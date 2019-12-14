Want Want China: Potential Cost Pressures Overshadow Positives From New Products And Channels

1HFY2020 gross margin improvement was largely due to VAT reduction and favorable raw material costs, but this might not be sustainable in FY2021.

Want Want is relying on new products and new channels to reignite revenue growth, and initial results have been positive based on 1HFY2020 financials.

Want Want's share price stagnation in the past few years is because the company has been losing market share due to its mature product portfolio.

Hong Kong-listed Mainland China food & beverage company Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCPK:WWNTY) (OTCPK:WWNTF) [151:HK] is trying to leverage on new products and new channels to reignite revenue growth, and initial results have been positive based on 1HFY2020 financials.

Want Want trades at 20.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E (YE March), which is on par with its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 20 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.6%.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Want Want, as the company's gross margin improvement might not be sustainable into FY2021, as the price of whole milk powder increases, and the favorable effect of VAT reduction is no longer present. More importantly, more time is needed to assess the success of Want Want's new products and new channels initiatives, as the company has been losing market share in recent years due to its mature product portfolio.

Started in 1962 (formerly known as I Lan Foods Industrial Co. Ltd.) and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2008, Want Want is a leading food & beverage company in China. Want Want's flagship products are its rice crackers and Hot-Kid milk, which were first launched in 1979 and 1983 respectively. The company is the market leader in China's savory snacks market with a 6.7% market share, and it is the fourth largest company in the drinking milk products market in China with a 4.3% market share, according to Euromonitor research.

Want Want derived approximately 19.6%, 53.2% and 27.0% of its 1HFY2020 (YE March) revenue from rice crackers, dairy products & beverages and snack foods respectively. Other products accounted for the remaining 0.2% of the company's revenue for 1HFY2020. Rice crackers, dairy products & beverages and snack foods contributed approximately 12.3%, 65.3% and 21.9% of Want Want's 1HFY2020 operating profit, with other products accounting for the remaining 0.5%.

Want Want is primarily a China food & beverage company, with the company highlighting in its 1HFY2020 results announcement that "over 90% of the Group's revenue and business activities are conducted" in China.

Since hitting an all-time share price peak of HK$12.60 on April 14, 2014, Want Want's share price has gone as low as HK$4.75 on November 7, 2016. In the past three years, Want Want's share price has failed to breach the HK$8 mark.

Want Want's Historical Share Price

Want Want's share price stagnation in the past few years is largely attributable to the fact that the company has been losing market share to its competitors due to its mature product portfolio.

In the savory snacks market in China, Want Want's market share has declined in every single year in the past four years, from 8.1% in 2015 to 6.7% in 2019 (Euromonitor's latest report was published in August 2019), based on Euromonitor research. In China's drinking milk products market, Want Want fared slightly better, with its market share declining from 4.9% in 2014 to 4.0% in 2016, before stabilizing at 4.3% between 2017 and 2019 (Euromonitor's latest report was published in September 2019). In other words, Want Want's revenue growth has lagged that of peers in the savory snacks and drinking milk products markets in China. Using the savory snacks market as an example, Want Want had earlier been too dependent on its rice crackers products and neglected new product development, while other snack food categories such as nuts, seeds and trail mixes have been delivering a faster rate of growth in the past few years.

But there are signs that Want Want is on the right track in revitalizing its mature product portfolio. Its +0.6% YoY growth in revenue to RMB9,304 million in 1HFY2020 was misleading, as underlying product performance was much better than what headline number suggests. Want Want's headline revenue growth in 1HFY2020 was weak due to the company's strategic decision to reduce the production volume of the low-margin sub-brand rice-crackers to improve overall profitability and lower-than-expected sales of popsicles (part of the snack foods segment), resulting from unfavorable weather conditions (unusually cold weather in summer, excessive rain).

Want Want's core products account for 85% of the company's revenue, which include Hot-Kid milk, core-brand rice crackers, candies and beans, jellies and others, which in aggregate achieved a YoY mid-single-digit revenue growth rate (versus a +0.6% overall increase in revenue for all products) for 1HFY2020. Specifically, revenue from core-brand rice crackers, Hot-Kid milk and candies were up +3.4%, +6.6% and +7.5% YoY respectively.

The company has been active in launching new products, and this is one of the factors driving decent revenue growth for its core products. For example, Want Want introduced brown sugar-coated crackers, a dairy-based ice cream product named "Dongchi", "QQ juicy gummy" rich in natural fruit and vegetable juices, and other new healthy & nutritious products to cater to consumers who have an increasing level of health awareness. To meet consumer demand for convenience food that can be easily consumed on-the-go, Want Want also introduced new products such as "Want Want Pocket Jelly" and "Milky Sip & Slurp" in the snack foods category, which are variants of its existing products that are much easier to carry and consume on-the-go. Also, as more consumers prefer to drink milk-containing beverages rather than dairy products, Want Want also launched products such as "O-Bubble Fruit milk" and "Lactic Acid Bacteria" to meet the demands of such consumers.

