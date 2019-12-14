Veritas Farms, Inc. (VFRM) CEO Alexander Salgado on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) Q3 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call December 13, 2019 4:15 PM ET

Alexander Salgado - CEO

Before management begins its presentation, please note that today's comments, including the question-and-answer session may include forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and events to differ materially. These risks are included in the Company's SEC filing and reports, which may be accessed at the SEC website, www.sec.gov, including the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. VFRM undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

I would now like to turn the conference over to the CEO of the Company Alexander Salgado. Please go ahead.

Alexander Salgado

Thank you, Stefan. [Ph] Good afternoon, everyone. I first want to thank all of you shareholders for being on this call and your support of the Company because without you, we would not be here. It's a pleasure, and we are very excited as a Company on the progress we have made and very proud of our team members. Some of the team members that are online right now is Dave Smith, our Chief Operating Officer; Mike Pelletier, our Chief Financial Officer; Dale Bergman and [indiscernible] which is our SEC Counsels.

With that in mind, as you all know, we started the Company, basically the mission was to help people live healthier lives through our amazing full spectrum hemp CBD oil. And as time is going forward, we're able to go out there and keep on spreading how the benefits of CBD and hemp have been for many, many years.

We are working very, very hard to be the trusted brand for consumers and retailers. Currently, there is really no leader in the space that you would say like a Google or an Amazon as an industry, and we are working very hard to position ourselves to be that. Some of the great strides that we've done over the recent past year is we've gone in employees from a little bit over 30 to over 100 team members currently in the Company. We are doubling this year coming up into 2020 our planting significantly. We're also -- the market right now from a CBD market perspective, it's currently about $0.5 billion and expect it to grow by different researches to over $9 billion in the next couple of years.

As you all have been aware I assume through our press releases, currently, we have -- we've increased significantly our revenues from 2018 third quarter year-to-date to currently now from $1.2 million to $5.7 million, which is almost a 350% increase in total revenues. In addition to that, our total assets in the Company have gone from $7 million at the end of September 30, 2018 to over $18 million in September 30, 2019. A lot of the assets that we put in there is pretty much our inventory, our oil, boxes, label we've also made significant investment in capital and machineries, production and certainly from a balance sheet perspective, we are very, very strong.

One of the highlights that we really pride ourselves on is we are currently over 5,000 retail stores that we're in throughout the whole country, which includes from Kroger's chains to Rite Aid, CVS, Wegmans, Bi-Lo, Bartell Drug, Supervalu and in fact our latest, which is Winn-Dixie, where Winn-Dixie actually was the first store right now that accepted ingestibles into the marketplace. So, we're very, very excited with that and we keep on working very strongly to make sure that we increase the capabilities on stores throughout the nation.

We also recently, just say leased a production and distribution facility of over 34,000 square foot in Denver; in Pueblo, we outgrew the space we were there. So, now, all the production, again all distribution and logistics for all of our ecommerce, our labs will be out of Denver, while we keep on maintaining our farming and extraction facilities in Pueblo, Colorado. So that obviously is to meet the demand as we move forward with the big change.

One of the things that I would like to talk to you about in addition to that is the new product lines. We worked very, very hard to increase the number of different product lines right now throughout the country, both throughout the country and the Company. What advice that we just came up with the beauty line, which we did a major launch in New York about a month and a half ago, which was extremely well received. The beauty line, currently right now the industry is about $530 billion industry. And the feedback that we've gotten from various retailers, big chains et cetera, has been huge and very positive for our CBD inside for beauty lines.

The other industry that we've jumped into as well and are moving in December at the end of this week, we will be in is the pet lives. Pet line right now with topicals and treats currently is about almost a $70 billion market. We were at the what's called the ECRM show recently for CBD for pets , and we won an award for the best packaging and design in that show. So certainly, we are moving in two major markets, which we feel are going to give us great, great results.

