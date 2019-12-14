Lumber Liquidators Benefits From Tariff Exemptions

Lumber Liquidators may be able to deliver 3% operating margins in 2020 with the reduced tariff impact combined with its overall mitigation efforts.

Despite progress with the trade talks, the 25% tariffs appear to be remaining in place on the other items.

Lumber Liquidators (LL) saw a boost from its announcement that the United States Trade Representative (USTR) "retroactively excluded certain flooring products imported from China from the Section 301 tariffs" and that its 2019 operating margins would be increased by around 1% as a result. The USTR decision had been disclosed before, but the actual impact was uncertain at the time.

It now appears that close to half of Lumber Liquidators' tariffed items (by revenue) are excluded from the tariffs now. This is a significant boost to Lumber Liquidators and ameliorates the impact of the 25% tariffs continuing to remain in place with the Phase One Trade Agreement.

Excluded Items

Lumber Liquidators is recognizing around $11 million in operating income in Q4 2019, related to the recoveries associated with products already sold. This would cover products sold from late Q4 2018 (tariffs were implemented on September 24, 2018, but it takes a while for the affected products to get to stores and be sold) until now. Lumber Liquidators previously mentioned that 10% tariffs would affect its operating income by around $22 million. Thus, it appears that the tariff exemptions affect close to half of the tariffed items (by revenue). The 25% tariffs were expected to hit Lumber Liquidators late in Q4 2019, so the $11 million in recoveries are mostly related to 10% tariffs.

Lumber Liquidators also expects to receive around $25 million in recoveries by Q2 2020, which reflects tariff recoveries on both products already sold and on products in its inventory.

2020 Outlook

Lumber Liquidators has maintained its 2019 guidance other than the operating margin guidance change due to the tariff exclusions. Anywhere from around -4% to +4% comps in Q4 2019 would still get it to -2% to 0% comps on the full year, so comps guidance remaining unchanged is not surprising. I still expect Lumber Liquidators to deliver near flat comps in Q4 2019, and its ability to drive comps sales growth going forward is still uncertain.

The China trade deal news appears to leave 25% tariffs on the remainder of Lumber Liquidators' Chinese imports (those that were previously affected by tariffs and not determined to be exempt). Due to the exemptions, the effect going forward is around half of what I thought before.

Source: USTR

I now believe that Lumber Liquidators may now be able to deliver up to 3% operating margins in 2020 (compared to my expectations for around 1% before). The improvement is due to Lumber Liquidators having less products affected by the tariffs.

This would result in $52 million adjusted EBITDA for Lumber Liquidators in 2020, with roughly flat sales growth. Its 2020 cash flow should be much improved, due to both the increase in projected EBITDA and the $25 million in expected recoveries from tariffs.

$ Million 2020 Net Sales $1,111 Adjusted Operating Income $33 Depreciation & Amortization $19 Adjusted EBITDA $52

Conclusion

Lumber Liqudiators has benefited from a ruling excluding some of its Chinese imports from tariffs. This appears to affect close to half of its tariffed items (by revenue). As a result, it expects to get a substantial refund in 2020, while it should be able to deliver improved operating margins in 2020.

There has been progress on the trade talks with China, but for now the 25% tariffs are remaining in place on other items. If/when those tariffs are removed completely, Lumber Liquidators should be worth $15 to $20 even with flat sales growth.

For now, the tariff exclusions and refund enhance the confidence that Lumber Liquidators will be able to maintain a strong balance sheet until the tariffs are removed.

