It's Time To Factor In The Greta Effect In Boeing's Long-Term Outlook

It goes without saying that the biggest and most publicized challenge that Boeing (NYSE:BA) is facing is the 737 Max issue. It was just recently revealed that it may have to stop producing the plane due to the prolonged grounding by regulators. It should be noted that this plane may have problems for years to come, due in large part to passengers losing confidence in its safety. As I pointed out in an article a few months back, Boeing's safety issues may have opened the door for Chinese and Russian planes with a similar profile, which are due to be launched within the next two years. They could cut into Boeing's market share, especially in the developing world. There is very little chance of Chinese and Russian passenger planes making any inroads in the developed world market. Boeing and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) have this segment of the global business under tight control. Problem is that current social trends may start to erode growth within this segment, with more and more evidence emerging that suggests environmental concerns are starting to dent airline travel growth, especially in Europe and North America.

Non-Western market cancellations of Boeing orders

Before I move on to discussing Western Market demand erosion, for which we are just starting to see evidence that it is linked to customers objecting to flying out of environmental concerns and acting on it, I want to briefly touch on Boeing's situation in regards to 737 Max orders outside the Western World. Indonesia cancelled an order for 50 units, which was the first such cancellation. A Saudi airline cancelled a $6 billion order as well, opting for Airbus instead. An interesting case is that of a Russian airplane leasing company which is seeking to cancel and get compensation in court, alleging that Boeing did not disclose flaw in its system. It is thought that this case could lead to many more cancellations around the world if it succeeds.

Most cancellations of the Boeing 737 Max orders will most likely be replaced by Airbus alternatives. There is a good chance however that some emerging competitors, such as Russia's MC-21, as well as China's C919, can take advantage of the void and move into some of the markets currently dominated by Boeing and Airbus. The Chinese plane has about 1,000 orders already, mostly on the domestic market. Russia's plane has over 200 orders so far, and in my view, it could be a more formidable competitor in the longer term. Its major handicap relative to the Chinese plane is that it does not have as much state backing, as well as the large domestic market to rely on. Both plane-makers are said to start deliveries within about two years. If both will be a success, it will likely put a significant dent in Boeing orders within the developing world, long after the 737 Max issue will be resolved. Airbus will not suffer as much, because it does not have the safety issue hanging over its products.

Western Europe showing first signs of environmental objections leading to stagnation in airline activities in some countries

At first glance, there seems to be no problem with airline activity growth in the EU.

Source: Eurostat

This data only covers growth until 2018, which is when the Greta Thunberg movement, as well as other similar trends, such as Extinction Rebellion were not yet as prominent as they are this year. There is however some evidence that there is a correlation between the strength of such green grassroots movements and a decline in air travel at national level within the EU already in 2018. Overall growth in passengers in the EU was just over 6%, which is a robust rate of growth for a developed economy. But looking at specific national data, it increasingly looks like growth was driven mostly by air travel to and from countries where the green movements are not currently very powerful, as well as non-European tourists.

Source: Eurostat

There are of course a number of factors shaping the chart above. There are non-European tourist trends, which happen to favor certain destinations in Europe. Countries like France, Spain and Italy are obvious examples of countries benefiting from the trend. There are also economic factors, where East European EU member states are seeing far higher rates of economic growth compared with their Western counterparts, therefore it is no surprise that these countries are topping the passenger growth chart as well. Given that Greta Thunberg is from Sweden and Extinction Rebellion started in the UK, it should also come as no surprise that those are the countries that are seeing the least growth in airline travel.

While there has been a movement in Sweden to replace airline travel with train travel before Greta Thunberg became famous, her recent fame and actions are leading to the trend mushrooming. The Flight-shaming trend is thought to be responsible for a 4.1% drop in air travel in Sweden for the first half of 2019. Extinction Rebellion was only launched in the UK in the fall of last year, but it is a rather radical movement, which in effect demands that we shut down most economic activity by 2025. They don't actually state it in those terms, but their demand to go carbon neutral by 2025 amounts to such a demand. It goes without saying that anyone who supports this movement will take issue with making use of air travel for their personal pleasure or even needs. A recent poll in the UK has found that only 13% of people strongly support the movement, with another 23% sympathizing somewhat. Given that the movement advocates for individuals to make personal choices that are meant to cut emissions, if even a significant minority of those who strongly support the movement decide to cut out air travel out of their lives or reduce it, it can have a significant impact on demand for air travel. One of the examples of how such ideas are manifested is an online campaign, which urges UK residents to pledge not to fly next year. There are currently almost 4,800 people who made the pledge.