The other product lines that we've also launched our sports cream, 2-ounce sports cream, as well as lotion in 2-ounce tubes. We've also done 3 pack lip balms and are keeping extending on that. We've also come up with new gummies. We're also launching additional gummies in the mid-December as well, as well as we’re also coming up and moving forward with roll-ons et cetera, really looking into not only the big retail, but also convenience stores and things like that, where the market is -- there's huge opportunities in.

So, those are the additional product lines to give you an idea. There have been about additional 30 -- about 32 SKUs in total that have come in just in the past four months into the Company. And I congratulate my team members for the significant work and research that they've done to be able to make this accomplished, which we feel again coming into the first quarter this year, as a stores come in, we should have great results out of that.

From a branding perspective, very, very important. We're involved in a lot of the trade shows throughout the country, all the major retail shows, drug shows, supermarket shows were involved in all those shows, getting out there. The Veritas name, which as you know, stands for truth. We've also done a significant amount of billboard campaigns with our retail partners like Krogers and CVS throughout all the country, where they have really enjoyed that exposure with us. And they feel that we are in it with them, which is certainly something that no other CBD brand has done so far, and going out there as we have done with our billboard campaigns.

We also are very proud to announce that we did - we're doing currently a major New York Times -- Times Square, billboard -- digital billboard campaign from November all the way through January 7th, where we have a beautiful digital billboard, which I welcome everyone to go online and take a look, which really demonstrates the breadth of our Company, what we're trying to position ourselves in. And it's a great branding and exposure for the whole organization.

Recently, we just finished last week in Miami, the big Art Basel event, which was a huge success. We were the wellness and -- health and wellness sponsor for the event. And we have significant publications for the Miami Herald to the New Times and et cetera publicizing articles on us and what we did there. Certainly, we were -- again, congratulations to our team and the hard work that they put for the whole week.

As I mentioned to you earlier, we did a major launch here in New York, with the beauty line, along with FounderMade, and that again there was buyers from all the major high end boutique stores in New York that attended to this meeting.

From an internet or social media efforts, we continue our social media efforts with influencers through Facebook ads and Instagram. We're also doing major publications. And maybe a lot of you have seen through Men's Health, Cosmopolitan, Good Housekeeping, Forbes, the list [ph] is coming on, New York Times, Denver Post just to name a few. As well as, we have been interviewed by Fox Business a couple of different times, and hoping to get there up again soon in the near future.

That's very important to the branding of the organization as we move forward for consumers and retailers to associate us with a trusted brand and have that confidence, which is key to one of our successes.

One of the things that we pride ourselves to all of you is testing. We don't have any corners. We do -- we normally test our product at least 3 times before the product goes out into the marketplace with COA, which, of course is Certificate of Analysis. We do that, we test, we retest and triple test, because again, we want to be the trusted brand, as many of the retailers already see us as that and all consumers. In this current marketplace, as you are a lot of aware, I'm sure you see a lot of notices out there from the FDA and warning letters with a lot of what I call the bad actors out there in the marketplace, where they're making false claims, they're making labels -- with incorrect labels, ingredients that are not up to the potency, this class action suits against a lot of these companies. We are not about that. We rather make sure that we're doing it the right way, because we're in it for the long-term. And we're not going to position ourselves into that type of a short-term thinking.

From an e-commerce and sales, we keep on increasing. Again, we have a significant influencer program, the Facebook ads and posts are currently working very good for us. And we're going to keep on working on moving that side of it as an organization.

Regarding the stock and the SEC, for those of you who are in most private placement, the registration statement was declared effective by the SEC this past week, which is a great news. So, all of the shareholders can now get the certificates from VStock, which is our transfer agent. So, that’s very, very important point.

One point that I would like to address is and I’ll have some questions about, this is a reverse merger. Why do we do the reverse merger? There is one simple reason. The other reason we did a reverse merger was basically because in order to up-list into one of the big exchanges, as we met all the other requirements. That was something that we thought that from a shareholder perspective, it was much needed for an exit, strategy for the shareholders, and that’s the reason we went there. That’s the only reason. There was no other reason that only -- exclusive to up-list into the big exchanges. So, I want to make that very, very clear.

