. For two weeks declined back to negative, but recently returned to positive.

Money supply

M1

-0.1% w/w

+0.6% m/m

+3.3% YoY Real M1 (-0.7 to 6.1)

M2

-0.1% w/w

+0.7% m/m

+5.3% YoY Real M2 (0.9-5.9) (new one year high)

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

In 2018 and early this year, real M1 turned neutral and very briefly negative. Real M2 growth fell below 2.5% almost all last year and earlier this year, and so was rated negative. In the past six months, both have continued to improve and for the past few months, both have turned and remained positive.

Corporate profits (estimated and actual S&P 500 earnings from I/B/E/S via Factset.com)

Q3 2019 actual earnings, down -0.01 w/w to 42.18, up +1.7% q/q, down -1.6% from Q4 2018 peak

Q4 2019 estimated earnings, up +0.05 to 40.83, down -3.2% q/q, down -4.8% from Q4 2018 peak

(Graph: P. 26 here)

I initiated coverage of this metric earlier this year on an experimental basis. FactSet estimates earnings, which are replaced by actual earnings as they are reported, and are updated weekly. Based on the preliminary results, I have expanded the "neutral" band to +/-3% as well as averaging the previous two quarters together, until at least 100 companies have actually reported.

Using the above method, the average of Q3 and Q4 earnings is -3.3% off the peak, and so this metric turns from positive to negative.

Credit conditions (from the Chicago Fed) (graph at link)

Financial Conditions Index unchanged (loose) at -0.78

Adjusted Index (removing background economic conditions) unchanged (loose) at -0.62

Leverage subindex unchanged (loose) at -0.33

The Chicago Fed's Adjusted Index's real breakeven point is roughly -0.25. In the leverage index, a negative number is good, a positive poor. The historical breakeven point has been -0.5 for the unadjusted Index. All three metrics presently show looseness and so are positives for the economy. Late last year, the leverage subindex turned up to near neutral, then turned more positive earlier this year, but is now back to close to its least loose reading from one year ago. In the past, an inverted yield curve has led to a contraction in lending — but not this time, according to these measures (as opposed to the Senior Loan Officer Survey, which did show a slight contraction in Q3).

Short leading indicators

Trade weighted US$

Both measures of the US dollar had been positive in the summer of 2018, but by last autumn, the broad measure turned neutral, followed more recently by the measure against major currencies. As of roughly nine months ago, both were negative. In late summer, both of improved to neutral on a YoY basis. The measure against major currencies took a major spill five weeks ago, and this week turned positive (a lower dollar is an economic positive).

Commodity prices

Bloomberg Commodity Index

Up +1.17 to 79.41 (76.07-91.94)

Down -2.3% YoY

(Graph at Bloomberg Commodity Index)

Bloomberg Industrial metals ETF (from Bloomberg) (graph at link)

113.67, up +2.12 w/w, down -0.2% YoY (107.87-123.18)

Commodity prices surged higher after the 2016 presidential election. Both industrial metals and the broader commodities indexes declined to very negative last year. Industrial metals improved enough to be scored neutral recently. Last week they declined to negative, and are still slightly negative this week.

Stock prices S&P 500 (from CNBC) (graph at link)

Up +0.7% to 3168.80 (New all time high)

At the end of 2018, stocks' rating became negative. This year, they have made repeated new three-month and all-time highs.

Regional Fed New Orders Indexes

(*indicates report this week)(no reports this week)

Empire State up +2.0 to +5.5

Philly down -17.8 to +8.4

Richmond down -10 to -3

Kansas City up +10 to -3

Dallas up +1.2 to -3.0

Month-over-month rolling average: down -2 to +1

The regional average is more volatile than the ISM manufacturing index, but usually correctly forecasts its month-over-month direction. It was "very" positive for most of 2018, but cooled beginning late last year. This year it has been waxing and waning between positive and flat. In July and earlier in August it was flat, then rebounded to positive, and remained there since, until last week declining back to neutral.

Employment metrics

Initial jobless claims

252,000, up +49,000

4-week average 224,000, up +6,250

(Graph at FRED Graph, St. Louis Fed)

In November 2018 initial claims briefly spiked, and did so again at the end of January (probably connected to the government shutdown). They made new 49-year lows in April. The numbers weakened recently. This week’s number obviously was infected with seasonality, but the four-week average is more than 10% higher than its expansion low, and the monthly average looks set to be slightly higher YoY as well. Thus this metric shifts from positive to neutral.

Temporary staffing index (from the American Staffing Association) (graph at link)

Down -1 to 96 w/w

Down -5.2% YoY

Beginning in November 2018, this index gradually declined to neutral in January and has been negative since February. Since the beginning of the third quarter has progressively had its worst YoY readings since 2016, and finally exceeded them to the downside two months ago.

