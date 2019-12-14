Every financial worry you want to banish and financial dream you want to achieve comes from taking tiny steps today that put you on a path toward your goals. - Suze Orman

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is a droopy performer that has disappointed on earnings and stock performance. It's faced downgrades from analysts before and after its Q3 2019 earnings call. After experiencing an 18% rally from Oct 2019, the stock has barely recovered above its trendline, and that's because U.S.-China tariffs have been postponed and the conservatives have won the UK elections, ending the uncertainty over Brexit.

It has two main business units - financial advisory and asset management. 54% of its revenues are from its financial advisory while the rest are from asset management. North America contributes 57% to its revenue.

Should an investor ignore Lazard because it is a non-performer, or is now the time to bottom-fish? Here's the analysis:

Reading Between the Lines of its Q3 2019 Earnings Call - And After

The company has launched a new team in UK to explore private growth equity and venture capital market and connect these with global investors because it feels there's a lot of pent-up demand in AUM business. However, Brexit's impact was not discussed during the call. Though the conservatives are back in the saddle in UK, we all know that a hard or flawed Brexit will have negative consequences - but this bit was not fleshed out in the call.

The company experienced net outflows from its emerging market strategies (funds), which it attributed to rebalancing and de-risking. However, emerging markets are on a tear and most EM ETFs are popping. It is a mystery why investors would move out of Lazard's EM strategies in such a scenario. In late Nov 2019 (post the earnings call), Monroe County Employees' Retirement fund management terminated Lazard Asset Management from its emerging markets portfolio.

The Q3 financial advisory revenue of $304 million was almost on par with last year's numbers. It was attributed to increasing competition. Given evolving fintech, new players, and constant disruptions that are seen in this space, competition can only increase going forward. The company's asset management business generated operating revenue of $283 million, down from Q3 2018. The AUM (Assets Under Management) declined 1% from Q2 2019. If competition increases, or worse, if a global slump sucks in businesses, Lazard will experience deeper cuts.

During the Q3 2019 quarter, 200 people were pink-slipped from its financial advisory, asset management and corporate functions. The company also folded up some sub-scale offices and investment strategies. It is now making new strategies for growth and estimates; however, they also say that it takes "five years for a strategy to be successful and not every strategy is successful." The unsaid is that Lazard's new strategies will take time to work, and there always is the risk of failure.

Though it was spelled out, the management team dodged a direct question about how a political change in the U.S. would impact the company's fortunes. Trump's tax cuts have benefited the company, and if these are rolled back because of a political change in 2020, then its performance would suffer some more, and its restructuring will take many years to deliver.

The Future of Financial Advisory and Asset Management Businesses

Deloitte estimates that though M&A activity will pick up in 2020, financial advisors and investment managers will have to cross over from offering time-tested, cost-efficiency solutions to offering a way out that is transformational. Advisories will be required to transform companies into lean and mean machines by helping them adapt to cutting-edge technological solutions, adjust with customers on a cultural level, and help conform to ESG (Environmental & Social Governance) norms.

By the way, the IMF has already sounded the alarm on global growth in 2020, so we must account for the fact that Lazard will be restructuring and innovating in an era of low growth:

Then there's the question whether Lazard is ready for change. From the Q3 2019 earnings call, the company's management team has said that it is restructuring and tightening the nuts and bolts. That is great to hear, but what is not music to the ears is that its new strategies will take time to deliver, and of course, there's a chance of failure too.

Summing Up

In Q3 2019, the company returned $130 million to shareholders, including $79 million in stock repurchases (11.9 million shares), but this was below analyst estimates.

There are many winds blowing against Lazard. A restructuring that will take time (didn't someone say we are all dead in the long run …), economic headwinds, fierce competition, new technologies, 2020 elections - it's one hell of a job to find a reason to invest in the stock.

To cut to the chase, I don't know about you, but I'd avoid investing in Lazard unless there's some sudden earthshaking development that pitchforks the company way ahead of its competitors.