As we all know and I’ll point to the stock price has declined over the past four, five months. And that is overall due to we’ve seen the whole cannabis sector. If you look at the whole cannabis sector from all the other companies, whether it be Canadian or American companies, they are down by over 50% to 60% what they were four, five months ago. Okay? Overall, the market -- why is that due to? Certainly, the FDA and the uncertainty, with comments and the position with CBD. We're still waiting very closely on the FDA to come out with regulations to help companies like ours to put a framework that we can go forward. In addition to that, I think that there’s been a lot of bad actors out there that’s why you've seen in the past last week the FDA came up with 15 warning letters to different companies for claims. That creates uncertainty in the marketplace. And again, it’s a factor for the prices to go down across the board throughout the cannabis industry.

There is also class-action lawsuits against companies for improper ingredients and potency claims, which again, we're none of these companies. But unfortunately, it affects all the companies that are doing it the right way in the cannabis industry. Also another factor is that the states right now, as you know, the Farm Bill passed in 2018, legalized and put as the controlled substance. What happened is that the states right now are actually going forward and then setting up their own regulatory framework for CBD. Some states are moving quicker than others and some are slower than others.

Unfortunately what happened is that along like that, along with the retailers, people, because of the FDA and lack of regulatory balance, they are taking a little bit longer in making decisions and getting these frameworks done, so companies like ours can move forward. We feel and are very hopeful, and we see Congress already working and being much more involved to speed this process up as that was the intention of Congress when they passed 2018 Farm Bill. We are part of two major regulatory agencies right now, which one is called the Hemp Roundtable out of Washington DC, which is a major group, where also the major players are there, as well also we’re part of the Hemp Roundtable. Very important because we understand what's going on with Congress and we’re working with them very closely to make sure that testing is correct and the framework as it moves forward is appropriate for retailers and the consumers.

Some of the things that I want to discuss also is we believe the key to our success in our Company is to keep on increasing shelf space and the retailers and being the forefront on the trusted brand. So when other retailers come in like a Walmart or Costco, note that we are right there and they see us as a trusted brand when the FDA keeps on opening the doors.

The other thing is we do keep -- how do we arrive, how do we achieve that. We do that by keeping our high level of testing and quality control, very important. Second, we do that by keeping on branding our name in the marketplace. And we’ve done major strides and people knowing who Veritas is, and again making sure they can trust our product. We do that by keeping and coming out with new and innovative products. That’s how we basically come up with additional products and then we keep on working with R&D and other labs within our organization to make sure we come up with the best and innovative products out there. I strongly believe that that is a key to our success.

I think that as the FDA comes in with much more regulation, a lot of these other players out there in the marketplace that are not vertically integrated, which I want to add to that point, we are vertically integrated company. We are very -- we believe in that. We are transparent. We do our own farming, we do our extraction, we do our formulation and we go out and we fill our product out, very few -- handful of companies can do that. We're one of them. And that's what people are looking for a trusted brand that they can trust it. So, I think that from that perspective, I think we have made long strides. There is a lot of work to still be done. We work very, very hard for the shareholders every day. And obviously in this industry, it’s a challenge, it’s a challenge unlike any other industry in the world, because we are actually setting policy right now. It's exciting and I do believe that, again -- with direction that we’re moving forward, with the quality individuals we have to make sure the high level of testing is there, as well as the competent sales people and team members that we have and management, we will succeed. I have no doubt about that.

With that said, I would like to have Dave Smith just say a few words. Dave is our Chief Operating Officer. And go ahead, Dave.

Dave Smith

Yes. Kind of to further your point, Alex -- Alexander about the regulatory side. Right now, we are in the process of being certified and going through the process with an organization called BRC, which is a global regulatory agency. As you know from -- in this industry, it’s very difficult to get certifications, in the hemp industry as most the regulatory hasn’t opened up. As it runs now, we’ll be the second -- they’ve gone through one, we’ll be the second hemp company to go through that. And to further that point, you know and I know that I’ve been with my teammates when we called out some very big customers. And to Alexander’s point, regulatory is the gatekeeper. I think, in the last three or four months, we've been through -- I've been in the industry a long time, we’ve been through more regulatory at the customer level than we have at the federal level, which the FDA is complacent and coming out with the rules at this point.

