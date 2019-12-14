S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Anticipated 'Melt Down' Over Trade And Politics Has Turned Into A 'Melt Up'

In the intermediate term, the Fed is out of the equation. Brexit and tariff uncertainty have been moved to the background.

"The most important consideration when investing in the stock market is the primary trend of the equity markets." - Richard Russell (Dow Theory Letters)

Successful investors will all agree, it is important to have a strategy, a process, and of course sticking to it. Completing the first part is much easier than the second. Things happen, personal situations may change and have an effect on your investment ideas. That is understandable, and when those issues arise, priorities can and will change. Any unforeseen issue will challenge the investment strategy that was in place.

Maybe it is the constant bombardment of information investors have to endure these days, that provokes the change I have noticed lately. It seems many seasoned investors have altered their plans for no other reason than to cite the many outside influences as creating an unnatural environment for investing. They claim their models don't work the same anymore, and at times nothing seems to work.

So in addition to the importance of having a solid plan, successful investors take that one step further, by using a flexible approach to investing as well. One can be steadfast in their investment ideas and stick to them, but if they aren't working in the present environment, then it is time to revisit that process. During this bull market many investors failed because they decided to take the easy way out.

Instead of tweaking, and changing the process so they could react to what is in front of them, it became easy to blame someone or something else. It is one of the reasons so many did not buy into the bull market at the beginning, or for that matter well after it was underway.

This equity market is no different than others and I expect that statement will draw the ire of the critics. Especially the army of people that cite the Fed, financial engineering, etc. as the reasons for their failures. So be it. There have been other periods where strategies didn't work. This isn't the first time in history that it has happened that way, and it won't be the last. The idea is to play the cards that are dealt. Be flexible, open minded and confident. I stated this in other missives. Do you want to be right with your ideas, or do you want to make money?

I also tell anyone that wants to listen, lose this preposterous notion that anyone that has reaped the rewards by being Bullish will give it all back. You will give it all back if you “allow” that to happen. If YOU are in control and are watching the “trend” that will not be the case at all.

We should always learn from our mistakes. What we also need to do is learn from other people's mistakes. The mistakes that I continue to bring up here week after week are examples of that. Some may take that approach as being “out of bounds” and overly critical. What the critics might want to consider, I’m not the one proving some of the outlandish theories that have been put forth as being incorrect. The stock market is the final judge and jury.

The trading week opened with little change in the indices, as the S&P spent the opening session within a 13 point trading range. The lackluster trading continued through Wednesday as investors hit the Snooze button. Low volatility hasn't been confined to the past week. It has now been 44 trading days since we saw a 1% move in the S&P. With the trend being positive, this melt up has brought a frown to those that believed this "trade issue" was going to cause a market meltdown.

The announcement that a Phase One deal was completed saw the sellers leave the scene. The "market has gone too far too fast" hedgers were watching their latest "insurance" payment vaporize, as a new high was forged in the S&P. Number 26 for the year. The Nasdaq Composite joined in with new highs posted as well. A new intraday high for the Dow 30 on Friday, but it closed 40 points off its all time high.

The S&P finished the week with a gain, making it nine out of the last ten weeks of positive price action. If one has been on the wrong side of the trade its been a painful ride since October.

Economy

The last Fed decision on interest rates for this decade was made on Wednesday. As expected, the FOMC left policy unchanged. The funds rate target was left at 1.50% - 1.75%. The Fed said the "current stance of policy is appropriate," and that the Fed will continue to monitor upcoming information to "assess the appropriate" path of policy. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he believes the Fed would have to see a significant, persistent move up in inflation for the Fed to move rates higher. That suggests policy is on hold for the foreseeable future, indeed, until there is a "material change" in the situation.

GDPNow forecast for Q4 from the Atlanta Fed now stands at 2%.

That new forecast is at the top end of Blue Chip Consensus.

While there is plenty to be concerned about, Scott Grannis says “It’s not crazy to stay optimistic”. Apparently Corporate executives don’t see it that way. The latest Business Roundtable’s index of the CEO's outlook fell 2.5 points to 76.7 in the fourth quarter, which remains below the historical average and indicates moderation in the pace of economic growth in the next six months.

However, the average household should be feeling pretty good about things. Liz Ann Sonders recently shared this data point on the consumer.

These results are all about the strong job market.

