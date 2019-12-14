Lululemon Continues To Dominate The Retail Space

Source: Barron's

Lululemon (LULU) reported quarterly revenue of $916.14 million and GAAP EPS of $0.96. The company beat on revenue and earnings. However, the stock is down about 3% post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Strong Revenue Growth

Retailers have found top-line growth difficult to come by this earnings season. Several have resorted to aggressive promotions in order to drive traffic into stores. Lululemon bucked the trend with another quarter of double-digit revenue growth. The brand has become synonymous with fitness and health; the company continues to monetize its near cult following. Total revenue was $916 million, up 23% Y/Y.

Each major product segment grew by double digits. Revenue from company-owned stores rose 22%, while Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") was up 30%. Company-owned stores presented 63% of total revenue, down from 64% in the year earlier period. Retail sales through department stores are being encroached on by online sales, yet Lululemon was able to generate robust sales through physical locations.

The quality of Lululemon's in-store shopping experience and ability to stay connected to the Lululemon culture could be enough to keep people coming to the stores. The company recently opened its largest store ever on Fifth Avenue in New York - this could give an indication of management's confidence in sales through physical locations. Meanwhile, certain other retailers are closing flagship stores and culling under-performing locations.

Long term, Lululemon's DTC channel could become a competitive advantage. It was one of the first companies to embrace the DTC channel, and the investment is paying off handsomely. DTC is Lululemon's fastest-growing channel, yet it does not appear to be stymieing sales through physical locations. DTC also gives Lululemon the ability to mine data, stay abreast of customer buying patterns and communicate with customers about deals, promotions and events.

Comparable sales growth for in-store was in the double-digit range, while online comparable sales growth was 30%. This was stellar, given that the retail space has had trouble growing comparable sales. Lululemon's comparable sales growth was driven by increasing traffic. This likely implied the ability to grow sales without having to resort to aggressive promotions.

Widening Margins

Lululemon reported a gross margin of 55.1%, up 70 basis points versus the year earlier period. Gross margin improvement was largely due to lower product costs, a favorable product mix and lower markdowns. This was markedly different from other retailers like Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), American Eagle (NYSE:AEO) and L Brands (NYSE:LB) that had to engage in promotions in order to move product. On a dollar basis, gross profit was $505 million, up 24% Y/Y.

SG&A expense was $329 million, up 22% Y/Y. It was 35.9% of revenue, down 30 basis points versus the year earlier period. Lululemon achieved leverage, yet continued to invest in data analytics, and grow its loyalty program. The fall out was that EBITDA of $220 million grew 31% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 24%, up 160 basis points versus the year earlier period. The other positive was that operating income margins for the DTC channel were 170 basis points higher than that of company-owned locations. Higher revenue growth from the DTC channel will likely widen margins in the future.

Disappointing Guidance

The one drawback for Lululemon may have been disappointing guidance. The company guided that Q4 revenue should be in the range of $1.315 billion to $1.33 billion, and EPS in the range $2.10 to $2.13. Per Barron's, this was on the lower end of analysts' expectations:

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, the company expects net revenue in the range of $1.315 billion to $1.330 billion and diluted earnings per share of $2.10 to $2.13. Both are at the lower end of analysts' expectations for $1.326 billion in net revenue and $2.13 in earnings per share.

Growing revenue at double-digit rates, expanding margins and meeting analysts' expectations for forward earnings could be a tall order. LULU trades at over 37x run-rate EBITDA (last three quarters annualized). At the end of the day, it could be difficult to justify its lofty valuation. Any disappointment on sales, margins or earnings could cause the stock to sell off.

Conclusion

LULU is up over 80% Y/Y. The company's financial performance was stellar, but its lofty valuation makes the stock a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.