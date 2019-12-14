Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/11/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/11/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. Even so, insider activity is much lighter than last year at this time, when insiders were buying hand-over-fist to take advantage of the ridiculous sell-off last December.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR);

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD), and;

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

IVERIC bio (ISEE);

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB), and;

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

IGM Biosciences (IGMS);

General Moly (GMO);

Xencor (XNCR);

RingCentral (RNG);

RH (RH);

ServiceNow (NOW);

Moderna (MRNA);

Intuit (INTU);

Elastic (ESTC);

Dynatrace (DT), and;

CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

LMP Automotive (LMPX).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Williams Randa Duncan DIR,BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $5,312,611 2 Amer Intl BO General Moly GMO JB* $4,300,000 3 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $2,092,501 4 Tawfik Samer CEO,DIR,BO LMP Automotive LMPX B $1,731,116 5 Bvf Partners LP BO Five Prime Therapeutics FPRX B $542,363 6 Scott John K Jr BO Navidea Biopharmaceuticals NAVB JB* $500,000 7 Behrens M Kathleen DIR IGM Biosciences IGMS B $497,316 8 Saba Capital Mgt BO Pioneer Floating Rate Trust PHD B $287,371 9 Sblendorio Glenn CEO,DIR IVERIC bio ISEE B $250,000 10 Denooyer Mary Beth HR Keurig Dr Pepper KDP B $189,258

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Warburg Pincus PE X DIR,BO CrowdStrike CRWD JS*,S $353,700,004 2 Cook Scott D CB,DIR Intuit INTU AS $34,042,120 3 Volpi Michelangelo DIR Elastic ESTC S $23,013,946 4 Oleary Denis DIR CrowdStrike CRWD AS $17,510,500 5 Stafford John S Iii BO Xencor XNCR S $16,599,484 6 Shmunis Vladimir CEO,CB,BO RingCentral RNG AS $12,319,894 7 Van Siclen John CEO,DIR Dynatrace DT JS* $10,215,959 8 Flagship Ventures Fund Iv General Partner DIR,BO Moderna MRNA JS* $8,196,936 9 Alberini Carlos DIR RH RH S $5,997,330 10 Luddy Frederic B DIR ServiceNow NOW AS $5,952,795

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

