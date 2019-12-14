BlackRock Floating-Rate Income Trust: 7.6% Yield, With Protection From Rising Rates

The BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) with $328 million in assets under management is a closed-end-fund that invests in high-yield floating rate debt securities, primarily bank loans. The strategy results in a low effective duration protecting the fund against rising interest rates as the underlying income from its holdings adjusts higher as rates climb. The fund utilizes leverage along to distribute a monthly dividend that yields 7.3%. We believe current market conditions have tilted the risks to the possibility that rates trend higher over the next year and BGT may be a good option to reduce overall portfolio duration. This article provides a background of the fund along with our view on why BGT makes for a compelling buying opportunity.

(Source: Finviz.com)

BGT Fund Background

(Source: BlackRock)

BGT includes 357 underlying loan issuances across various sectors with Consumer Cyclicals representing 20% of the fund followed by Technology sector at 19%. 66% of the fund holdings have a credit rating in the "B" category or lower, which is consistent with the high-yield market segment. The wide diversification limits any impact from a potential individual default, but the other side of the strategy is that this composition is able to generate a high level of income and return potential which becomes the basis of the fund's monthly distribution.

(Source: BlackRock)

It's important to recognize that low-duration in the context of high-yield bank loans does not necessarily mean low-risk. The structure of floating rate securities protects the value of the loans in a rising interest rate environment, but the fund is nevertheless volatile and exposed to credit risk. During Q4 of 2018, in a period defined by historical and exceptional volatility, BGT suffered a drawdown of over 22% from its previous highs highlighting that the fund may not be suitable for all investors as a core holding.

(Source: BlackRock)

Performance

The most recent official fund performance data from BlackRock that includes the returns aligned with the fund's benchmark is from the last semi-annual report with the period through April 30th. Favorably, at the NAV level, BGT has outperformed the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index on a total return basis over the five-year, three-year, and one-year periods.

(Source: BlackRock)

We use the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN), which is a widely held exchange-traded fund that tracks the same "leveraged loan index" for reference purposes. Again, BGT has impressively outperformed the ETF year to date in 2019 up 10.7% on a total return basis compared to 7.1% for BKLN.

Data by YCharts

The key distinction is that BGT is an actively managed fund constructed independently of the benchmark weightings. BGT's current leverage ratio at 27.6% also adds to volatility. The chart below which is through the period of comparable data since BKLN's inception in March of 2011 shows that BGT has outperformed, but with a wider volatility and large swings. BGT appears to outperform to the upside highlighting the value of the fund. The point here is not to suggest one strategy is better or worse, but that BGT as a closed-end-fund has been able to outperform this benchmark. Investors who seek to replicate the leveraged loan index may be well served by simply holding BKLN which has presented lower risk.

Data by YCharts

Why BGT?

There are other "floating rate" low-duration CEFs that focus on high-yield loans. We like BGT given a recent outperformance to a peer group in terms of a higher NAV total return year to date, along with the lowest expense ratio in the group at 2.29%. BGT's yield and current discount to NAV are about average to the comparable funds listed below.

(Source: data by YCharts/ table by author)

Notably, while all of these funds feature "floating rate" in the fund name, it's important to recognize they each track different benchmarks and have various ranges among average maturities, and credit quality exposure. There are other considerations such as different leverage ratios and underlying investment strategy. The Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JRO) for example has an effective duration of 0.77, nearly three times that of BGT at 0.23.

BGT Distribution

Considering the fund's exposure to floating rate loans, the underlying holding's interest income adjusts as rates rise or fall. The actual monthly distribution to BGT shareholders is set by the fund manager. The last rate of $0.0764 is annualized to $0.9168 and represents a current yield of 7.3%. On a trailing twelve month basis, the yield is lower at 6.5%, reflecting the more recent higher distribution rate hike from $0.0668 in October. The fund also has a history of declaring a special distribution in the month of December, including last year but it remains to be seen if another will be announced for 2019.

