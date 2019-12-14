Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Agreement reached on USMCA - again

The Trump administration will "push hard on passing USMCA before the end of the year," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham declared, after U.S. House Democrats backed a renegotiated version of the trade agreement. The updated deal aims to improve enforcement of worker rights and hold down prices for biologic drugs by eliminating a patent provision. Besides clearing the U.S. Congress, Mexico's Senate must approve the modifications, as well as the Canadian parliament.

Netflix dominates Golden Globe noms

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) landed a total of 34 Golden Globe film and TV nominations in what is setting up to be a strong awards season for the streamer. Martin Scorsese's The Irishman landed five nominations on the film side, while The Crown and Unbelievable both landed four on the TV side. Three of the five films nominated for best motion picture drama were also from Netflix, with Marriage Story and The Two Popes joining The Irishman.

New chapter in IPO history

Aramco (ARMCO) shares rose 10% (the daily limit) to 35.2 riyals in Riyadh on Wednesday, raising the oil giant's valuation to $1.88T to become the world's largest listed company. The start of trading marks the end of a near four-year saga that's been linked with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030. The plan hopes to diversify the economy away from energy by pumping funds into mega projects and industries like tourism and entertainment.

Rare earth security

Aiming to secure domestic supplies of minerals used to make military weapons and electronics, the U.S. Army plans to fund construction of rare earths processing facilities, according to government documents seen by Reuters. The move marks the first financial investment by the U.S. military into commercial-scale rare earths production since the Manhattan Project built the first atomic bomb during WWII. Ucore (OTCQX:UURAF), Texas Mineral Resources (OTCQB:TMRC) and a joint venture between Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) and privately-held Blue Line are expected to respond to the proposals.

Hearing highlights on Boeing oversight

Surviving a gauntlet of questions, Boeing (NYSE:BA) ended the session on Wednesday in positive territory following a House hearing on the FAA's oversight of the planemaker. Agency chief Steve Dickson said he would have grounded the 737 MAX after its first crash "with what I know now," if he had been the FAA chief at the time. He's also considering unspecified enforcement action against Boeing, while another FAA official said an investigation is underway of a whistleblower's complaints about the company's manufacturing practices at a MAX factory near Seattle.

Macau to diversify into financial hub

As unrest continues in neighboring Hong Kong, Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Macau next week to announce a raft of new policies aimed at diversifying the city's casino-dependent economy into a financial center. Those include the establishment of a yuan-denominated stock exchange and the acceleration of a renminbi settlement center, Reuters reports. "We used to give all the favorable policies to Hong Kong," said one Chinese official who requested anonymity. "But now we want to diversify it."

AT&T turns on low-band 5G network

AT&T (NYSE:T) switched on 5G service in 10 markets, including Los Angeles, San Diego and Pittsburgh, as it began selling the Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy Note10+ to take advantage of the new network. It's what the company is calling "low-band 5G" - for consumers on mobile devices vs. the high-band 5G+ built to serve businesses, large stadiums or campuses. Both are based on new 5G tech, as compared to the LTE-based 5G Evolution service that customers had until now.

Johnson promises Brexit after landslide victory

Sterling traded up 2.4% to as high as $1.3474 on Friday after Boris Johnson returned to Downing Street with a big parliamentary majority. The "huge great stonking mandate" likely means backing for his Brexit deal and the departure from the EU by the end of next month. While that reduces a significant amount of Brexit uncertainty, the U.K. could still have a hard exit from the single market and customs union at the end of 2020 if the two sides cannot strike a trade agreement.

EU agrees to go carbon neutral by 2050

Stepping up their fight against climate change, EU leaders agreed to cut the bloc's greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050. The only standout was Poland. It refused to implement the decision before June, seeking financial assurances to safeguard its economy, which relies on coal for 80% of its energy needs. Funding shortfall? The EU Commission estimates the bloc's 28 members - including the U.K. - could need as much as €575B annually to cover the costs of reaching their mid-century target.

Half a trillion repo intervention

Concerns are high that banks will pull back from lending ahead of regulatory capital calculations on Dec. 31, triggering flashbacks of when overnight repo rates jumped as high as 10% in September. A new plan from the New York Fed includes overnight lending across New Year totaling $225B and $190B in longer-term repo loans - starting next week - that will provide cash to borrowers into 2020. Together with $75B of cash already provided to the market to cover year-end, the Fed will have $490B in lending outstanding, nearly double the scale of its recent repo interventions.