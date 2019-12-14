Natural Gas Market Overview: Total Supply-Demand Balance To Tighten Substantially Next Week

Non-degree-day factors currently add as much as 2.4 bcf/d of extra natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to last year).

We currently expect the EIA to report a draw of 98 bcf next week, which is 34 bcf smaller than a year ago and 14 bcf smaller vs. the five-year average.

This report covers the week ending December 13, 2019.

Total Demand

We estimate that the aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 804 bcf for the week ending December 13 (down 1.3% w-o-w (week over week), but up 0.3% y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm remained positive, but declined from +23% to +15% (see the chart below). We estimate that total demand has been above the five-year norm for 48 consecutive weeks now.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

This week, the weather conditions have cooled down across the Lower-48 states, but only slightly. We estimate that the number of nationwide heating degree-days (HDDs) increased by 3.9% (from 155 to 161). However, total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) should be 9.8% below last year's level and 7.6% below the norm.

Consumption-wise, Friday's GFS 06z Ensemble model was bullish vs. previous runs, but 00z models (GFS-ENS and ECMWF-ENS) were bearish. However, projected (15-day) average consumption is still above last year's results as well as above the norm (see the table below). The extended ECMWF model still projects that TDDs should generally trend higher, but not without a slump - particularly in the week ending December 27 (see the chart below). In absolute terms, the GFS model is still noticeably more bullish than the ECMWF model.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Non-degree-day factors

Non-degree-day factors are mostly bullish (vs. last year). The most important four non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds and hydro inflows.

Nuclear outages were mostly below the norm (3.3 GW per day on average) - see the chart below.

The average spread between natural gas and coal decreased by -$0.095 per MMBtu (as the price of natural gas dropped, while the price of coal remained essentially unchanged). We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 6.5 bcf/d this week (+3.2 bcf/d vs. 2018 and +1.4 bcf/d vs. the five-year norm).

Wind generation was mostly stronger y-o-y, but hydro inflows were weaker. On balance, in the week ending December 13, these two factors probably displaced some 400 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2018).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, the net cumulative effect from the non-degree-day factors this week should be positive at around +2.3 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector, which is 2.4 bcf/d above last year's results.

Exports

Total exports were down 21.5% w-o-w - primarily due to lower pipeline exports into Mexico and weaker LNG sales (please note that our LNG export estimates are based on the vessels tracking system, not on the liquefaction flows). According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, Corpus Christi, Cameron, and Freeport) served 10 LNG vessels with a total natural gas capacity of 34 bcf. Total LNG feed gas flows averaged 8.0 bcf/d. In annual terms, total exports increased by 5.0% in the week ending December 13.

LNG stocks (at six key export terminals) are currently 84% full (see the chart below). If the arrival of LNG vessels slows (for whatever reason), then natural gas flows to liquefaction will drop very fast, as there is not much space left in the tanks. However, Gulf Coast LNG (GCL) futures contract is cheaper than natural gas sold at European hubs (see the table below), although its price does not include any additional freight/voyage costs. Still, the current premium in Continental Europe should help the exporters - especially those who rely more on the spot market sales. However, the spread between NYMEX natural gas futures contract and GCL futures contract is relatively narrow +1.142 per MMBtu (0.174 per MMBtu below the historical norm). In order for the spread to return to its long-term average, either LNG price has to rise or natural gas futures price has to drop.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Source: ICE, CME Group, NBP, TTF

Total Supply

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 132 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening due to base effects. Currently, we project that dry gas production will average 95.8 bcf/d in December, 94.8 bcf/d in January, and 94.4 bcf/d in February. In the week ending December 13, we estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 103.8 bcf per day (down 0.5% w-o-w but up 7.5% y-o-y).

Total Balance

Overall, total "non-adjusted" supply-demand balance for the week ending December 13 should be negative at around -11.08 bcf/d, which is approximately +6.91 bcf/d looser compared to the same week in 2018 (see the chart below). Next week (ending December 20), the balance is projected to get significantly tighter. Annual difference should be around -14.50 bcf/d (i.e., -22.32 bcf/d in 2019 vs. -7.82 bcf/d in 2018) - see the chart below.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations. Please note that total SD balance does not equal storage flows.

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a draw of 98 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -103 bcf over the next two weeks (three EIA reports). Natural gas storage "deficit" relative to the five-year average is currently projected to expand from -14 bcf today to -20 bcf for the week ending December 27.

Thank you for reading this article. We also write daily and weekly reports, covering key variables in U.S. natural gas market (supply, demand, storage, prices and more). We provide the following to subscribers:

We are offering a two-week free trial, and we will soon begin to cover global LNG market. Come and join us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.