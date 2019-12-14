Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/11/19

Includes: EPD, ISEE, KDP, NAVB, PHD, PPR
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/11/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. Even so, insider activity is much lighter than last year at this time, when insiders were buying hand-over-fist to take advantage of the ridiculous sell-off last December.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR);
  • Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD), and;
  • Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • IVERIC bio (ISEE);
  • Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB), and;
  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • LMP Automotive (LMPX).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR,BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$5,312,611

2

Amer Intl

BO

General Moly

GMO

JB*

$4,300,000

3

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$2,092,501

4

Tawfik Samer

CEO,DIR,BO

LMP Automotive

LMPX

B

$1,731,116

5

Bvf Partners LP

BO

Five Prime Therapeutics

FPRX

B

$542,363

6

Scott John K Jr

BO

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

NAVB

JB*

$500,000

7

Behrens M Kathleen

DIR

IGM Biosciences

IGMS

B

$497,316

8

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

PHD

B

$287,371

9

Sblendorio Glenn

CEO,DIR

IVERIC bio

ISEE

B

$250,000

10

Denooyer Mary Beth

HR

Keurig Dr Pepper

KDP

B

$189,258

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Warburg Pincus PE X

DIR,BO

CrowdStrike

CRWD

JS*,S

$353,700,004

2

Cook Scott D

CB,DIR

Intuit

INTU

AS

$34,042,120

3

Volpi Michelangelo

DIR

Elastic

ESTC

S

$23,013,946

4

Oleary Denis

DIR

CrowdStrike

CRWD

AS

$17,510,500

5

Stafford John S Iii

BO

Xencor

XNCR

S

$16,599,484

6

Shmunis Vladimir

CEO,CB,BO

RingCentral

RNG

AS

$12,319,894

7

Van Siclen John

CEO,DIR

Dynatrace

DT

JS*

$10,215,959

8

Flagship Ventures Fund Iv General Partner

DIR,BO

Moderna

MRNA

JS*

$8,196,936

9

Alberini Carlos

DIR

RH

RH

S

$5,997,330

10

Luddy Frederic B

DIR

ServiceNow

NOW

AS

$5,952,795

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