Tax Withholding (from the Department of the Treasury)

$200.5 B for the last 20 reporting days vs. $190.4 B one year ago, up +$10.1 B or +5.3%

This was generally negative last year once the effects of the tax cuts started in February 2018. Straight YoY comparisons have become valid again since this February, and with the exception of one week, have been positive.

Oil prices and usage (from the E.I.A.)

Oil up +$0.67 to $59.80 w/w, up +10.1% YoY

Gas prices down -$.01 to $2.56 w/w, up +$0.14 YoY

Usage four-week average up +0.1% YoY

(Graphs at This Week In Petroleum Gasoline Section)

After bottoming in 2016, generally prices went sideways with a slight increasing trend in 2017 and 2018. Prices fell sharply late last year and bottomed at the beginning of this year. Last week for the first time they went higher YoY. If they turn higher by more than 40% YoY, they will be an economic negative. For now they are neutral. Gas prices made their seasonal high for this year in spring. Usage was positive YoY during most of 2016, but has oscillated between negative and positive for the last several months. It has been positive for the past four weeks.

Bank lending rates

0.360 TED spread down -0.030 w/w (graph at link)

1.74 LIBOR up +0.03 w/w (graph at link)

Both TED and LIBOR rose in 2016 to the point where both were usually negatives, with lots of fluctuation. Of importance is that TED was above 0.50 before both the 2001 and 2008 recessions. The TED spread was generally increasingly positive in 2017, while LIBOR was increasingly negative. After being whipsawed between being positive or negative last year, this year it has remained positive.

Coincident indicators

Consumer spending

Johnson Redbook up +5.0% YoY

Retail Economist up +3.2% w/w, up +3.1% YoY

Both the Retail Economist and Johnson Redbook Indexes were positive all during 2018. The Retail Economist measure decelerated earlier this year, turning neutral, but improved enough to score positive in April and May. It has been varying between neutral and weakly positive. This week is positive. Johnson Redbook fell sharply at the beginning of this year before improving to positive beginning in spring and remaining there since.

Transport

Railroads (from the AAR)

Carloads down -7.2 YoY

Intermodal units down -11.3% YoY

Total loads down -9.4% YoY

(Graph at Railfax Report - North American Rail Freight Traffic Carloading Report)

Shipping transport

Harpex unchanged at 716 (440-727) Harper Petersen & Co

Baltic Dry Index up +137 to 1388 (610-2499) (graph at link)

In 2018 rail, after some weakness in January and February, it remained positive until autumn, when it weakened precipitously, probably due to tariffs. It rebounded strongly in January, but since then, it has turned almost uniformly negative. In the last several months the YoY comparisons have generally been even worse.

Harpex made multi-year lows in early 2017, and after oscillating improved to new multi-year highs earlier in 2018, but earlier this year turned negative. In the past few months, it rebounded all the way back to positive. BDI traced a similar trajectory and made three-year highs near the end of 2017, and again at midyear 2018, before declining all the way back to negative. In the past three months it made repeated three year highs, before backing off in the past month, enough to be scored neutral.

I'm wary of reading too much into price indexes like this, since they are heavily influenced by supply (as in, a huge overbuilding of ships in the last decade) as well as demand.

Steel production (from the American Iron and Steel Institute)

Down -0.8% w/w

Down -2.1% YoY

Steel production was generally positive in 2017. It turned negative in January and early February of 2018, but with the exception of three weeks recently has been positive since then. Recently the YoY comparison abruptly declined to less than half of its recent range over 10% YoY, and was neutral, and had been varying between neutral and positive since. In the summer, it varied between neutral and negative, but for two months has been almost exclusively negative.

Summary And Conclusion

Among the long leading indicators, corporate bonds, Treasuries, one measure of the yield curve, purchase mortgage applications, mortgage rates, the Chicago Fed Adjusted Financial Conditions Index and Leverage subindex, real M1 and real M2, and real estate loans are all positive. Two measures of the yield curve and mortgage refinancing are neutral. After a rebound of several quarters, however, corporate profits returned to negative.

The only changes this week were among the short leading indicators. The Chicago Financial Conditions Index, gas usage and stock prices are positive, joined this week by the broad US dollar. The US dollar against major currencies, oil and gas prices, the spread between corporate and Treasury bonds, and the regional Fed new orders indexes, joined this week by initial jobless claims, are neutral. Total and industrial commodities and temporary staffing are negative.

Among the coincident indicators, consumer spending, tax withholding, Harpex, and the TED spread are positive. The Baltic Dry Index is neutral. Steel, rail, and LIBOR are negative.

The long leading forecast remains positive. The short-term forecast is neutral for the third week in a row. The coincident indicators, led by strong consumer spending, remain positive. Barring new and worsening public policy, slowdown vs. recession remains the base case. Whether generally the weakness in manufacturing spreads to consumer metrics, and specifically whether initial jobless claims remain elevated or return to their previous range next week, will be something I particularly watch.