NFIB small business optimism index climbed 2.2% to 104.7 in November after a 0.6% gain to 102.4 in October, following two months of declines. The index was at 104.8 last November. The latest reading is still well off the all-time high at 108.8 from August 2018, but is moving back in that direction. The cycle low was at 94.9 from October 2016. Gains were broad based, with the percentage of those expecting a better economy rising to 13% from 10%, with plans to hire increasing to 21% from 18%.

NFIB Chief Economist William Dunkelberg;

“This historic run may defy the expectations of many, but it comes as no surprise to small business owners who understand what a supportive tax and regulatory environment can do for their companies. As the two year anniversary of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act’s passage approaches this month, small businesses, the world’s third largest economy, are using those savings to power the American economy.”

November CPI rose 0.3%, with the core up 0.2%, with the headline a little firmer than expected. There were no changes to respective October rates of 0.4% and 0.2%. The 12 month clip rose to a 2.1% y/y clip on the headline, versus November's 1.8%, while the core rate was steady at 2.3% y/y. All of the main components posted small gains.

November PPI was flat, while the core rate fell -0.2%. There were no revisions to the respective October gains of 0.4% and 0.3%. The 12-month headline rate was steady at the 1.1% y/y from October, the ex-food and energy rate slowed to 1.3% y/y compared to 1.6% y/y previously.

Retail sales report modestly undershot estimates with November gains of 0.2% for the headline and 0.1% for the ex-auto measure that followed offsetting prior revisions. This year's late Thanksgiving likely played a role in the November undershoot, and analysts would expect some make-up in December.

Global Economy

Christine Lagarde’s first policy decision as ECB President left rates unchanged. The ECB has also raised its inflation forecast for 2020, but lowered it for 2021.

While sentiment has been very bad for a long time, recent surveys of analysts have shown an improved current assessment of activity and outlook relative to recent years. As shown below, expectations are at the highest levels since late 2017, and the current assessment is also starting to bounce.

Source: Bespoke

That doesn’t mean that the outlook has improved dramatically, but it does suggest that the recent move higher in markets is being backed up by other sentiment shifts.

Another sentiment series reported a huge increase in confidence for the Eurozone. The ZEW survey of investors showed a very large uptick in Eurozone expectations, part of a broader bounce off multiyear lows established earlier this year. This is in no small part driven by the bounce in equity prices for the Eurozone as well as strong performance for other risk metrics, but at the end of the day higher confidence is still higher confidence. In general, this looks to confirm the financial markets signals that the recent improvement in European economic prospects is likely to be correct and persist long-term.

Despite the rhetoric, China is far from "dead”. The Chinese eco backdrop has seen their Manufacturing composite PMI increase from 48.3% in January to 51.0% in November, a 2019 high. That statistic has virtually gone unnoticed.

The Chinese trade balance has been very stable in the last few quarters, without large swings either way that might point to a rapid adjustment taking place. Given the fact that the US-China bilateral trade balance has narrowed $5.5bn U.S.dollars per month after seasonal adjustment, that’s a pretty good result.

As far as the pace of exports and imports changes go, the last year or so has also been very stable without major swings, suggesting again that trade war rhetoric isn’t in alignment with actual changes in aggregate trade activity.

UK voters delivered a massive election victory to Boris Johnson and his Conservatives. All but one seat has declared as of Friday morning, and on the basis of those results the Conservatives hold 39 seats, more than needed to control Parliament outright.

Prime Minister Johnson promises Brexit by the end of January 2020. The uncertainty may now be coming to an end.

Earnings Observations

Brian Gilmartin lays out the corporate earning picture as we start taking a look into 2020.

SP 500 Earnings data – by the numbers:

Fwd 4-qtr est: $171.79 vs last week’s $171.89

PE ratio: 18.3x

PEG ratio: 42.3x

SP 500 earnings yld: 5.46% vs last week’s 5.47%

Y/y growth of fwd est: (0.43% vs 0.51% last week (why the PEG is so high is that this y/y growth of the forward estimate is that this compares this week’s forward estimate with the same estimate 52 weeks prior. 18x PE / 0.43% = 42x)

The Political Scene

The news of a Phase One trade deal being complete, and awaiting signature from both parties is a welcome sign. What we can expect to hear now is all of the rhetoric of how nothing was accomplished, etc. The same analysts that sold a story that our economy was going into recession over tariffs are now sharing their wisdom on the deal. Same ridiculous analysis, different day.

