UPM: Solid Outperformance Over A Short Time; Now Too Expensive

The current valuation should not be invested in in this stage of the market cycle, given potential short-term risks.

Since my article on UPM, the company has recovered from the 2019 lows and currently trades at historical fair value and premium to several metrics.

Part of my UPM-Kymmene position (OTCPK:UPMKF) (OTCQX:UPMKY) has been one of my more successful purchases if viewed in the very short term since August 2019. My article at the time, "UPM-Kymmene: Scandinavian Forests And Forestry With 5% Yield," was the first one on the ADR ticker, and since that time, the stock has done the following:

30% returns in this time frame come to around 146% annualized when calculated on a 3.5-month basis. Being a B&H investor, however, this doesn't cause me to sell or anything of the sort. Nor would I characterize the company as particularly overvalued, perhaps on the basis of a few metrics.

In this article, I'll use the latest quarterly report from the company to establish that UPM is now fairly valued and prospective investors would do better waiting until a macro/company-specific downturn dilutes this rich valuation down once again. I view it as crucial in this volatile market, fraught with fears of valuation, to buy companies only at what we can assume to be market-discounted undervaluations with a great degree of downside protection.

3Q19 for UPM was good

It's been a good year for my investments in timber, paper & pulp and cardboard companies. My investments here are numerous, and I "love" the industry despite its volatility. I own stakes in UPM, BillerudKorsnäs (OTC:BLRDF), International Paper (IP), Packaging Corporation of America (PKG), Huhtamäki (OTCPK:HOYFF) and Stora Enso (OTCPK:SEOJF), to name my most significant allocations.

While 3Q19 wasn't a record quarter, the company did not disappoint in the least.

The company reported:

Decreased sales and sales prices, sadly outweighing the impact of lower variable costs across the business.

Decreased EBIT (19%).

Strong operating cash flow at $500M.

A negative net debt position of -2M EUR (down from 4M).

To make things more granular in terms of the EBIT drop, the YoY primary negative driver for this was the company's pricing, which goes some way to disguise just what it has managed to do in terms of its cost structure, both in the variable and fixed cost metrics. Similar tendencies were seen in the sequential 2Q-3Q comparison.

We can expect the visible impacts of these cost reductions to be higher once product pricing turns around. Segment-wise, the primary negative-performing segments for the quarter were Biorefining, experiencing a massive EBIT drop. Aside from Refining, most other segments reported comparable-level sales or better YoY, with particular booms in UPM Energy, Specialty Papers, and Raflatac.

In addition, UPM's cash flow is at all-time highs, in part due to reduced working capital, causing the FCF trend to maintain its upward trajectory in the mid-term historically (since 2015).

The outlook for continuing 2019 remains on track, with a slower growth compared to 2018, but still growth. UPM, of course, feels the overall uncertainty in its business, including trade tensions, but its international diversification and customer base also grant it the ability to operate on a different level than other more local companies, just as its wide variety of products limit the overall company downside risk from drops in specific segments.

2018 was a record year for UPM. 2019 promises a "good" level of earnings thus far, with continued overall demand growth and only small segment-specific (communication papers) demand drops.

The Uruguay project continues on schedule. At this time, it's about two years until start-up, but associated CapEx will begin in earnest starting 2020, with certain parts most assuredly being rather front-loaded. This investment, as I specified in my original article, will materially change UPM's pulp profile, which currently mainly comes from Northern hard and softwood. After the mill startup, it will be decidedly weighted upon Eucalyptus pulp at an estimated total pulp capacity of 5.8 million tonnes per year in 2023.

The new mill in Uruguay will, at 280 USD/t of pulp, be one of the most competitive pulp mills in the entire world.

This is not the company's only investment plants. In addition to Uruguay, UPM plans a mill expansion in Russia, a machine conversion in Germany (during 4Q19), a 40kt liner expansion in China, a new power plant in its German Nordland facility (3Q22) and a refurbishment of the Kuusankoski hydropower plant slated for 4Q22.

In short, it's a good thing the company currently has such a competitive/limited debt position, as costs are expected to ramp up significantly in the coming three years.

