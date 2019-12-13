Ecolab Is About 40% Overpriced

Over the past year, the shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL) are up just under 20%. I thought I'd look in on the name to see if it makes sense to buy at these levels. Unfortunately, it does not. In spite of the superb dividend growth story here, and very good management team, this is a bad investment in my view. The reason for this is that the shares are ~40% overpriced at the moment. I'll go through my reasoning below by looking at the financial history and by looking at the stock itself. I'll also write about a way for investors to benefit here by writing put options. In my view, these represent excellent win-win trades. If the shares flatline or rally, the investor simply pockets the premia received. If the shares drop, the investor may buy into a great business at a price that they determined is a good one.

Financial Snapshot

A review of the financial history here indicates that Ecolab is what I refer to as a steady state business. Revenue has barely grown over the past five years (up at a CAGR of ~.5%), but net income and earnings per share are up at a respectable CAGR of 3.5% and 4.4% respectively. Additionally, the growth theme seems intact when we compare the first nine months of 2019 relative to the same period a year ago. While revenue was only about 1.5% higher in the first nine months of this year relative to last, net income was up fully 9%, and dividends per share were up 12%.

Related to this increase in dividends, management has treated shareholders very well, as evidenced by the $5.375 billion that they've returned to owners in just under 6 years ($2.5 billion of this was in the form of ever growing dividend payments, the balance from buybacks).

Although the level of debt has grown very quickly over the past five years (up at a CAGR of 5.4%), I'm not exceptionally worried about it for a couple of reasons. First, it has been on the decline over the past few years. Second, the maturities and interest rates aren't egregious in my view, as the following from the latest 10-K demonstrates.

So in sum, I'd say that the history here suggests that this is a wonderful steady state business that rewards shareholders very well. Additionally, it seems to have a demonstrated capacity to expand margins over time, which I also like to see.

The Stock

We come to the "broken record" part of the article, where I remind people that the more you pay for something, the lower will be your subsequent returns. That's the case whether we're talking about stocks or real estate or art or anything else. Valuation matters a great deal, and for that reason, we need to focus on it. I judge valuation in a few ways. On the one hand, I use a simple ratio of price to some measure of economic value (earnings, free cash flow etc.). On this score, I think Ecolab is expensive on a PE basis relative to the overall market, and to its own history, per the graphic below. I think the stock deserves to trade at some kind of premium, given its illustrious history, but the current premium is excessive in my view.

In addition to looking at more simple measures of valuation, I use price itself as a way to gauge what the market must be assuming about the long term growth of the underlying business. To do this, I use the approach outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman describes how an investor can use a standard finance formula (and a bit of algebra) to isolate the "g" (growth) variable, and thus unpack what must be assumed about growth in future. Applying this approach to Ecolab reveals that the current price is implying a growth rate of about 8%, which I consider to be an extraordinarily optimistic forecast. Given the above, I can't recommend buying the stock at current prices.

Options to the Rescue

I'm not willing to buy the stock at current levels, and that may prompt the question "at what price am I willing to buy it?" Note, that this doesn't "beg" the question. "Beg the question" gets used wrongly all the time, and it means something completely different. Ok. Stepping down from soapbox. The reader may be curious about what price I'd be willing to buy Ecolab. For my part, I'd be willing to buy at ~$130 per share. I have two options. I can wait for the shares to (eventually, maybe) drop to that price. I find waiting for things to be torturous. Alternatively, I can sell a put option, which imparts to someone the right to sell me the stock at my preferred price. I consider this latter approach a "win-win" trade.

If the shares flatline or continue to rally from current stretched levels, I will pocket the premium and move on. If the shares drop in price, I'll be obliged to buy, but will do so at the price that I'm comfortable with. At the moment, my preferred put option is the December 2020 Ecolab put with a strike of $130. This is currently bid-asked at $2.40-$2.65. Although the premium isn't extraordinary, it's acceptable to me. Holding all else equal, if the put option is exercised, the dividend yield jumps to 1.4%, and the PE drops to a much more reasonable 22. It's been exactly 90 weeks since shares closed at or below $130 per share, so I'm doubtful that these puts will be exercised.

Conclusion

Ecolab is an excellent business, and the rest of the market knows it. The fact is that shares have gotten ahead of themselves, and in my view, that virtually guarantees a poor performance for buyers today. Thankfully, there is an alternative to buying shares that gives the investor some exposure to this name. By using the very safe put options that I write about, investors can either generate a reasonably good, safe yield or they can gain access to a great business at a reasonably good price. I've written it many times, and said it even more often: Short put options in this market create a "win-win" trade for investors. If the shares rally, they win by pocketing the premiums. If the shares fall far enough, the investor wins by accessing a great company at a price that has a good chance of producing above average returns over time.

