Oil Stocks: Continued Positive Divergences

It's been a terrible year for those invested in most oil names, and especially those in the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP). While the S&P 500 (SPY) has managed to put up a robust double-digit return year-to-date, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is down 16% for the year and will be lucky to finish the year with only a high single-digit loss. This is a massive underperformance of over 20% vs. the major averages, but when an index lags this severely, it can often create opportunity. The reason for this is that there's such disgust for the sector that you often get forced selling in many names. Meanwhile, some investors are likely liquidating purely due to despondence. The good news is that breadth continues to show positive divergences, and it looks like the worst is finally over. I certainly would not chase the sector, but I continue to view pullbacks to the $21.00 level or lower as opportunities to add exposure to the highest quality names in the group.

(Source: Pinterest.ca)

While the major averages are enjoying their best year in nearly a decade, the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has put up a horrid performance, with the potential for its third straight year of double-digit losses. This significant underperformance has seen the sector's 60-week rate of change fall below the (-) 50% level, a level that we only visited during the 2008/2009 Great Financial Crisis, and the 2015/2016 cyclical bear market. Some would argue that the fact the index is seeing such lifeless performance in a strong market environment suggests this time is different, and there may be a valid point there. However, I've tended to err on the side of 'this time is never different,' and I believe that a short-term opportunity seems to be brewing here if things get any worse. The fact that breadth is improving has begun to embolden the thesis of a turnaround, and these breadth divergences are occurring despite materially lower prices in the index. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we take a look at the below chart, which shows the percentage of constituents in the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF trading above their 200-day moving averages, we can see that we're continuing to see higher lows and higher highs. The recent high was made near the 40% level on September 16th after the Saudi drone attack, and this marked a new 9-month high for the percentage of stocks above their 200-day moving averages. This is a positive development, as my most basic barometer for whether a stock is in a bull or bear market is by gauging its position vs. its 200-day moving average. Essentially, this indicator is telling us that more stocks are trying to start new uptrends and in bull markets than we had all year. This improvement in stocks above their 200-day moving average may not seem all that impressive, but it's much more impressive if we look at the chart just below it.

(Source: Author's Data & Chart)

The below chart shows the percentage of XOP constituents above their 200-day moving averages represented by blue bars, with the price of the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF displayed by the orange line. As we can see, despite the index down over 30% from $30.00 earlier this year to near $20.00 last month, we have more stocks that are above their 200-day moving averages. Also, the lower low on the index in November was met with a significantly higher low in the number of stocks above their 200-day moving averages. This suggests that the weakness in the index is mostly due to the worst names dragging the index down, but the best names are quietly beginning to shift into new uptrends. This is a significant positive divergence and bodes well for the index as long as it persists.

(Source: Author's Data & Chart)

If we take a look at the new lows among XOP constituents compared to the price action of the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, we see a similar divergence. The amount of new 52-week lows (red bars) is declining significantly even though the index has continued to make slightly lower lows into November. Once again, this suggests that a select few oil/gas stocks are leading the way lower, but their peers are doing something completely different. To put this in perspective, we had 56 new lows in the December drop, 28 new lows on August, 15 new lows in October, and only 8 new lows on the most recent lower low for the index. This is another significant positive divergence. It suggests that most stocks in the index are done falling, and are trying to build double bottom bases.

(Source: Author's Data & Chart)

Given the significant breadth divergences we see among new lows and constituents above their 200-day moving averages, I see no reason to be bearish here, other than for scalpers that may trade for 5% swings. Looking at the medium-term picture (6-12 months), both of these breadth indicators are suggesting the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is trying to put in a bottom. While this does not mean that this is the final low, I would argue that the risk is to the upside over the next 6-12 months, especially if we can get another pullback. It's important to note that these breadth indicators are often early and can give false signals. Still, they have been trending positively for months now, and the index seems to be finally giving up ground more grudgingly.

If we move over to the technical picture, we can see sell signals on the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, which are characterized by two consecutive monthly closes below the 20-month moving average. We had a sell signal in late 2014, a sell signal in mid-2017, and another sell signal in Q3 of last year. Generally, I stay away from indexes that are below their 20-month moving averages (blue line) as they carry the highest risk when they are below this crucial level. Having said that, a monthly bullish reversal that trades above November's high of $23.61 by more than 4% would suggest a change of character. To accomplish this, the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF would need to trade above $24.55.

While the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF still needs tons of work on its monthly chart to reclaim the 20-month moving average, which sits at ~$29.00, the daily chart is beginning to perk up a little. Therefore, while there's absolutely no all-clear signal on the monthly chart yet, there's a reason to be optimistic based on the daily chart.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see in the daily chart below, the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has punched above its downtrend line this week, and we continue to have strong support at $20.50 on a weekly close. We've seen several shakeouts below this level over the past few months, but thus far, buying pressure has shown up almost immediately following these drops. As long as the bulls can defend this area going forward and avoid two consecutive weekly closes below $20.50, I would argue that this looks like a potential bottoming pattern. The next key resistance for the index comes in at $24.55, and a weekly close above $24.55 would mark a definite change in character for the daily chart. This area coincides with the monthly signal at $24.55, and therefore this is a massive level for the bulls.

(Source: TC2000.com)

So how to play this signal?

If I were interested in trading the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF for a bottom, I would be watching the next pullback in the index to see if it shows a change of character with less violent selling pressure. Past short-term corrections have been of the magnitude of 15% or more in a month or less, and the first sign of a change of character would be a pullback that is only single digits, and that finds support above the $20.50 critical support level. Therefore, I would be looking for a pullback that finds support at $20.70 or higher to suggest a change of character.

In summary, while I don't see any reason to chase this rally this second, the positive divergences in breadth are suggesting that the next low might finally be buyable. Therefore, I see the index as one worth keeping an eye on going forward, specifically if the next pullback can find strong support above $20.50. As long as this $20.50 level can hold on weekly closes, I would consider further pullbacks as noise, and opportunities to add light exposure to the leaders in the group. I have no position in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF currently, but I continue to watch constituents within the index for signs of bottoming.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.