The company isn't just expanding. UPM has as of this quarter closed down the Plattling PM 10 in Germany, removing 155kt of company capacity in light-weight coated liner product. Another shutdown is planned for UPM Rauma PM 2, impacting uncoated paper capacity by 265 kt, as well as divesting the UPM Chapelle, a newsprint facility, by the end of 2Q20. All of the shutdowns/sales are expected to reduce costs and increase company-wide efficiency going forward.

Let me emphasize this point once more.

UPM currently has zero debt going into its next phase. This is a result of a strong capital allocation plan going back almost five years, which has seen UPM pay down nearly €3B worth of debt, while also investing and paying out a very generous dividend.

Given the current outlook, which I consider quite plausible, it's not that strange that the stock expanded significantly even considering the drop in sales and EBIT. The company targets a net debt of less than 2X to EBITDA, while at the same time increasing the dividend and increasing the investment pace. All of this will be made possible by higher and more efficient capacities.

Let's move onto the current valuation.

Valuation

So, looking at the company's valuation trends, these are quite obvious. Everything is going in the right direction - except for the market price for the company.

Of course, this is to be expected when every single relevant metric is growing over time. EPS is up, revenues are up, dividends are up, and book value is trending up, and with these developments, it's no surprise seeing the associated metrics such as P/S, P/B and P/E going similar ways - up. The company is as richly valued as it's been since the latest major downturn back in 2013-2014. The yield currently stands at 4.3%, which is about as low as it's been for years.

In short, there's a lot of optimism currently baked into the market price of the company and stock. Because the company itself forecasts 2020 fraught with product/volume-related headwinds, we need to be careful just what valuation we invest. A quick look at historical valuations shows that UPM is a very volatile stock with plenty of ups and downs even during a relatively short period of time.

Unfortunately, at almost 1.7X book value, the company is as richly valued as it only was during the short earnings-record-driven peak of late 2018. The more historically standard book value for the company is closer to 1X, and during several years even below 1X to tangible book. (Source: TIKR.com)

The company has performed well since then; however, I'll be quick to point out that while the company has returned earnings well to positive since 2012, to characterize it as a long-term >15% earnings growth per year monster would be wrong.

More typical has been between 5% and 18% over the short to medium term. While there's plenty of upside to the company on the operational side, with appealing high-yield investments coming in the next three years, there's also the potential for a continued market softness in many of the company segments - and we've just been presented how company results look in a quarter characterized by some market-related weakness.

It's not that company results plummet - continued streamlining and improvements showcase just what sort of result-related resilience UPM now has - but a period of market weakness will certainly impact the earnings of UPM, as it struggles to maintain growth rates or earnings growth, regardless of projects and initiatives.

So, as with many recently-reviewed stocks (and a few more to come), the problem becomes the too-optimistic valuation (which may be entirely justified based on long-term operational performance) when put in relation to the short- to mid-term future market risk, which, if materialized, could put your returns at below 10% CAGR in the next 3-4 years, or even in the negatives if the market experiences a significant downturn.

This isn't a situation I want to be in, and I certainly don't want any of my readers in it.

Thesis

Because of this, my thesis for UPM has become the following.

UPM, as an amazing company with great prospects, is currently trading at valuations which I view as incompatible when put into relation with short/mid-term market risk. When most companies in the space are guiding for a softer 2020, the risk is certainly present that earnings will suffer during the coming 1-2 years. While this may not inherently impact the long-term profitability or potential CAGR of the investment, I believe there are investments which offer a better long- and short-/mid-term potential gain both in terms of capital gain and total returns.

Locking in invested capital at a potential flat/slightly negative growth rate is something I don't want to do - yet if history combined with expectations for 2020 is any guide, that is what current investors of UPM may very well do.

Because of this, I elect to wait for better valuations - closer to below P/E 10 or even below 9-10 - before investing more. This provides me with a better potential downside risk protection and will enable higher annual returns. Capital right now is better invested in other companies at better valuations.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Due to a short-term increase in valuation near to historical highs in terms of market price, while forecasting headwinds into 2020, I'm changing my stance on UPM to "Neutral" and "Hold" from a "Bullish" buying perspective.