Also, I think right now, in our state of Florida where we're headquartered, we are on the board of the Florida Hemp Council. At this point, we test to California standards, which are the highest standards in the U.S., both from a solvent point of view, from a heavy metal point of view and of pesticide. I think, when Florida gets through writing the rules that are in process now that Florida will be the litmus test towards -- for testing because there's a void in testing both from a lab point of view -- and so, I really think this is going to help us getting through the gauntlet, because you can have the best products in the world, but if you can't get to the regulatory side. So, we staffed up on that. We have a gentleman that's been through this process multiple times in his previous life is guiding us through the process. So, our job is to make sure that we can get the consumer the product that's a great product, has great efficacy and that's one of our main missions.

Secondly, once we get that, we got to have really good salespeople to go out and have contacts. It takes contacts these days to get a seat at the table. And I think we've added a number of seasoned consumer packaged goods veterans, which is what we’re building, a consumer packaged goods company. So, we're very excited about looking at the future, both in the channels that we are now, but this product, the hemp product has doors opened in channels that we least likely suspected to be there. So, we look forward to that.

And again, the new product innovation is the key for us, because most of the companies that we deal with that we’re in with Kroger, there's about 6 to 8 brands that are in there. None of us really have our best foot forward because right now, there's as Alexander said, Winn-Dixie here in Florida, is the first one to put in a range of ingestible products. Right now, it's basically topical. So, we’ve worked very hard to come out and extend the topical line. It's been well received. But, the real volume is going to come when regulatory opens up with the FDA and we actually -- the trade feels comfortable with taking in ingestible products. So, we're proud of the organization. We've got good things to come and look forward, it's exciting.

This ends that part of it. And I think now, we'll open it up to questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Alexander, we've noticed 2019 was really successful in chain retail distribution. What is 2020 looking like?

Alexander Salgado

Thank you, Arlene [ph] for your question. And absolutely, 2019 has been very successful. And 2020, we feel that we are going to significantly increase our retail distribution as again more the chains start feeling more comfortable with the FDA. Also, we believe that launching the pet line, Arlene, and the beauty line are going to be huge successes for the organization. We're also working on other products. Product innovations are going to be coming up in the first quarter of this year. So, new innovation is going to be the key. And again, having those relationships that we have with the big chains is also a key success in making sure that they know we’re there, they consider us a trusted brand like we hear from a lot of the retailers right now. That's very, very important, especially in this marketplace when you have a lot of different companies coming out of nowhere and certainly trying to get into space. But, we feel by positioning ourselves, again by a trusted and competent company, the retailers again will basically verify that and the consumers with our brand and the branding efforts we're doing, we will increase that. Thank you for your question.

Operator

We’ll move next to Avi Brochec. [Ph]

Unidentified Analyst

Will you be transporting raw material from the farm to a new building? And if so, will quality be impacted?

Alexander Salgado

No, we will not be transferring raw material to the new facility. All the raw material will be extracted in Pueblo, Colorado. All we would be transferring over would be the oils. That is all. The oils will be transferred over, they will be formulated, produced there or packaged, and sent out. So, no raw material will be transferred from the farm to the production facility. It’s just the oils.

Operator

We'll go next to Gene Baronissi. [Ph]

Unidentified Analyst

I've got a two-part question. The first part is, I agree with you that products on the shelf and branding are very important. But, do we have anybody in the company or do we have any plan on how we're going to get institutional buyers interested in our Company, because without them, it is very hard to be successful. And part B, if the stock goes below a $1 and we don't get on a major exchange, do we have a plan on how we're going to boost the stock price up without another reverse split?

