Hawaiian Holdings: Potential Returns Appear Inadequate

With expected lower year-on-year EPS growth rates for 2019 and 2020, and the risks associated with high levels of uncertainty, the potential returns appear inadequate.

This wide range of expectations from analysts possibly reflects diversity of opinions on the degree to which Hawaiian can cut costs to offset increasing competition from mainland based carriers.

Hawaiian Holdings: Investment Thesis

Hawaiian (HA) is facing increasing competition from mainland carriers seeking to grow their businesses. Cost cutting measures may offset the impact on earnings from this increased competition. But if we rely on analysts' consensus estimates, that is not expected to be the case, with declining EPS estimates for 2019 and 2020 compared to prior year. Indicative future rates of return from an investment in Hawaiian shares at the current share price level are in the low- to mid-single digits. There is a considerable amount of uncertainty associated with an investment in Hawaiian, and increased uncertainty equates to increased risk. It is considered the potential returns are inadequate for the degree of risk involved.

About Hawaiian Holdings

Source: Hawaiian Airlines Website

From the Hawaiian Holdings Q3-2019 10-Q Report:

We are engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo amongst the Hawaiian Islands (the Neighbor Island routes), between the Hawaiian Islands and certain cities in the U.S. mainland (the North America routes and collectively with the Neighbor Island routes, referred to as our Domestic routes), and between the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific, Australia, and Asia (the International routes), collectively referred to as our “Scheduled Operations.” In addition, we operate various charter flights. We are the largest airline headquartered in the State of Hawai‘i and the tenth largest domestic airline in the United States based on revenue passenger miles reported by the Research and Innovative Technology Administration.

Hawaiian Holdings

The following are brief but relevant excerpts from the Q3-2019 earnings call:

About competing effectively on price:

With Main Cabin Basic, we now have the ideal product in our portfolio for those guests who value the lowest possible price for travel and quite importantly, a new competitive tool against other carriers offering basic economy products today.

About growth and cost reduction:

During the quarter, we took delivery of our 14th and 15th A321neos, continuing the build out of our fleet to support our North America growth strategy. As we've noted before, the A321neo is perfect for our network, not only because it is the right size for the mid-sized origin and destination markets that were more challenging to make work with our previous all-wide-body fleet, but also because it is the most fuel-efficient airplane flying between North America and Hawaii. Clear evidence of this is the 3.3% year-over-year decline in our fuel consumption this quarter compared to a 0.4% system capacity reduction.

About networks, cooperative alliances and capacity:

On the international front, we were disappointed with the tentative DOT ruling to approve our partnership with JAL without antitrust immunity. Despite the clear benefits from our cooperation with JAL to date, we believe we need ATI to realize the full consumer benefits of the partnership... our team is busy planning for the inauguration of our new route to Fukuoka towards the end of November ...Despite the industry capacity in our North America and Neighbor Island geographies increasing 7% year-over-year during the quarter, our domestic PRASM was down only 2.4% year-over-year.

Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for Hawaiian shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - Hawaiian: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Hawaiian were negative for six of nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years, and holding to the present. For the remaining three investors, their positive returns to date range from 3.7% to 16.0%. These three investors purchased their shares ~$26 or lower, well below the prices paid by the six loss-making investors. This illustrates the importance of buy price. The rates of return in TABLE 1 are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Dec. 12, 2019. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the huge impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/cash flow, and projected rates of return going out five years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Qualitative Assessment Based On Quant Ratings For Share Investment Decisions

Figure 1 below is based on data from Seeking Alpha Premium.

Figure 1

Data Source: Seeking Alpha Premium Quant Ratings

As can be seen, Figure 1 is a qualitative assessment of Hawaiian providing an overall quant rating of "Very Bullish" for share investment at current share price. Seeking Alpha Premium also provides analysts' estimates of EPS for Hawaiian as per Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

I incorporate analysts' EPS estimates from both SA Premium and from Zacks Research into the averages I adopt for EPS estimates.

As for the value grading per Figure 1, EPS and EPS growth estimates are qualitative in nature and do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for Hawaiian. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS estimates indicate negative year-over-year growth rates of 17.3% for 2019 and 15.3% for 2020. Based on analysts' consensus estimates, growth in EPS in 2021 is estimated to be 9.2%, with a total of seven analysts contributing estimates for that year. It should be understood, in quantifying the short form estimated rates of return below, I'm relying purely on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS.

