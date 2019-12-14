Prepare For Repo Madness 2.0

The mid-September event was marked by a little rally on the US dollar, a fall in the 10Y and a little pullback in equities.

On Wednesday, the Fed decided to keep its FF target range unchanged and reiterated its plan to do 'whatever it takes' to keep the short-term lending market stable.

On Wednesday, the Fed decided to keep its Fed Funds target range unchanged at 1.5%-1.75% as expected following three cuts this year and reiterated its plan to do whatever it takes to keep the short-term lending market stable as we are approaching year-end. It will continue to purchase $60bn of Treasury bills every month until at least the second quarter of 2020, which will continue to inflate the balance sheet, increase the global liquidity and levitate asset prices (especially the S&P 500). Figure 1 (left frame) shows that the rise in global equities this year has mainly been associated to the significant increase in global ‘liquidity’ (i.e. money supply). In addition, US policymakers also updated their economic projections (figure 1, right frame); although real growth expectations have remained unchanged, they lowered their forecasts on core PCE inflation from 1.8% to 1.6% for 2019 and reduced the median Fed Funds rate from 1.9% to 1.6% for 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Figure 1

Source: Bloomberg, FOMC

However, Credit Suisse recently warned that US commercial banks do not own any Treasury bills and hence do not have anything to sell to the Fed to boost their excess reserves ahead of year-end. Hence, the already thin liquidity at year-end could get even worse in the coming two weeks as the current level of excess reserves is sitting $100bn below last December's $1,500bn. Figure 2 (left frame) shows the rapid fall in excess reserves held at the Fed in the past 5 years, especially since the third quarter of 2017 (when quantitative tightening (QT) started). Excess reserves peaked at $2.7tr in August 2014 as a result of the POMO (permanent open market operations), reached a first low of $1.7tr in early 2017, increased back up to $2.2tr in the third quarter of 2017 and are currently standing at $1.4tr. The current level of excess reserves at $1,400bn is estimated to be too low according to analysts, and therefore the traditional year-end liquidity squeezes could generate another significant spike in the repo rate. Figure 2 (right frame) shows that in December 2018, the general collateral (GC) repo soared to over 6% in the last few days of the month, while the level of excess reserves was standing at $1,500bn at that time.

In order to minimize the year-end surcharges imposed by regulators, commercial banks will also try to reduce their G-SIB score by swapping their assets or selling (outright) some of their Treasuries in order to increase the level of excess reserves.

As a result, Credit Suisse repo master Zoltan Pozsar is expecting volatility to spike again in the repo market ‘a la September 2019’, and has been urging the Fed to implement QE4 by switching their purchases from T-bills to coupons.

Figure 2

Source: FRED, Bloomberg

Even though the overnight GC repo rate has remained steady in the past few weeks, trading in the middle of the Fed Funds target range, we have noticed that even though the GC repo rate has been steady in the past few weeks trading at around 1.6%, the turn repo rates, which capture the year-end interval of Dec. 31st-Jan. 2nd, have been rising by 1.1 percentage point in the past 2 months (figure 3). This typically reflects abundance of collateral sellers versus less buyers in the market.

Figure 3

Source: Curvature Securities

We will now review the impact of the September repo madness on different asset classes (the repo event is marked by the red dotted line).

Figure 4 (left frame) shows that after the 10Y yield bottomed at 1.47% in the end of August (27th), we saw a significant consolidation of 45bps in the first two weeks of September until the repo event when participants decided to rush to safe assets until the situation improves. As a result, the 10Y plunged back to 1.52% in the following two weeks until the Fed explicitly reassured the market by extending the size of its balance sheet. The 2Y10Y yield curve saw a little pullback of 10bps in the two days following the event; however, figure 2 (right frame) shows that the steepening continued in October and November and the 2Y10Y is now trading back to its H1 2019 level at around 20bps.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

The US dollar, which continued to receive significant bids this year after a strong performance in 2018, also experienced a two-week rally following the repo event, rising from 98.5 to 99.5 (this year’s high) before giving up some of its 2019 strength.

Eventually, we even saw a little pullback in US equities with the S$P 500 consolidating by 100pts to 2,900 before starting to hit new all-time highs.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Overall, in the two weeks following the repo event in mid-September, we saw some preference for risk-off assets, such as the US dollar and US Treasuries, for a period of two weeks before the Fed relieved market participants’ anxiety by announcing repo operations and balance sheet expansion through the purchase of T-bills. Hence, for investors who are concerned about the Zoltan story, they may be better off holding Treasuries or dollars until the start of 2020.