For consumers seeking unique and novel food and beverage experiences, Want Want came up with new and innovative products such as "Western Mushroom Mochi Rice Noodles", "Soft Pudding" (New Zealand-sourced milk and juice mixed to give a smooth and silky texture), and new functional products as such as functional drinks that help to improve sleep quality.

The company also started to target specific age groups and consumer segments with new product brands such as "Queen Alice" (mainly fruit juices and jellies) focused on stylish urban ladies, and "Mr. Bond" (mainly milk tea) targeting young people and students. A new brand "Fix Body" focused on products for nutritional health and diet management was recently launched in 1HFY2020. Going forward, Want Want has plans to introduce another new brand "Prime Of Love" which will sell nutritional supplements and snacks that meet the health and dietary needs of the elderly. Given that the company has a long history with its flagship rice crackers and Hot-Kid milk launched in 1979 and 1983 respectively and has built considerable consumer goodwill, the new "Prime Of Love" brand targeting the elderly has a good chance of success.

Administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue increased from 12.1% in FY2019 to 13.8% in 1HFY2019, which was largely attributable to higher research and development expenses for new product development. It needs to be noted that while new products tend to have higher gross profit margins than existing products, this is partially offset by higher research & development expenses and other operating costs associated with these new products.

In the company's 1HFY2020 results announcement, Want Want emphasized that "new products launched in recent years have become an important source of revenue for the Group." Another revenue growth driver for Want Want has been new distribution channels, discussed in the next section.

While Want Want has traditionally been selling most of its products via the wholesale channel, the company has been exploring new distribution channels in recent years, and that has also been a key contributor to the mid-single-digit revenue growth rate for core products in 1HFY2020.

Want Want's Channel Revenue Contribution

For the company's rice crackers segment, the company noted that vending machines, Want Want official online mall, maternity and theme store channels (all part of new emerging channels) "experienced a rapid growth" in 1HFY2020, while rice cracker sale for the wholesale channel achieved a mid-to-high single-digit growth. With respect to the dairy products & beverage segment, its sugar-free "Hot-Kid Pure Milk" (made from 100% raw milk) was ranked top in sales for its products sold in the e-commerce channel. The e-commerce channel is also especially important for the company's sale of gift packs (under the rice crackers segment) during festive occasions like Mid-Autumn and annual online sales events like the annual Double 11 or Singles Day online shopping festival created by Alibaba (BABA).

Want Want also targets to increase sales contribution from the overseas market sales channel. The company already exports its products globally, including markets such as the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia. It currently has a sales office in Vietnam, with a new factory in Vietnam slated for completion in 2020. It also has plans to set up sales offices in other parts of Southeast Asia such as Thailand and Indonesia.

Growing overseas market sales contribution does not just grow the company's top line, but it could also help expand the bottom line via improved capacity utilization. For example, as the company's rice crackers are a seasonal product (mostly consumed during Chinese New Year in China), product lines for rice crackers tend to be under-utilized outside of the Chinese New Year period. Exporting rice crackers to overseas markets will help to improve the company's utilization rate of its rice cracker products throughout the year.

Want Want's gross profit margin and operating profit margin increased by +440 basis points and +290 basis points YoY to 48.9% and 22.1% respectively for 1HFY2020, which resulted in a +18.4% YoY growth in net profit to RMB1.36 billion in the same period.

Of the 440 basis points improvement in gross margin for 1HFY2020, approximately 220 basis points were attributed to a reduction in Value-Added Tax, or VAT, rates in China (with effect from April 1, 2019), 110 basis points due to lower raw material costs, and another 110 basis points due to more favorable sales mix with an increased proportion of higher-margin products.

Key Raw Material Cost Trends For Want Want

Going forward, Want Want could possibly still expand gross margin by further optimizing its product sales mix. But the positive effects of the reduction in VAT rates will no longer be a factor for FY2021, as both FY2020 and FY2021 would have a full-year impact of the VAT rate reduction. Similarly, Want Want could be faced with an increase in raw material costs, more specifically whole milk powder, in FY2021. The price of whole milk powder is close to a three-year high based on a recent auction in November 2019. Whole milk powder is Want Want's largest raw material cost component. When the company subsequently depletes its months of whole milk powder inventories, gross margin could possibly be hurt by higher whole milk powder price in late-2HFY2020 and FY2021.

Want Want trades at 20.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E (YE March) and 19.3 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$7.01 as of December 12, 2019. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E is on par with its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 20 times.

Valuation Of Comparable Chinese Food & Beverage Companies

Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Consensus Forward Two-Year P/E Uni-President China (OTCPK:UPCHY) (OTCPK:UNPSF) [220:HK] 21.8 20.2 Tingyi Holding (OTCPK:TCYMF) (OTC:TCYQY) (OTCPK:TCYMY) [322:HK] 24.3 21.9 Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (OTCPK:VTSYF) [345:HK] 42.5 37.4

Want Want offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 3.6% and 3.7% respectively.

The key risk factors for Want Want include a failure to introduce new products to offset the slower growth of certain mature products in its portfolio, new channels and new markets performing below expectations, stiffer-than-expected competition, and higher-than-expected raw material costs.