Quantitative Assessment Of Value For Investment

Before developing my own detailed estimates of future earnings, cash flows, etc., for a given company, I can quantify the range of potential rates of return utilizing analysts' estimates of EPS available from Seeking Alpha Premium, Zacks Research through Nasdaq, and other qualitative data per Figures 1, 2 and 3 above. Table 2 below shows my 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard developed for this purpose, and in this case, I use the dashboard to quantify potential rates of return from an investment in Hawaiian at current share price.

Table 2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Note: Analysts' estimates only available to end of FY 2021.

Table 2 shows buying at the current share price would provide poor indicative rates of return for exits at end of years FY 2020 and FY 2021. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus estimates per Fig. 2 above and a constant P/E ratio of 8.01. The P/E of 8.01 is based on Hawaiian's historical average P/E ratio per Fig.2 above. This is 10.24 below the sector non-GAAP TTM median P/E of 18.25 (see here). Note that share price at end of FY 2019 is projected to increase by ~20% to $36.05, consistent with a projected re-rating of the P/E ratio from the present low 6.52 to 8.01.

The Dashboard will hopefully seem less daunting if I walk you through it from top to bottom.

Analyst Estimates non-GAAP EPS TTM - The EPS amounts come straight from Figure 2 above.

P/E Ratio Non-GAAP EPS TTM basis - Through end of FY 2019, the P/E ratios are calculated by dividing actual/projected share price by actual/projected EPS. For FY2020 and FY2021, the P/E ratio is input through the assumptions section further down in Table 2.

Share price at buy date/end date - The buy date share price is the share price at which you are targeting to buy the shares. It's either the current share price or the lower entry share price you are targeting per the assumptions further down in Table 2. The end share price is the calculated share price at the end of the period you are planning to hold your investment.

Dividend increases included in the base projections are my estimates of $nil per share quarterly dividend increase, following the recent historical pattern.

Rate of Return ("IRR") - This is the projected rate of return you will achieve based on the assumptions that have been input. The rates of return calculated here are calculated on the same basis as the actual rates of return per Table 1 above.

Current share price - This is a direct input that can be changed from day to day as the share price changes.

Change start share price - This allows changes to the starting buy share price if the current share price does not indicate a satisfactory rate of return for your requirements. Particularly with a ticker showing a degree of volatility, there can be opportunities to buy at a lower share price than the current share price. This function allows to determine in advance at what share price you would find the indicative rate of return attractive (see also worked example further below).

Current QTR dividend eligibility - By putting in both the targeted buy date and the ex-dividend date (for dividend paying stocks), the current quarter's dividend will be included or excluded from return calculations. Note, in the current quarter, Hawaiian stock went ex-dividend on Nov. 14, 2019.

Share price over current price/previous quarter - This allows to project a higher or lower share price at end of or during Q4-19 by adjusting share prices by a percentage up or down. In Table 2 above, I have input assumptions that share price will increase by ~20% by end of Q4.

P/E ratio (adjusted non-GAAP EPS basis) - Rather than modeling share price changes by a percentage increase or decrease, share prices for FY 2020 and FY2021 are projected on the basis of multiplying assumed P/E Ratio by Analysts' EPS estimates for each year. The P/E Ratio assumption for FY 2020 and FY2021 are assumed to increase to the historical average of 8.01 per Fig. 3 above.

Other outcomes for shareholders show the proceeds projected to be received from the investment, and projected share price growth rates and dividend yields flowing from the input assumptions.

Targeting A Satisfactory (To You) Return On Investment

The problem with waiting until shares are cheap to buy is they may have become cheap because the outlook for the stock and its earnings has worsened. But there can be a considerable volatility in the price of shares with no discernible change in outlook, as shown in Figure 4 below.

Figure 4 - Hawaiian Versus S&P 500 Index - 1 Year To Date

Data by YCharts

The S&P 500 is trading today ~3,168, well above a year ago. Hawaiian shares are trading around the same level a year ago. In between, Hawaiian share price has shown considerable volatility compared to the S&P 500. Over the last 12 months, there have been many opportunities to buy Hawaiian shares below $27. In fact, the shares could have been bought for ~$23 to $24 as recently as September.

