Junior Gold Miners About To Get Bigger To Qualify For ETFs

Record inflows into the gold mining ETFs which are encouraging companies to consolidate and get bigger.

Following the Great Financial Crisis in 2008, governments around the world flooded the banks with cash expanding their balance sheets. Rates were kept artificially low to continue to try to support growth.

From 2009 to 2015, rates were cheap, but then after six years of going higher, the Fed decided to attempt to start tightening. For three more years, The Fed tried to raise rates until the market combined with tariff concerns had its worst December in 2018 and the beginning of a massive rotation into precious metals.

Now, this year, we saw a record amount of negative yielding debt globally and deposit accounts in Germany are currently being affected. We also witnessed the inverted yield curve which is a troublesome sign for a possible slowdown. The global economy is still weak despite these colossal efforts by Bankers. The Fed decided to reverse direction and start cutting rates in 2019.

As a result, gold has broken out into six-year highs and mining investment which was ignored for a decade has come back into favor first led by the Australians who came into North America through companies like Northern Star (OTCPK:NESRF) that bought Pogo in Alaska, South 32 (OTCPK:SOUHY) which paid billions for Arizona Mining, St Barbara for Atlantic Gold, and, now recently, Evolution for the Newmont assets.

After the Australians made a move, the majors like Barrick (GOLD) and Randgold (OTCPK:RGORF) and Newmont (NEM) and Goldcorp merged. Recently, Kirkland Lake (KL) has made a friendly offer for Detour (OTCPK:DRGDF) and Zijin (OTCPK:ZIJMF) just bought Continental in Colombia this week. Osisko (OR) made the move for Barkerville (OTCPK:BGMZF) in BC recently and Endeavour (OTCQX:EDVMF) tried a hostile bid to take out Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF). The junior gold miners (GDXJ) look like they are breaking out of its 3-month pullback.

Notice the recent share consolidations with companies looking to possibly up-list to the American Stock Exchanges. All these events above are signs that gold (GLD) is already in a bull market.

For over 10 years, gold investors have been embarrassed as predictions of painful inflation have largely been masked by a record high US Equity Market led by Tech stocks in the Nasdaq (QQQ) and Large Caps in the S&P 500 (SPY) and a booming real estate market (VNQ) globally. Remember, the gains in the equity markets have not been broad based and concentrated mostly in five large equities, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Money flows could be changing now as there are record inflows into the gold mining ETFs. Companies need to build up their market caps and liquidity to qualify.

Smart investors realize we could be at the top of a credit cycle peak that comes once every ten years. Junior miners and real hard assets will come back into favor when the bubble bursts like it did in crypto and cannabis.

The Algo ETF Funds want these juniors to get bigger and faster quicker than possibly with just the drill bit alone. Gold miners need to be more than one-trick ponies with just one project. It's going to be done through mergers and acquisitions.

Major financings are coming back into the junior mining business most notably by investors like billionaire Eric Sprott who also happens to be a big silver bug (SILJ). I expect a lot more M&A to continue in 2020.

The overall US market is still forming a huge megaphone top, and I expect a reset to occur especially if Trump is impeached and does not make it to 2020 election. We could see a huge move past USD2,000 an ounce if this occurs and a huge downside target for S&P 500.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.