Building A Strong Retirement Income Portfolio - Part 2

This series is a collection of various ideas, strategies, resources, and observations we've made during the long journey of building a retirement income portfolio. In part 1 of this series, we discussed risk, cash balances, watchlists, mental attitude, and we touched upon diversification.

Did you notice that word "long" in the phrase long journey of building a retirement income portfolio?

This brings up another key point: Although you may be anxious for your cash to start earning a better yield, beware of deploying all or most of it in a short period of time. This also holds true for those cases when you're using an investment advisor.

We've heard many tales of retirees hiring advisors, who then "expedite" their accounts, by deploying all or most of their cash immediately. Unless the market or certain target income vehicles are in a big pullback, it's generally not a great idea to jump in with both feet all at once.

This goes back to your watchlist - most investors have differing amounts of conviction for the income vehicles on their list. That's to be expected, we all have differing levels of expertise in different sectors and industries - the ones you know the most about will most likely lead you to your strongest conviction purchases, whereas those other stocks sound good, but your knowledge doesn't run as deep.

1. Income Vehicle Categories:

Here's a rough list of places to look for attractive yields - there are other nooks and crannies, but this can get you started. In addition to the income vehicles on this list, there are also hundreds of mutual funds, with varying fees on the way in and the way out - known as sales loads. Best to determine those fees before you invest - they can be quite costly. There are also no load mutual funds.

Does this arena look daunting? It is - at first. It takes time to understand the important characteristics of the various sub-classes - another reason why putting together a retirement income portfolio isn't a quick undertaking.

In fact, it's an ongoing process. If some of your income vehicles move out of your comfort zone, you'll need to find a suitable replacement for them. We spend more time than ever, sorting suitable investment vehicles - there are a lot more of them now than there used to be, with more impacting factors, which shift faster than ever.

There's a fair amount of crossover in this world. For example, there are individual common stocks, REIT's, LP's, BDC's, and Preferred stocks, but you can also find groups of them within Closed End Funds, (known as CEF's), mutual funds, and in ETF's.

Within common stocks, the Financials sector has traditionally been one of the highest yielding. Those yields got pummeled in the Recession, as banks slashed their dividends, but they've come back a long way. Telecoms, Utilities, Basic Materials & Energy, and Services are also good places to find higher yielding income vehicles.

The REIT category has many flavors - ~8 of them, varying from mortgage REIT's, which make $ via investing mortgage-related securities, both government agency and non-agency. These are known as mREIT's, and they often occupy the high end of the yield curve among REIT's.

MLPs/LPs, which seem to be a dwindling breed, mainly include midstream pipeline/infrastructure firms and shipping companies. Many LPs have converted to C-Corps in the past two years-plus, so you'll also find them within common stocks. An interesting feature of many ship-owning LPs is that they issue 1099s, not K-1s. Ship-owning LPs tend to have higher yields, due to the cyclicality of their industry. However, there are some which defy that cyclicality, and have very strong distribution coverage.

As you've most likely noticed, ETFs are multiplying like rabbits - there are ones which include all of sectors, a blend of sectors, preferreds, etc. There also are leveraged ETFs, with 2X or 3X as part of their name - beware. Unless you have a very strong stomach, or you're very well versed in what these leveraged ETFs are trading, you may find yourself reaching for the Maalox all too often. Those outsized daily swings upward also can do the same thing in the opposite direction.

Business development corporations, known as BDCs, offer the retail investor exposure to small and mid-size companies which aren't publicly traded. BDCs interact with the companies they invest in via various methods, senior loans, mezzanine loans, equity positions, etc. BDCs generally range in yield from ~7% to more than 10%.

Preferred stocks are interesting income vehicles for retirees, for a number of reasons - they're a combo of fixed income (the payouts are fixed) and stock.

They have a call date, at which time the issuing company can redeem them, usually for $25.00, although there $50, $100, and even $1000 call values.

Preferred Stock Trading Tips: Try to buy them below their call value, unless their call date is far enough out into the future that you can achieve a breakeven which is lower than that call value, way in advance of the call date.

Also try to buy cumulative preferreds - this means that management must pay you for any skipped dividends before they pay common shareholders. It's one more layer of safety. Preferreds also are senior to common stock, in the event of a liquidation.

Another advantage of preferreds centers around accounting standards. Companies usually include the cost of preferred dividends paid when calculating their net income, which means that preferred dividends are generally more secure than common stock dividends, i.e., the preferred dividend payments are taken out of earnings, leaving what's left (usually a portion of it) for paying common dividends.

