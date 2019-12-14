Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF: Diversified Exposure To Themes In 5G

The Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) is a new exchange-traded fund launched in early 2019 to track a basket of stocks set to benefit from emerging trends in communications. 5G wireless data transfer speeds are recognized to be up to 100x faster than current 4G technology with less latency and significant expansion of network capacity. The applications go beyond simply smartphones as more and more types of devices are being connected to the internet while greater demand for cloud computing is also core growth drivers. Industries from manufacturing, healthcare, public services, automobiles, and technology are set to incorporate 5G to enhance efficiency and modernize systems. The stocks held by FIVG are supported by these fundamental tailwinds that are expected to continue over the next decade. That being said, the fund's return performance thus far has lagged the market based on some company-specific risk factors. This article takes a look at the composition of the fund and recent developments.

(Source: Finviz.com)

Composition

The companies tracked by the underlying "BlueStar 5G Communications Index" and held within FIVG include those that are involved in the development or roll out of the 5G technologies. The market cap weighted index methodology considers companies that have a significant portion of their business or implied market opportunity further categorized by different sub-industry segments. As explained by Defiance:

These securities include core carrier grade networking equipment including cellular antennas and routers, mobile network operators, satellite-based communications, enhanced mobile broadband chips, new radio technology, wireless network test and optimization equipment, cloud computing equipment, software defined networking or network functions virtualization, fiber optic cables, or cell tower and/or data center real estate investment trusts.

Across the current portfolio with 66 equity holdings, 42% of the fund is based on companies involved in "Radio Access Network Equipment" which are the manufactures and producers of the underlying wireless transmission technology. Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is the largest single holding in FIVG with a 5.4% weighting. The company's main products include components like power amplifiers, filters, switches, and front-end modules that support wireless transmissions. Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), with a 5.2% weighting in FIVG produces signal processing chips that are used in 5G equipment.

(Source: Defiance ETFs)

The "Mobile Network Operators" sub-industry representing 12.22% of the fund, including exposure to AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), each with an approximate 3% weighting in the fund are launching 5G cellular consumer service this year. Down the list of smaller holdings, the fund includes some REITs like American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) which own and lease cell towers where transmission equipment is installed to create the cells of the 5G coverage network. The fund is overall well diversified across the various segments that are important to the technology, and we highlight a number of foreign stocks with exposure to the same fundamental drivers that are ongoing internationally.

5G is still in the early stages of the implementation and not widely available to consumers. As the infrastructure and networks are still being deployed, its expected global adoption will accelerate beginning in 2021. New smartphone models launching over the next year with 5G network capabilities could reach 2.5 billion consumers worldwide by 2025. According to research by Statista, the Asia-Pacific region will likely lead growth in market penetration of 5G enabled smartphones with all regions following.

(Source: Statista)

Performance

Recognizing what is a good growth story backed by clear fundamental drivers, the development of 5G has been ongoing for some time and generally well understood in the market. In some ways the launch of the FIVG ETF was reactive to the enthusiasm in this subsector. FIVG is up just 3.1% on a total return basis since its launch in March which has lagged broader market equity indexes. This compares to a return of 19.5% over the period in the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) which tracks the NASDAQ-100. Keep in mind that some of the underlying stocks have had stronger full-year returns with bigger gains coming in Q1 prior to the ETF launch in the context of the depressed levels equities ended 2018.

Data by YCharts

Among top 5 current holdings, the previously mentioned Skyworks Solutions and Analog Devices are big winners each up 38.5% and 30.7% respectively since the launch of the fund. There have also been some laggards including Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) down 23% and 40% respectively. Again, while all the stocks in the fund share in common some connection to themes in 5G, these short-term returns are likely more driven by company-specific developments and risks factors. Some of the small-cap holdings in the fund have been volatile this year based on high valuations and weaker-than-expected earnings. Overall, the long-term fundamentals remain positive and it's possible FIVG could outperform the market going forward over different time periods.

It's also worth pointing out that FIVG holds a number of dividend-paying stocks that generate fund income distributed quarterly. FIVG has thus far paid two dividends and we take an average of the two per share amounts to calculate an approximate forward yield of 1%.

One of the impressive feats of the fund has been its ability to attract relatively meaningful fund inflows since its inception back when it began with just $2.5 million in assets under management which has since grown to $137 million in the nine months since. Typically, in the ETF universe, there are hundreds of start-up niche funds that seek to attract this type of investor enthusiasm. The fund sponsor highlights FIVG as "the first 5G ETF" FIVG and has benefited from a first mover advantage.

Data by YCharts

The fund flows are a recognition of market confidence in the organizational structure of the Defiance fund family and construction methodology. That being said, the performance of the fund thus far is likely a disappointment to early investors as it has lagged the market. More time will be required to assess the evolution of risk metrics and the potential for risk-adjusted returns over different market environments in the long run.

Takeaway

We take a neutral view on direction of the fund and rate FIVG as a hold acknowledging the solid concept that at least performs as intended. We are skeptical if there is indeed a long-term investing "edge" in 5G related stocks compared to the NASDAQ-100 for example. Investors simply need to recognize that the fund is not necessarily meant to outperform the market, but instead offers a targeted exposure, which is an important tool in portfolio management. For investors who believe 5G will lead the market over a particular period, a tactical allocation to the fund may be compelling option to overweight the key companies. Favorably, the fund's expense ratio at 0.30% is relatively low compared to other niche ETFs. Take a look at the fund's prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