Alexander Salgado

Regarding institutional buyers, I assume you were discussing investors coming in. Currently, we've been very successful on bringing a significant amount of individuals into the marketplace. We are certainly looking into the future in discussions with institutional buyers as we go forward as the marketplace opens up. As you know, this is an area right now that institutional buyers have been a little bit wary to jump into, but I’d say, as more time goes out, they’ll be much more comfortable in jumping into this space, Gene.

The second part of your question is the stock price. Certainly, as we go forward, we feel very bullish that the stock price will turn around and right -- going forward. So, again, there is no plans currently to do a reverse stock split or forward stock split, there are no plans of those. We're always monitoring that. But again, I believe that as we move forward and we create the brand Gene and we keep on adding shelf space, those things will take care of it. What's happened is again -- and I think the FDA and the uncertainty that they have expressed have caused the whole cannabis business to go down across the board. And we've been affected unfortunately by it. But, I do believe that we are in a strong position by being a vertically integrated company, by having part of these major boards, like I said to you with a Hemp Roundtable et cetera. So, I do believe we're strong from that perspective and we just have to keep on doing what we got to do and moving forward the organization. And so, we feel -- we’ll live up to where we feel that we're going to get to. Thank you.

Operator

We’ll move next to Marcus Simmons. [Ph]

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Alex and the rest of the team. Thank you for the presentation. And I think, I must congratulate the team for their work over the last few months and years. The question that I have is regarding sell-through of the -- in the 5,000 chains that we have or that we have distribution through, what kind of indicative for sell-through are we getting in terms of reorders, et cetera? And the effect of our ad campaign and what that's having on sales is an important element to measure the effectiveness of our advertising? That's the first question. And then the second question was on the BRC certification. That is, as I know, a very expensive process. And I just want to -- what are -- what will be the -- what do you see as the inherent benefits of pursuing this as a long-term strategy, and is BRC the only certification that we're going after?

Alexander Salgado

Sure. And Marcus, I appreciate your questions. I'm going to have Dave Smith answer those, since he's working very closely, and going to answer on the sell through and the BRC certificate. Dave, if you could please jump in on this?

Dave Smith

On the sell-through, the interesting thing is, IRI, which is there is two big syndicated companies that track consumer packaged goes, one is IRI, Information Resources and the other is Nielsen. It appears we have a gentleman that works for us in the Company that heads up channel development, VP of Channel Development. He's been in that side of the business most of his career. The interesting thing is, is as I said first, in one of my comments earlier that right now it's basically topical. So, if you look out at where the beta is being collected, it’s being collected from drug, grocery and mass. So, we're on the topical side.

I would say that we're in the middle of the road on pull-through actually. I just found out, I think it was earlier today or yesterday that our lip balm is the -- I think the number two item in IRI. One is it's easy to purchase, it's only a $4 entry price, but the movement is really there.

I think from our point of view is that we've been able to, I guess the litmus test is customers that we're in now, several of those customers, we've been able to go through a second round and add more product in there. So, while I think we're always hoping for better turns in a store. I think, what the trade was typically looking for was a half a unit per store per week was kind of for the most part of the big guys and numbers that they were looking at for them to be happy with. I would say to a customer. We've had meetings, subsequent meetings with the customers that we have distribution in well pleased and several of them will hopefully be taking in some more products. So, while I think there's a lot of room to grow and the churn, we're seeing it, and in some customers more than not, depending on what channel trader you're in. Drug being not the same traffic as -- a CVS store is not the same traffic as a Kroger store. So, Kroger’s numbers are a little bit higher. But overall very pleased and we continue to grow, we get syndicate a day on a regular basis and we're seeing growth spurts coming and continuing to go.

So, I think one of the things that we've suffered from is the -- it's not the unwillingness but the reluctance for the retailers to really promote the product. Hence this is why Alexander mentioned a few minutes ago, one of the few options open to us to advertise and call to action the consumer and let them know where it was to, it was to do the billboard campaign, which we've had a lot of appreciate from the trade, because particularly the category managers because of course, they want to be successful.