Over the past few years, there have been more hybrid preferreds issued. These income vehicles typically have a floating rate, tied to the three-month LIBOR rate.

The Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure 8.25% Series A preferred shares (FTAI.PA) is an example of this type of preferred stock:

These shares have a future floating rate of 6.886%, above whatever the current three-month LIBOR rate is, after their 9/15/2024 call date.

That's one of the higher floating rates that we've seen in preferred hybrids, and it's one of the reasons that investors have bid the price up to $.94 above its $25.00 call value.

Here are three rate scenarios and how they affect FTAI.PA:

FTAI.PA was trading at $25.94 on 12/13/19, with a 7.95% dividend yield.

The current three-month LIBOR rate is 1.89% - if this is the rate after the 9/15/2024 call date, these shares would yield 8.78%, more than their current 7.95% yield.

If the three-month LIBOR rate drops to just 1%, these shares would still yield 7.89%, very close to their current 7.95% dividend yield.

If the three-month LIBOR rate rises to 4%, these shares would then yield 10.89%, nearly 300 basis points higher than their current 7.95% dividend yield.

Since the call date is more than four years away, investors have ample time to get their breakeven below the $25 call value. Who knows, we also may see higher rates by then? If so, that future floating rate of 6.886% above whatever the current three-month LIBOR rate is should buttress the shares.

Preferreds have another attractive feature for retirees - they're generally more stable than common shares, except when rates are rising. December 2018 was one of the best times to many preferreds due to the threat of rising rates, many of them were discounted below their call values.

Closed-End Funds

CEFs differ from mutual funds, in that there are a fixed number of shares, which can trade throughout the day. Because of this, CEFs can trade at premiums or discount to their net asset value, NAV.

Who doesn't like a discount, right? CEFs actually can outperform the market in terms of price gains, but still trade a discount to their underlying NAV. The trick with buying them right is to attempt to buy them at a deeper discount or lower premium than their average premium/discount over the past one to five years, if possible.

For example, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME), which we mentioned in part 1 of this series, was trading intraday on 12/13/19 at a -0.37% discount NAV. That may not sound like much of a discount, but BME has traded at a premium of 2.72% over the past year, and a premium of 2.44% over the past three years. It has a healthy 14% Return on NAV during the past 10 years.

You also want to check their return on NAV vs. other comparable CEFs. In addition, check out how much of their distributions are Return of Capital, ROC. ROC can give you a tax deferral advantage, but it also decreases your cost basis, so when you sell your tax bite will be higher. CEFconnect can be a good resource for researching CEFs, but make sure you go to the fund sponsor's site for the most accurate and current information.

As the chart details, there are many flavors of CEFs available - equity and debt are the overall categories, with sub-classes based upon industry, geography (US/global/regional), etc.

Bonds - You may not know this, but bonds are a much larger asset class than stocks due to institutional and governmental trading. In general, buying individual bonds can be somewhat more difficult for retail traders due to less readily-available information than is available for researching stocks.

You shouldn't have trouble accessing corporate bonds from Dow 30 or S&P 500 companies on most of the online brokerage sites, but it begins to get trickier when you're looking for bonds from smaller companies. FINRA has a site, but you usually need to know the CUSIP number for the individual bond that you wish to purchase, and that also can sometimes fail to provide answers.

2. Market Sentiment:

As you've probably noticed, one of the key drivers for the market, if not the main one, during the past 10 years-plus has been the direction of interest rates. Here's a cheat sheet of market reactions to interest rate direction for some of the asset classes we discussed in this article.

By and large, rising interest rates aren't so swell for many of these asset classes, and there also are refinements and exceptions within these categories.

Unlike most of these other categories, banks' share prices will usually rise if rates go higher, or in our current environment, stay stable.

However, REIT's, utilities, preferreds, bonds, and fixed income CEFs will often decline in price in a rising rate environment. One of the exceptions to this is the mortgage REIT sub-category, since they'll have fewer redemptions in a rising rate environment.

A confusing issue for the market currently seems to be what to do in a flat rate environment. For example, with the Fed announcing this week an extended halt to lowering rates, we've seen many REITs falling in price. Clearly, these REITs aren't suddenly going under, this is just an example of the market playbook.

Closing Thoughts:

We hope we've given you some tools and ideas that will further your income investing. Next week we'll continue this series with a further exploration of ideas within these categories.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

