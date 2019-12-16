3 Reasons To Sell Norfolk Southern

Shares are also as expensive as they have been in the last 15 years.

Norfolk Southern did grow earnings per share, but this was mostly due to a decrease in share count. The company's quarterly operating ratio trails that of its peers.

However, the company's most recent quarter saw declines in revenue and volume in most product categories.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) managed to improve its operating ratio to a company record in the most recent quarter. Despite this improvement in efficiency, I believe that the stock is a sell. Here's why.

Reason to Sell #1: Share Repurchases Make Earnings Results Seem Decent

Quarterly earnings reports allow investors to look at how a company has performed in the short term. Investors need to look past the information that management highlights to get a true understanding of the company. And Norfolk Southern's most recent quarter was short on quality after the headline numbers.

Norfolk Southern reported third-quarter earnings results on 10/31/2019 that showed the company's operating ratio improved 50 basis points to a new record of 64.9%. Earnings per share improved 2.4% from the previous year to $2.58.

Aside from the operating ratio and earnings-per-share growth, the company's third quarter was rather poor. Total revenue was lower by 4% to $2.8 billion as a 2% increase in price was more than offset by a 6% decline in volume. Coal, which continues to be a pressing headwind for most other railroads, was the most significant headwind to results. Revenue was down 13% as a 2% improvement in pricing could only partially offset a 15% drop in volume. Natural gas prices have declined 38% year-to-date, making it a cheaper alternative to coal for utility companies. Automotive was the lone product category to show growth for both revenues and volume, with 1% improvements in both cases.

A year ago, the company was on solid footing and had 5% volume growth to go along with a 10% increase in revenue. That story has changed now.

Earnings are expected to grow 6.4% in 2019, but this is due to lower expenses and decreased share count, not because of improvements in Norfolk Southern's business.

NSC has repurchased 8.4 million shares at a total price of $1.6 billion since the start of 2019. As such, the weighted average share count in the third quarter was 5% lower than it was in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusting for stock repurchases, Norfolk Southern was less profitable than the same quarter in the previous year. Share buybacks helped mask a 2% decrease in income from operations and a 6% decline in net income.

If a similar amount of shares are retired in 2019 compared to 2018 (~$2.8 billion), then roughly two-thirds of the expected earnings growth will come from share repurchases. Cost controls (discussed below) are on track to contribute the remainder of growth as revenue is expected to decline 1% this year.

Norfolk Southern saw revenue declines in nearly every product category and had a steep drop in volume last quarter. While the top-line decline is reflective of this, earnings per share improved, but this was due to financial engineering.

With revenues expected to be lower this year, earnings growth will be entirely due to share repurchases and cost cutting. These are not compelling reasons to own Norfolk Southern.

Reason to Sell #2: Record Operating Ratio Trails That Of Peers

As with earnings per share, Norfolk Southern's third-quarter record operating ratio is also deceiving. While a 16% increase in average train speed and a 32% decrease in terminal dwell are important improvements, much of the remaining gains in efficiencies were due to a lower employee headcount and fewer cars in service.

Norfolk Southern has reduced its number of employees by 1,000 since the second quarter of 2019 and by more than 2,400 since the beginning of the year. The company expects employee headcount to be down by 3,200 (or 12%) by the end of 2019 compared to the end of 2018. Cars in use were also down 20%, which lowered service and rental costs slightly.

It is true that most other railroad companies reduced the number of employees on payrolls and removed cars from operation, but these competitors are already way ahead of Norfolk Southern in terms of operating ratio.

Listed below are the operating ratios from the most recent quarter ranked from worst to best among the other North American railroad companies:

Norfolk Southern: 64.9%

Kansas City Southern (KSU): 60.7%

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP): 59.5%

Canadian National Railway (CNI): 57.9%

CSX Corporation (CSX): 56.7%

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP): 56.1%

Even after making significant cuts to its employee base, removing one out of every five cars in service, increasing train speed and lowering the time trains aren't moving, Norfolk Southern is still well behind even its closet competitor's operating ratio. Norfolk Southern's operating ratio would have to improve another 420 bps to match the second worst operating ratio among its peers.

This won't be accomplished easily or, more likely, at all. After all of its cost reductions, NSC was able to lower its total operating expenses from the previous year by $102 million, or 1.8%, through the end of the third quarter. This is a solid result, but to reach its next closest competitor's operating ratio of 60.7%, Norfolk Southern would have had to lower operating expenses by another $355 million, or 6.4%, in the last quarter.

That may not seem like much, but even after make deep cuts to its employee headcount, compensation was only lower by $43 million. Lowering the train count only reduced costs by $27 million. These are Norfolk Southern's two largest costs, and steep reductions didn't come close to achieving the necessary levels to match the next best operating ratio in the industry.

Making matters worse, the bulk of Norfolk Southern's cost constraints are already in place. The company can only reduce staffing so much. Much of the cuts have been made, with only 800 more employees expected to be let go in the fourth quarter. Average speed and terminal dwell are also in line with other railroads, making it unlikely that the company can make further improvements. Added up, it doesn't appear that Norfolk Southern can squeeze much more efficiencies out of these areas.

Management seems to understand its limited ability to improve efficiencies as the company doesn't expect the operating ratio to reach 60% until 2021 at the earliest.

The other railroads have a superior operating ratio to Norfolk Southern. If this is how well the other railroads are performing in a difficult setting, where nearly ever railroad saw lower revenue and volumes, it is unlikely that Norfolk Southern would be able to make up significant ground in terms of operating ratio even with a more positive business environment. If picking a railroad company to own, I would rather buy a name that has a better operating ratio when the industry is struggling as this helps identify the best managed companies. Norfolk Southern doesn't meet this standard by a wide margin.

Reason to Sell #3: Valuation

Product category results, declining net income, and back-of-the-pack operating ratio aren't the only reasons I am bearish on Norfolk Southern. Shares have become quite expensive.

The stock closed the most recent trading session at ~$191. Analysts expect earnings per share of $10.13 for 2019, giving the stock a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9 at the moment. This is a higher valuation than most peers. According to Value Line, this would be the most expensive Norfolk Southern's stock has been since at least 2003 if shares were to average the current multiple for an entire year.

Norfolk Southern hasn't issued guidance for next year, but consensus estimates call for earnings of $11.35 per share for 2020. This gives the stock a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8.

Most of Norfolk Southern's competitors trade with a forward price-to-earnings ratio in a range of 16 to 19. Given that Norfolk Southern is dealing with many of the same headwinds that its peers are, but producing a much less attractive operating ratio, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15 appears to more fairly value the stock. On operating ratio alone, the other railroads deserve to trade with a premium to Norfolk Southern.

Assuming shares were to revert to my target valuation and using expected earnings per share for 2019, I find that fair value for the stock is $152 at the moment. Using estimates for next year, fair value improves to $170. Using these figures, however, shows that Norfolk Southern is somewhere between 12% and 20% overvalued today.

Final Thoughts

Like most railroads, Norfolk Southern had a difficult third quarter. Revenue and volume were down in nearly every product category. While the company did manage to produce a record quarterly operating ratio, it is well behind every other railroad. There aren't too many levers remaining that Norfolk Southern can pull to get within range of the other names in the industry. Shares trade with a valuation that isn't reflective of this and appear to be very expensive and seem likely to suffer a steep correction given the fundamentals of the company. For these reasons, I consider Norfolk Southern a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.