So, I think it continues to build, but the good news this not flat. It didn't -- your question is correct. It’s to buy and repeat. And typically, the repeat in the topical side is a little bit longer than the adjustable. Our products are built basically on a 30-day program. So, in other words, if you buy a tincture, if you take one milliliter a day, you're probably going to use it up in 30 days. We usually see that happen a little bit faster on our e-commerce. So, we're -- it's a little bit slower, because it's topical. If you buy a [indiscernible] product, it's going to last you a little bit longer.

On the second part of your question about the BRC, the most extensive proposition for us on the BRC was finding someone and hiring someone that had been through this process before. I think, from -- and I was just at the farm this week, had meetings with a gentleman. We're well along the way. The GMP thing is good, but I think the BRC for us and on the food side is the most stringent right now and also the most open for hemp companies to participate in. So, our mission is that we’re in -- getting to the period where at the end of this next quarter, we’ll have enough data to have an audit and the first audit will kind of put us in a position where we will find out where we are and what we need to improve on. The new facility of course is going to help being out to farm and producing in Aurora, Colorado and in a brand-new facility that’s never been lived in that we’re going to build out with the right kind of clean rooms and that type will really take us to the forefront of manufacturing.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much for answering. The BRC, I’m very interested in seeing that through, do you have a timeline for when that -- you expect the certification?

Dave Smith

We're in SOP implementation now, department by department, all the SOPs have been written. They’ve been written to BRC standards. We're implementing those and we have to have -- to get our first audit, we have to have three months worth of record-keeping. As you know, when you go through this regulatory side, it's all about record-keeping. Not only our record-keeping but also the raw materials that we buy to use in our formulations have to go -- we have to get those too. So, we've been working on this for about four and half months now. We’ve got everything in place. And if the stars align, hopefully by the end of first quarter, we’ll have our first audit.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you for your candor on both questions. And good luck with the rest of the year and certainly first quarter next year.

Dave Smith

Thank you.

Operator

We’ll move next to Guss Rodrigo [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, gentlemen. Thanks for taking the call and thank you for putting this call together. I know it’s very important as a public company to try to get these things together to inform all the shareholders. I did have a follow-on question for that BRC certification. You guys mentioned that you guys would be the company, who's the first to obtain that?

Dave Smith

They wouldn’t give us the name of the first one, we tried really hard. They just -- it was very difficult in our early days for us to find a pathway for this. This gentleman had been through it twice. He suggested we do it. And right as we called them, they said they’re just going through the first company run the gauntlet. So, I’m sorry but I can't -- I don't know the name of the company.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then, a follow-on question. Are you guys currently right now involved in any kind of white labeling of the product?

Alexander Salgado

Yes, we are. We do some white labeling on the healthcare side for two major client of ours, and we do some private labeling for some clients who have been with us from the beginning. Those are main clients that we’re doing for private label right now.

Unidentified Analyst

How much of the revenue is derived from the white labeling as opposed to just the retail sales of the product yourself?

Alexander Salgado

It’s a minimal amount.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then, last question, as far as acquisitions go, are you guys looking at any other companies? You mentioned there is a lot of bad actors out there but there are a lot of good ones out there, they just for whatever reason might get weeded out. Is that something you guys are entertaining as far as options on the table to grow?

Alexander Salgado

That’s a really good question. We're always looking for opportunities out there. And obviously, every week there is opportunity presents itself. But, we’re still evaluating the opportunities. And obviously those things cannot be discussed over the phone right now. But, we're always looking to enter opportunities and certainly how we can better increase shareholder value and our organization overall. But you are correct, there are a lot of bad actors but there is a couple of good companies out there that we’re looking at different opportunities as we move forward.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Thank you very much.

Operator

We will go next to Bradley. [Ph]

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. My question is some of these did our investment through private placements and we haven't seen any recording back or search for anything yet, and that’s been about six months.

Alexander Salgado

Dale, can you please -- SEC Counsel, can you respond to the gentleman? Thank you.