Some people may be tempted to assume that such movements will not have an impact in North America or more specifically in the US. We should keep in mind however that these movements promote making personal choices, with a small percentage of people being able to have an out-sized effect. The concept is already here, and there are prominent public figures promoting the idea of the need to reduce air travel. The Green New Deal proposed by Congresswoman Ocasio Cortez recommends reducing air travel among other things. It may never become law, but those who believe in its merit can be expected to act by changing their personal habits, including their travel patterns. There are people in the US making the pledge not to fly, so it would be a mistake to think that the idea is not spreading here.

A recent poll suggests that globally 14% of people would be willing to give up on air travel even if alternatives would be more expensive or inconvenient, therefore it would be illogical to assume that this trend will not have an effect on air travel as it already does in Sweden.

Source: World Economic Forum

While such attitudes are spreading around the world, it seems to me that it is mostly in the Western World that this cultural trend is likely to have a meaningful impact on air travel in the next few years.

Boeing is already crippled by 737 Max issue, which makes it less prepared to deal with environmentalist challenge

The negative effect on Boeing's profitability as well as future business volumes in the aftermath of the 737 Max issue is yet to be fully determined. We still don't know when the planes will fly again, and how long it will take for passengers to trust in the plane once more. What we do know based on the latest financial reports is that revenues are down from $72.8 billion for the first nine months of 2018 to just $58.6 billion for the first nine months of this year. Net earnings are down to just $374 million for the nine months of this year compared with $7 billion for the first nine months of 2018. Total debt rose from $19.2 billion in the second quarter of this year to $24.7 billion for the latest quarter. The cost of servicing the debt increased from $317 million in the nine months ending September 30 in 2018 to $480 million in the corresponding period of this year. It is not yet a level that should give investors reason to worry, but the fast pace of growth in interest costs, coupled with presumably poor revenue and profitability prospects going forward, could become a longer-term drag on Boeing's prospects.

In terms of new Boeing orders, there is now a net negative 95 tally when factoring in cancellations for the year. I am sure that things will improve once the 737 Max issues will be resolved. Eventually the issue will be forgotten by passengers as well, which is when sales can resume. But by then, Boeing might have at least two major competitors to the 737 in the developing world. Not to mention that Airbus will be in a strengthened position in the aftermath of its main competitor missing in action for a few years.

Airbus will be in a strengthened position in Europe and North America as well, by the time Boeing will be ready to stage a comeback. By then, we will likely see further demand destruction caused not only by what increasingly looks like a stagnating Western economy, but also due to the growing trend of environmentalist objections to flying. The effects of this should not be under-estimated. The net effect will most likely be a severe deterioration in airline profitability, which in turn will cause airlines to cut their fleet renewal programs in favor of squeezing out more use out of their aging fleet. It is important to understand the effect of airlines not renewing their fleets due to financial strain on plane manufacturers. It will have an out-sized effect, which will far surpass the decline in travel volume due to environmental concerns.

On a side note, environmentalists should also realize that the net effect of their behavior will not necessarily have the desired effect. Newer planes tend to be more fuel efficient. If they put financial pressure on airlines they will be unable to replace older, less efficient planes, therefore the net effect of their actions might actually be negative for the environment.

Source: Oliver Wyman

Given that half of the global passenger aircraft fleet is based in North America and Western Europe, the effects of what might in effect become an ideological boycott of air travel by a significant minority of the population in the Western World could be disastrous for both giants of airplane manufacturing. The difficulties might become especially acute so for Boeing, which managed to shoot itself in the foot, exactly at the time when it needs to be at its best in order to confront the increasingly severe challenges ahead.