(Source: YCharts)

The way to understand the dynamic of the recent distribution increases even as the Fed has cut rates this year is to remember that some of the underlying portfolio holdings that are maturing now were initially allocated potentially 2-3 years ago or longer under a different market environment. This means there is a lag to the most recent trends in market interest rates to the actual investment income of the fund as it relates to the monthly distribution. The fund's NAV and price should adjust accordingly on a daily basis to changes in market conditions, but the distribution amounts may take months to reflect the changes in interest rates.

Discount to NAV

One of the trends we've noticed is that BGT fund's discount to NAV tends to narrow with expectations of rising short-term interest rates as was the case in the period between 2016 and 2017 when the fund briefly traded a premium. This dynamic suggests investors move into the fund more aggressively in response to an expectation of higher interest rates and thus bidding up the shares. We view the current discount to NAV at 10.8% as a positive as it compares to a five-year average of 7.8%, implying the fund is relatively undervalued. The discount reached a low of 16% in December of 2018 coinciding with the extreme level of market volatility during that period.

The average discount to NAV of 12% over the past year, lower than the current level, reflects the trend in interest rates lower for most of the year as market conditions were unfavorable for this type of fixed income strategy. That being said, the more recent narrowing can be related to a building consensus that the Fed may pause or end its current rate cutting cycle. We discuss this point below.

Data by YCharts

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

With the broader stock market including the S&P 500 index (SPY) trading at all-time highs, one of the themes investors must reconcile is the current divergence between this bullish momentum in risk assets against long-term interest rates that remain in depressed levels. The major development right now is the positive headlines surrounding the U.S.-China trade deal. This comes in the context of some weak economic indicators this year including tepid industrial production in the United States and a slowdown of global trade which was in part related either to the direct or indirect repercussions from uncertainty surrounding the impact of the trade dispute. The Fed also pointed to these trends including global macro headwinds as justifying its dovish monetary policy stance and rate cutting cycle. It follows that a resolution now could lead to a rebound of global growth expectations through 2020.

While not necessarily our base case, the implication here is that a stronger economic environment should also result in a rebound to inflation expectations and a corresponding move higher in long-term interest rates. A yield curve steepening would result in significant losses for long duration and fixed-rate debt funds while potentially a best-case scenario for BGT on a relative basis. We would also expect to see the fund's discount to NAV narrow further from here as investors would likely move into this segment favoring low duration.

While there is still a lot of uncertainty on the direction in rate over the next year, we highlight that yields between the 2-year, 5-year, and 10-year Treasury rate made a cycle low in September and have since consolidated higher with the 10-year yield in particular climbing 43 basis points from a low of 1.47% to a current 1.90%. We think a break above 2% would be required to show a clear reversal higher.

The possibility that the yields move higher based on improving economic growth expectations and positive macro sentiment would result in the income level of BGT rising along with these rates. We recommend investors to now reduce portfolio duration exposure and BGT is a good option to consider for protection in a rising rate environment in the closed-end-fund universe.

The other side to this possibility for the year ahead is more of the current status-quo of mostly moderate and stable economic growth, where the market yields could consolidate around current levels. In this case, the high-yield BB and lower credit rated bank loan portfolio of BGT should continue to generate a high level of current interest income supporting the fund's distribution coverage. In our view, BGT is well positioned in that it can perform with upside on a total return basis in various market scenarios.

Risks

The risk to the downside comes down to the potential of a major deterioration in the economic growth outlook which could precede a collapse in interest rates. Other considerations include the operating environment of the underlying high-yield holdings that could become under pressure. Observing the 10-year Treasury rate, a move below the lows of 2019 would likely signal a major negative shift in the market and BGT would likely underperform on a relative basis.

Takeaway

Beyond taking a directional bet on interest rates for the year ahead, we think BGT is a quality fund that can work as a portfolio diversifier and offers a compelling income component. We like the outperformance of the fund to other floating-rate CEFs this year and its benchmark in recent period. Check out the fund's semi-annual report for a full list of risks and objectives.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.