Dale Bergman

The search, and I’m not going to point to, but we are -- our assets, [ph] they were in book entry, the transfer, you can just call these stock transfer, I don’t have their number handy at the moment. But these stock transfer in New York and they'll be happy to get you physical certificate if you wish. All of the shares that were purchased in these private placements have been registered with the SEC. So, you can get a free trading stock certificate or you can DWAC it into your brokerage account. Why you were informed that these were held in book entry rather than making you send it back and creating a lot of paper, I’m not sure.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Because that may continue, it’s been a while. Now, year end is coming here. So, commons are going to need see this stuff. And the money was sent out, obviously received, but not to see any closing documents or anything like that, no one explained me. I get that the search is going for that, but...

Dale Bergman

As a matter of fact, we just requested again, and this is the second time, and we actually received a set of what is in book entry rather than a certificate. If you get statement from the transfer agent that we're holding X number of shares in the name of Joe Smith, now, we have those to WestPark for distribution…

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Dale Bergman

And again, right now, if you feel better about having a physical certificate, you can. It will be issued as a clean certificate, meaning no restrictions or you want a deposit or brokerage account that can also be done.

Unidentified Analyst

I should contact WestPark for that information then.

Dale Bergman

Well, I can't speak about which brokerage firms will take the stock or not take the stock, but in terms of you want your stock, or you want to DWAC into a particular account, I would contact Vstock Transfer in Woodmere, New York and they will help you, just ask for account representing. They’ve all been prepared, have issued the legal opinion to make sure that all of these shares can be -- whether they’re held there or whether they’re held elsewhere that they are legit and trade.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Dale Bergman

Sure.

Operator

We’ll go next to Paul Hennessy [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Alex, with your headquarters being located in Florida, might you have any future plans to open a farm and production facility in Florida?

Alexander Salgado

That's a great question. And actually, there are opportunities right now in Florida. Florida right now is still going through that process of creating the framework for people -- for growing here in Florida. We’re part of that with the Florida Hemp Roundtable. And certainly we’re looking at different opportunities for that currently to have not in Colorado but also here in Florida as well growing opportunities. So, yes, we are looking into those. But again, Florida is still, like a lot of states are still slow moving, but we are part of that process. But, there is going to be a lot of testing and how you grow, very important, how you are going to grow the product.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Alexander Salgado

Thank you.

Operator

We will go next to Elizabeth Zolis [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Good afternoon, Alex.

Alexander Salgado

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

I have a question on depositing the stocks. I have an account with the VStock. I have a statement that says all the shares that we have but we’ve been unable to deposit it in any brokerage account. So, my question is, is there any brokerage account in the United States that will take them?

Alexander Salgado

To your question, Elizabeth, there are certain brokerage firms that have accepted it, currently that are testing some of the stocks. Certainly, that's a reason that we wanted to move up to the big exchanges, so that everybody can actually be able to put their stock and deposit their stocks to a bigger exchange, which is much easier. But certainly, what’s happened right now, with the OTC markets and all that, it’s been difficult for a lot of these companies to open. And Dale, why don’t you jump into that question, because I know you’ve been having that conversation and issues with also other members.

Dale Bergman

Yes. We do have some people who will take it. Wilson-Davis is one that I guess now with some of the smaller firms. And again, the reason we are pushing to eventually get on one of the bigger markets is to mainly to do that, you can put it in Fidelity, you can put it in Schwab, you can do it in any of these zero commission brokerage firms. So, I can't give you the timing on that, but it is a very, very high priority.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Any anything in the future you will let us know by via a press release or something?

Dale Bergman

Well, yes. Well, very simply, when you get a press release saying that effective such and such date, the common stock will be traded on one of the bigger exchanges like NASDAQ or New York -- NYSE, American, that's all you need to know because when that happens, then anybody will take the sock.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Yes, it's just that it's been a little difficult for us to actually -- we have a few stockholders that are in the same boat that have been trying to deposit them and were not able to. So, we're very concerned about that because it's been a while since we've been able -- we've had these stocks, we finally got them release [Technical Difficulty]

Dale Bergman

Yes. What I would, again, if you call the Company and they can refer you to me, I can give you some information.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, I'll touch base with you next week then to see if anything comes out. Okay?

