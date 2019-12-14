Copper Miners: A Change Of Character

While the precious metals miners have had a fantastic year, the copper miners (COPX) were left in the dust, with a relatively lifeless performance year-to-date. Much of this weakness has been tied to the China trade skirmishes, and this has unfortunately left the Copper Miners Index with only a single-digit gain this year compared to the 30% return for the Gold Miners Index (GDX). Fortunately, for investors in the copper space, this sluggish performance might finally be coming to an end. With talks of a China trade deal finally within grasp, the Copper Miners Index saw its most significant weekly volume since its inception this week. Also, the index has seen a powerful thrust higher, which is quite a change of character compared to recent price action. Based on this improved price action as well as relatively stable breadth, there's a chance the index might finally be able to begin a new uptrend heading into 2020. The key for the bulls going forward will be defending the $17.10 level on a weekly close.

It's been a relatively quiet year for the copper miners, with the group ranked 96th out of 140 for the industry groups I track. While this isn't nearly as bad of a performance as the Oil/Gas names which populate the bottom 5% of industry groups by performance, it certainly pales in comparison to the precious metals miners, which have spent the back half of the year in the top 10% of strongest groups. The good news for investors is that we've seen a dramatic improvement in breadth this week, as well as a violent thrust higher in the Copper Miners Index. The index is up 8% this week alone and has seen this occur on the highest volume since the index's inception nearly 10 years ago. This is typically a very positive sign and shows that there's a massive demand for the index here.

If we take a look at the chart below, we can see that the average weekly volume for the past year on the Copper Miners Index is 250,000 shares, and it's traded over 1.6 million shares as of Thursday's close. This represents more than six times normal volume and has occurred with the index finishing the week near its highs. The last time we saw volume more than three times the average was in 2011, and this marked the top for the Copper Miners Index for years, a huge turning point. While there's no guarantee that this signal plays out similar to the last major turning point, this volume is certainly worth paying attention to for traders.

If we move over to the index from a breadth standpoint, we've also got a reason to be optimistic. As we can see in the below chart, the percent of copper miners above their 200-day moving averages has jumped above the 50% level, and advances above this level are rarely sustainable in bear markets. Therefore, when the index reclaims this level and does not immediately retrace this move, it suggests that a new intermediate uptrend may finally be starting. As the below chart shows, the index attempted to get through this level in early November but immediately failed here. This time around, however, we've seen multiple daily closes above this level, and a higher high than the November push. This move higher in the indicator is suggesting that more copper miners are in up-trends than in November, and this is a very positive sign. The key for this indicator will be if the bulls defend the 50% level on any corrections. If we were to retrace back below this level for multiple closes, this would suggest that we just saw a violent rally within the long-term downtrend for the Copper Miners Index.

We can see an example of what I mean with the Silver Miners ETF (SIL) from my article in October. As the below chart shows, the Silver Miners index broke above the 50% level in June and then found support on both occasions at the 50% level for this indicator almost immediately. Since then, the Silver Miners ETF is trading nearly 5% higher, and both of these sharp corrections in the index represented buying opportunities. Therefore, if we do see a sharp correction in the Copper Miners Index, this is a level we want to see hold.

If we move over to sentiment, we've got bullish sentiment for copper at 73%, and well off of its lows earlier this year under the 20% level. The good news is that bullish sentiment is not yet at a level where it's alarming, and this suggests that copper prices haven't likely topped out here yet. The first sign of potential exhaustion would be a move above the 80% level for bullish sentiment, as it would suggest that the trade is beginning to get a little crowded short-term.

Based on the fact that we have significantly improved breadth among the Copper Miners Index constituents, I do not believe we should discount the significant accumulation we saw last week in the Copper Miners ETF. The fact that sentiment is yet to hit exuberant levels on copper also suggests that this is not a crowded trade at all yet on a medium-term basis (6-12 months). Therefore, this thrust higher on massive volume may finally be the accumulation needed for the index to begin a new uptrend. For this reason, I believe investors should keep a close eye on the index and its constituents going forward. Let's take a look at the technical picture below.

If we look at the daily chart, we can see that the Copper Miners Index has finally managed to punch through the 200-day moving average (yellow line), and also is likely to close above key weekly resistance at $19.30. A weekly close above this resistance would suggest a change in character, as the $18.40-$19.30 area has been a sticky spot for the index for the past several months. As for support, the index has upper support below now at $17.10. As long as the bulls defend the $17.10 level on any corrections, I would view 10% pullbacks as normal and likely buying opportunities.

As for the monthly chart, the next big hurdle is the 20-month moving average. This is my leading barometer for bull and bear markets on a big-picture view, and the index is currently trading just 4% below this level. As of January, I would expect the 20-month moving average to be trading at $20.25, and a monthly close above this level would mark a longer-term change in character and a bullish development.

My favorite way to play the copper sector is Ero Copper (OTC:ERRPF), and this is one of the names I'm watching the closest. The company recently made a significant regional discovery at its Pilar Mine in Brazil, hitting an intercept of 51.8 meters of 3.49% copper grades. This intersection was more than 100% above the average grade of its underground reserves currently, which sits at 1.60% copper grades. While I am not planning to buy the stock here, I continue to watch the stock for an A+ setup now that the sector looks to be coming back in favor. The stock has been a sector leader the past year and is one of the few stocks in the group above its 20-month moving average already.

In summary, the Copper Miners Index saw a massive thrust higher this week on record volume, and the index is finally back above its 200-day moving average. Given the improving breadth, which is suggesting the index is strong when looking under the hood, this thrust looks like it could be a critical turning point for the index. After an 8% move higher in one week, I would not be chasing the index here. However, I would view any sharp pullbacks of 10% as buying opportunities, and the key will be watching to see if the bulls can defend $17.10 on a weekly close.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.