Newsflash; There was never going to be an all inclusive deal that would solve all of the issues that have been problems for decades in the amount of time that has passed. Anyone, from any walk of life, level of education, etc., that believes the opposite is selling an agenda, a fantasy, and needs to seek help. More importantly, they need to be ignored.

The amount of time spent on the minutia of the "details" of the Phase One deal is mind boggling. There is but ONE takeaway to concentrate on. From an investment standpoint, the probability for any “escalation” is now extremely low, to non existent. All of this ridiculous worry over “uncertainty” (which was questionable to begin with), is now moved to the backseat.

Our markets have already determined the insignificant impact tariffs have on the economy. Since we have already seen a rally in our markets, I don't envision any near term spike over this deal. What I can envision occurring, this agreement could move the Chinese markets in a positive fashion.

Apparently the U.S can negotiate trade deals with numerous trade partners at the same time, and be successful. It took Congress about a year to figure that out as they finally decided to pass the all important USMCA trade deal.

As a side note, any U.S.- China trade deal will NOT need congressional approval of any sort.

House Democrats announce two articles of impeachment against President Trump, and they will vote on whether to impeach President Trump on those two articles, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The House Judiciary Committee voted on the articles this week. The full House vote will take place next week. This process continues to play out in the fashion I thought it would. No meaningful impact on the markets.

In the last four months, the 10-year Treasury rate rallied off the low of 1.47%, reaching an interim high of 1.94%. The 10 year then settled into a trading range, perhaps building a base for a run higher. On the flip side, those that live in fear of a global recession suggest this is a pause before the bottom (1.47%) is tested again.

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted on May 23rd, and other than a brief one-day change, that curve remained inverted until October 10th. The 2/10 Treasury Yield Curve inverted on August 27th. That inversion lasted for three days.

For some, that means the countdown clock has started for a recession and "the" cycle peak in the S&P 500. That crowd may be disappointed. I maintained from the first day 2/10 Treasuries inverted, ONLY a sustained inversion is a meaningful recession signal. History then tells us on average, a recession occurs 18 months after a sustained 2/10 yield curve inversion. None of these yield curves are inverted today.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 10 year treasury hit 1.90% this week before settling back to 1.82%. The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points; it stands at 21 basis points today.

Sentiment

The weekly investor sentiment survey from AAII rose this week to 37.6% after dropping to 31.7% last week. That only brings it back up towards the levels from one month ago when bullish sentiment peaked just above 40%. While getting closer, this week was also the fourth in a row in which bullish sentiment was below its historical average of 38%.

Crude Oil

With domestic production pulling back to 12.8 mm bbl/day (from 12.9 mm bbls/day the past two weeks) and imports rising by the most since early September at 6.89 mm bbls/day, crude inventories rose slightly this week.

The Weekly inventory report showed inventories increased by 0.8 million barrels from the previous week. At 447.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% above the five year average for this time of year.

Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 5.4 million barrels last week and are about 5% above the five year average for this time of year.

After a 6% rally in the prior week, trading in crude oil followed the equity market by trading in a tight range, closing at $59.76 up $0.59 for the week.

The Technical Picture

There are two important "gaps" in the DAILY chart that we should focus on as possible levels that could come into play IF we see some weakness creep in. They are highlighted on the chart at 3094 and S&P 3119. For those that may be unfamiliar with what I am referring to, there are many technicians that believe all price gaps in a chart must be filled.

No need to get too wrapped in that. This scenario all revolves around short term oriented analysis. The quick three day decline we witnessed last week may seem large given the lack of any meaningful downside move in the prior six weeks, but it barely registered in terms of any particular technical damage.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

The daily chart of the S&P continues to show strength, in that the index remains above the very short term 20 day moving average (green line). As I keep reminding everyone, until that support is broken, there is little to discuss in terms of any market pullback.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view from 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short term view. These views contain a lot of noise, and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from overall performance.

Think our political bias doesn’t influence our decisions?

Think again.

One of the mistakes that some have made over the course of this Bull market lies in the belief that the stock market is all a product of financial engineering, stock buybacks, money printing by the Fed, and low interest rates, etc.