Dale Bergman

Excellent.

Operator

And we'll return to Arlene [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Alex, It was very exciting when the beauty products were released and I'm happy they're doing so well. I would like to hear more on the new product development and Veritas focus for 2020?

Alexander Salgado

On the new product development, sure. Again, the new product we're looking to expand our current beauty line where we are going into the men's grooming side, we're going to be expanding into that area. We're very excited about that. We’re also going to be adding additional SKUs to the current beauty line. That would be also in addition that we're doing. The second part is regarding the pet side. With the pet treats and the pet topical, we feel that that's going to be again a huge success. We're coming up with eight new SKUs in just the pet side. So, certainly from an expansion and new product development part of it, I’d say that's going to be a success. We're also looking at other products right now where we're working on different products, whether be patches, different areas of how to digest the product. So, there is a lot of different things that are being right now done in R&D currently that we feel is going to be part of it. Also, we're looking into convenient stores where we're going to be having single droppers as well, more of that type of package. So, those are all areas that we're looking to from a product development perspective.

Operator

[Operator instructions] We’ll go next to Arine Eragon [ph]

Unidentified Analyst

I hope everything is well. I'm glad to see all the growth that's been going on in the last year with Veritas. I did have a question pertaining to the retailers. Are we with our current yield fulfilling all the retailer orders?

Alexander Salgado

Yes. Thank you for the question. Yes, we are. We had the best growth ever in the Company's history this past harvest. So, absolutely, we have a significant amount, and we create up inventory for our retailers. One thing that -- just so you know, the retailers, when they come in and they start placing orders, we have to make sure we have enough product. And that's one of the things that we've really concentrated on and making sure we have enough oil, we have enough boxes, labels et cetera. So, when the retailers say, hey, I have an order, we want it in four to six weeks, we are one of those companies that can produce that for them. That's music to their ears. Because a lot of these other companies are not yet ready to do that. And that's what gives us a force market to position. I think that that's been a huge advantage forth and benefit moving forward. So, to answer your question, yes. And the reason we're also just adding this additional facility, it is exactly that, to be able to store that inventory. I'll give an example. Right now, we have two major chains that we have boxes, product ready to go, ready to deliver that are sitting in our fulfillment center, significant product. If you don't have that availability, then certainly you cannot do business with the big chains. And as the bigger chains come in, that’s going to also happen as well. And we are getting and positioning ourselves for exactly that. They know our quality of our oil is very good. They know we can produce it.

And then I'll just give you an -- and this is public knowledge. A company like a Winn-Dixie, they pressured a press release. And the company that they selected, they went through a vigorous, vigorous testing from production capabilities, type of product, et cetera. We were one of those, it took almost a year, almost a year to look through all this. And at the end, they say, you know what, Veritas Farms along with these two other companies are the companies that we feel are trusted, we feel that can produce a product, and are doing it the right way. And obviously, as you know, what you do with the big chains, they want to make sure you can produce it, and you have the inventory. And that's what we've tried to do. And obviously because it being vertically integrated and controlling the whole process, we can be able to move things around and make sure that they are receiving the product, and on the reorders, they have it as well. So again, that's very, very important.

And again, that's why I said to earlier on the things, the key to our success is make sure we keep on increasing shelf life, and we keep increasing shelf space in the stores. And while for example, like Kroger’s or whoever where we have X amount of products, and they're going to keep on adding the additional products that we have that we're adding into the new product development. So, you have to make sure you're creating enough inventory. And Dave and the whole team have been doing a great job to make sure we have significant inventory in place as the orders come in.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you guys very much. I'd like to conclude today's conference call. If anyone didn't get a chance to ask a question, please e-mail the Company at IR at the veritasfarms.com. My name is Steffan [ph]. I'll answer any questions that weren't answered, myself, through e-mail. Thank you all for joining us today. We really appreciate it.

Alexander Salgado

Thank you, and thank you for all your support, everyone. Thank you.