Timing Stocks Vs. Timing The Market

Targeting to buy stocks at a favorable entry price is quite different and should not be confused with timing the market. Timing the market requires you to increase or decrease the total value of your portfolio of stocks depending on the direction you perceive the market is heading. Regardless where the market is heading, individual share prices fluctuate independent of market movement.

Whether building or re-weighting a portfolio, targeting favorable prices for share additions does not require periods of not buying at all. With 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards set up for each of the stocks in your portfolio, it's possible to select for additional purchases those stocks in your portfolio that presently have the most favorable indicative future return at current or targeted share prices. Fig. 4 above shows Hawaiian's share price was below $27 for much of the last 12 months. Let's try targeting an entry price of ~$27 per share to see the potential effect on returns.

TABLE 3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Table 3 uses the same assumptions as in Table 2 above, except for a lower share price of $27.11 at entry. At the lower share buy price, potential returns for FY 2020 and FY 2021 increase to ~11% compared to the range of ~2% to 6% buying at the current share price per Table 2 above.

Rate Of Return Projections - Consensus, High, And Low - Stress Test

Table 4 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Comments on Table 4:

A range of estimates included - In Table 4 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates.

- In Table 4 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates. Consensus High and Low EPS cases - The scenario is for buying at the current price of $30.12 and with the P/E ratio for FY2020 and FY2021 at the historical median P/E ratio of 7.24 per Fig. 3 above. For the consensus case, the multiple results in projected rates of return of negative ~5.5% for FY2020 and positive ~1.5% for FY2021. The high case shows returns of ~9% for FY2020 and 11% for FY2021. The low case shows negative returns of ~26% and ~12% FY2020 and FY2021 respectively. On that basis, Hawaiian does not stand up very well to stress testing. Of particular concern is the wide variation between analysts' high and low estimates. This suggests considerable uncertainty in projecting results for Hawaiian.

Limitations Of This Short-Form Analysis

The short-form analysis carried out above relies heavily on analysts' estimates of future adjusted non-GAAP EPS for Hawaiian going out two to three years. Having said that, there are a considerable number of analysts (see Fig. 2 above) providing estimates for Hawaiian, so the consensus estimates are broadly based. The number of analysts covering the stock reduces in the outer years, so reliability of estimates will reduce for those years. For small-cap stocks of interest, but with limited analyst coverage, I find it useful to produce own detailed estimates. This can reveal opportunities not necessarily captured in analysts' consensus estimates. I do not expect that's likely in the case of reasonably well-covered stocks such as Hawaiian.

Risks And Opportunities

Increased competition

Southwest (LUV) in particular (see here) and Alaska Air (ALK) (see here) are looking for growth through targeting Hawaii as a destination. Hawaiian's steps for tighter cooperation with JAL have suffered a blow after the US Department Of Transport declined to grant them antitrust immunity (see here). This is the subject of appeal.

Cost reduction opportunities

SA contributor Adam Levine-Weinberg covered both increased competition and cost reduction opportunities in his recent and excellent article, "Hawaiian Holdings Has A Big Cost Reduction Opportunity For 2020". This cost reduction opportunity may be the reason for the wide range between analysts' high and low estimates, with greater or lesser reductions assumed.

Conclusions

Depending on individual investor's return requirements, Hawaiian is not of interest at present. Based on Table 1 above, shareholders have earned variable returns over the last four to five years, depending on their buy price. Buying at the current share price of $30.12 per TABLE 2 above would provide only low- to mid single-digit returns, even if the P/E ratio were to increase from the present 6.5 to ~8.0. Given the volatility of the share price, there could be opportunities to buy below the current share price, maybe ~$27. That would only set up a patient investor for possible rates of return in the low double digits, which appears low for the considerable uncertainties surrounding this airline's business.

Additional Considerations

As per summary below, there is a wide disparity between the P/E ratios for these eight US-based airlines.

Summary Table - Eight US-Based Airlines

It is not certain why there is such a wide range of P/E ratios for these eight airlines. Uncertainty brings risk, but it also brings opportunity. At Analysts' Corner, we are currently undertaking a more in-depth look at these eight airlines to see if there is any mispricing in the marketplace that would make an investment in one or more of these airlines advantageous over the others.