The facts seem to state the opposite of what is “perceived”. It would appear the “fundamentals” have been the primary driver of the advance since 2010. Stock market valuations have risen in lockstep with corporate profits. This example falls right into the opening remarks about looking at the data and taking a “flexible” approach.

Far too many missed these facts because they were obsessed with notions that the stock market was on shaky ground. Their minds were made up and nothing was going to change that. Others saw the data.

Guess what group has been successful.

It continues to be truly amazing how so many spend an exorbitant amount of time “looking for issues”. The slightest change in a statistic or a data point surfaces the phrase “watch out” all too often.

Equity Strategy Insights notes:

“There is no euphoria, nor is there a rush to get into the stock market as cash in money market funds remain elevated. As of October, there is $3196.7B in institutional and retail money market funds, up 20.9% y/y and up $802.7B, or 33.5%, from the recent low in this cycle, $2394B in February 2017. The conclusion, many would be investors sat out 2017 and 2018 with a view the bull market had run its course. Coming into November money managers cash levels were also at the highest level since October 2009, and are only $375.5B below the $3572.2B as of March 2009, which was the stock market bottom of this bull market.

As evidenced by equity fund outflows and heavy short positions for much of this year, the majority of investors remain incorrectly positioned to reap the rewards in a Secular Bull market that continues to surprise many. A recent UBS survey of more than 3,400 global respondents finds that wealthy people around the globe are hunkering down, with 25% of their average assets in cash. They’re expecting a significant drop in markets before the end of next year, with a U.S.-China trade conflict their top geopolitical concerns and the upcoming presidential election another.

It’s not just the ultra wealthy, the money flow data all year confirms many are clearly mis-positioned and keep jumping on any possible rationale to sell. Despite the best 3 week run of inflows in nearly two years, equity fund flows for the year are still a net negative $189 billion.

All of this evidence creates a “Wall of Worry”, which is market supportive. One can choose to ignore the impact it brings to the table or embrace it.

Emotionally, it feels as though the market is due for a pullback, and for any skeptic or those sitting in cash, a pullback is being hoped for. Consolidation in either time, price, or both would not be surprising and actually healthy for the next move higher. It will occur at some point but unless you believe it will become a major event, it is best not to get too wrapped up in all of that talk.

There is a reason to avoid getting obsessed over any periods of weakness after a robust rally. It goes against what we “perceive”, but overbought conditions during an uptrend tend to be indicative of better than average future returns and advances that have staying power.

Another issue that investors struggle with. Low volatility is perceived as a warning sign. Instead history shows that low volatility, tends to be an exclusive feature of bull markets. Here again we see how some investors want to use every data point to make a case against any rally.

We can find plenty of pundits, myself included, that say the S&P can easily shed 3-5%, just because. I feel pretty good this week, so despite some of the near-term technical issues that are being pointed out, let me say we can easily see a 3-5% gain from these levels. I know, that sounds like more mumbo jumbo, double talk. Not at all, in the short term anything can happen. Just ask the folks that have bet against this melt up.

Here is the point. A market participant should not be investing while being overly concerned about moves of that magnitude given the backdrop that is in place. Far too many believe they can navigate every 2% move. Many try, the majority fail. Instead they should look to adjust, making their personal situation more comfortable, while giving plenty of thought to the present backdrop for equities. In my case, after reviewing the situation as it exists today, the conclusion is staying the course, with little to no adjustments.

That won't resonate with those that have their minds already made up. They remind the Bulls that the risk/reward profile doesn't look positive to them now. There was an army of investors that said the same thing when the S&P made the first all time high in this Secular Bull market at 1,550. I’m confident we can also review the same comment made at every new market high in the last 6 years.

Let me remind everyone the S&P reached a new high and closed the week at 3,169. Staying "long" with no hedges in place has bagged the lions share of the gains. The handwriting is on the wall, people just need to step back and read it.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to All!

It's time. The Outlook for 2020 along with my HIGH Conviction stock selections will be released to members of my service in the next couple of weeks. Please understand, in order to protect the interests of the existing members, I am compelled to suspend any "free trial" membership program for the time being. Savvy Investors have enjoyed a nice year, and I am looking forward to navigating the markets with this special group of investors in 2020. Please consider joining the group led by someone who knows how the stock market works.



Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERY STOCK/ETF IN THE SAVVY PLAYBOOK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My portfolios are ALL positioned to take advantage of the bull market with NO hedges in place.



This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control.



The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.



As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.