VWAHX: 41 Years Of High-Yield Municipal Income For Retirement

Out of any investment management firm I know, Vanguard has to be one of the most followed investment groups by retail investors, and for good reason. As an ultra-low cost and mostly passive investment group, Vanguard's mutual funds and exchange-traded funds have gathered over $5.6 trillion in assets under management, as of August 31, 2019. What most retail investors don't know is that Vanguard actually has an active investment management arm of the company, which has done pretty darn good as well. With more interest growing for higher yielding bonds in the corporate world, it just may be the time to start looking for other areas of fixed income to allocate in. What I would like the reader to take away is the long-track record VWAHX has in producing consistent and annual tax-exempt returns for long-term income investors. VWAHX also does this by providing low-correlations to equity markets and other high-yield bond market segments, which we will explore more below.

Don't Let The 2.23% SEC-Yield Fool You

Let's be honest, most readers here on Seeking Alpha are looking for outsized yields just like any other income investor. However, VWAHXs yield of just 2.23% is only a third of the story. Since the fund was created in 1978, VWAHX has returned 6.53% annually to shareholders.

(Source: YCharts)

The fund has also earned over 1,230% since it was created. The average investor earned an impressive long-term return while also not owning common stocks. Over the past ten years, VWAHX has also earned fixed income investors 5.41%, also outperforming the Barclays Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG).

(Source: YCharts)

Of course, we have to look at the risk-adjusted returns, which we will do below with the help of Portfolio Visualizer. Nevertheless, investors need to understand the importance of looking at the whole total return and not just the highest yield.

63.8% Of VWAHX Rated A & Higher

When looking at any bond portfolio or mutual fund, you have to look at the credit ratings of these bonds to see if the yield is worth the risk of the bond. What I like most about the high-yield municipal space vs. the high-yield corporate space is the lower default risk. According to Thomas Kenny at TheBalance.com, the average high-yield corporate bond default rate is around 4.22% over the past 32 years. This is a much higher rate of default when comparing the average municipal bond default rate of .04% over roughly the same period.

The vast majority of defaults in bonds have occurred among the lowest of the low-rated fixed income securities. The 31-year average for securities rated AAA and AA were 0.0% and 0.2%, respectively. When you compare that to the default rate among B-rated issuers at 4.28%, one can see the big difference in credit qualities. However, for the lowest tier, CCC/C, the default rate was 26.85%.

When you take all of the general default information into consideration, you can see that most of all bond defaults happen below that B rated space. Looking at the chart of VWAHX's credit holdings below, you can see most of the bonds it owns are in the BBB and higher categories:

AAA 7.8% AA 22.2% A 33.8% BBB 21.1% BB 5.1% B 1.1% Not Rated 8.9%

(Source: Vanguard)

Only 6.2% of the bonds are BBB and lower, while another 8.9% is not rated. When you compare that to say the SPDR Junk Bond ETF (JNK), the holdings are not even comparable in the high-yield space.

Risks To Owning The High-Yield Municipal Bond Fund VWAHX

When owning any high-yield bond fund, there is risk. Default risk, interest rate risk, and inflation risk are usually the top three that come to mind. However, based on historical data, municipal bonds are 50 to 100 times less likely to default than corporate bonds with the same credit ratings. Muni-high yield funds can drop in times of liquidity crisis as we saw in 2008. The fund dropped -10.45 in 2008, while the Barclays Aggregate Bond ETF rose 7.9%. Due to the AGG owning other securities such as treasuries, the index rose while high-yield, in general, suffered price depreciation. However, staying the course paid off for the fund as it generated a 20.13% return in 2009, while the AGG only earned 2.98%. Investment-grade municipal bonds are more affected by interest rate risk and less affected by credit risk, the opposite is usually true for high yield. If you are an investor that worries about another financial crisis looming next year, VWAHX might not be the best investment for your capital. When we look at the sample risk metrics, you can see that the fund generates a 5.36% annual volatility which is moderate when owning bonds. The beta measurement is a standout at just capturing 8% of the financial market movement.

Risk Metric for VWAHX Percentage Arithmetic Mean (monthly) 0.57% Arithmetic Mean (annualized) 7.00% Geometric Mean (monthly) 0.55% Geometric Mean (annualized) 6.85% Volatility (monthly) 1.55% Volatility (annualized) 5.36% Downside Deviation (monthly) 0.90% Max. Drawdown -11.56% US Market Correlation 0.23 Beta(*) 0.08 Alpha (annualized) 5.85%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Nevertheless, this Vanguard fixed-income fund is still pretty tough to beat long term. Investors who are looking for a bond fund that may provide sustainable and consistent federally tax-exempt interest income, VWAHX may be suitable for you. Please note, Vanguard considers this fund in the moderate risk category as it comes to price fluctuation, which we also found when backtesting the price volatility in Portfolio Visualizer.

Forward Looking

If you are investor in a higher-tax bracket, VWAHX might be a fund to consider after calculating your tax equivalent yield and own personal risk metrics. The tax equivalent yield calculator will estimate the tax-equivalent yield, or TEY, for your municipal-bond holdings. Income generated from municipal bond coupon payments is not subject to federal income tax. In addition, if the municipal bond was issued in the state of residence, you can also potentially avoid state income taxes. Please note, I am not an accountant, and one should always consider a tax professional to help you figure out your own TEY before buying VWAHX. Buying the Vanguard High-Yield Bond Income fund is a great addition to any fixed income portfolio. With its CAGR of over 6.5% annually, beta of just .08 to equity markets, and ability to save you on federal income taxes and fees, VWAHX makes for an interesting bond fund for your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These are opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be construed as personal financial advice or tax advice. Please consult a professional on your own risks and objectives.