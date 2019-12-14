Mayville Engineering: An Assessment After Insider Purchases

As the largest and only publicly traded pure play metal fabricator with sales over $100 million, the company is in a unique position to grow through acquisition.

The market keeps hitting record new all-time highs and the S&P 500 is on track for better than a 25% rise this year, its best annual performance since 2013. Lots of sectors have been left out of this rally, especially parts of the economy directly impacted by tariffs, trade tensions, a strong dollar and a slowing global economy.

We keep looking for new names in these beaten down parts of the equity market. Insider buying can be a good 'tell' when particular stocks get oversold. Today, we look at an 'off the radar' name that saw insider purchases after the shares sold off following Q3 results.

Company Overview:

Headquartered in Wisconsin, Mayville Engineering Company (MEC) has been the leading contract metal fabricator in the U.S. for the past nine years. The company provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components from its 21 facilities located in the eastern half of the country. Founded in 1945, Mayville became a 100% employee-owned concern – meaning that all of its now 3,100 employees are shareholders – when its ESOP began acquiring shares in 1985. By 2003, the ESOP was the sole shareholder. The company went public in May 2019, raising net proceeds of $101.8 million at $17 per share. Its stock currently trades at ~$10 a share and commands a market cap of ~$200 million. The ESOP still owns ~68% of the company.

Mayville sells to multiple end markets consisting of heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles (35% of total 2018 pro forma net sales); construction equipment (24%); powersports (17%); agricultural equipment (9%); military (6%); and other (9%).

Source: Company Presentation

The company’s clients are typically large OEMs, with its top twenty customers accounting for 91% of 2018 net sales on a pro forma basis – reflecting the acquisition of Defiance Metal Products (DMP) in December 2018, which will be discussed below. Mayville’s largest buyers include John Deere (DE); Volvo AB (OTCPK:VOLVY); Honda Motor Co. (HMC), and PACCAR Inc. (PCAR), which accounted for 17%, 14%, 12%, and 12% of 2018 pro forma net sales, respectively. It sources 98% of its raw materials – primarily steel and aluminum – from over 1,000 domestic suppliers, with no single supplier representing more than 18% of its 2018 purchases.

Industry:

The fabrication industry is highly fragmented with ~3,000 firms responsible for domestic revenue of ~$15 billion. The U.S. market is expected to shrink to ~$12 billion by 2022. Mayville is the biggest player by a factor of more than two, with 2018 pro forma net sales of $524 million. Only five other concerns achieved 2018 revenue of at least $100 million. As such, the company’s biggest competition is the in-house efforts of its own customers.

Source: Company Presentation

Approach:

When Mayville went public in May, it sold investors on its size, breadth of offerings, scale, nimbleness, and multi-decade relationships to drive relatively steady growth of both the top and bottom lines in a highly cyclical industry. Because of its broad scope of capabilities and size, the company believes it can expand existing relationships with Tier 1 OEMs to grow organically. For example, its Volvo Truck relationship began with fuel tanks and expanded into exhaust tubing, sleeper cab and chassis fabs, and air tanks over the course of six years.

Owing to the multiple end markets it serves and its agility, Mayville believes it can weather market cycles by allocating capacity to the relatively stronger end markets as industry dynamics shift. Proof of this claim is the fact that peak-to-trough revenue decline between 2013 and 2017 was 10% whereas the top four end markets it served had peak-to-trough declines of 12%-30% over the same period. This outcome was accomplished by shifting capacity out of agricultural and military solutions and into commercial vehicles and powersports. The company has two other features that add to its earnings stability: 1. It structures its contracts so it can pass along commodity price increases to its customers; and 2. Low customer attrition stemming from high switching costs effected by its embedded relationships.

Source: Company Presentation

DMP Acquisition

As the biggest player in the fabrication space but with operations in only half the country, Mayville has room to grow both geographically and by identifying adjacent end markets to grow its one-stop solution offering. The company expanded in December 2018, purchasing Ohio-based DMP, a metal fabricator servicing the heavy- and medium-commercial vehicle, construction, military, and agricultural industries. Although the purchase did not really extend Mayville’s geographic reach or into new end markets per se, it did add product and client diversification with less than $15 million of customer overlap. Although management has not given specific figures, it anticipates realizing synergies, including back office redundancy eliminations and cross-selling opportunities. Considering the fragmented nature of the industry and DMP’s 2018 net sales of ~$175 million (if it had finished the year as a standalone), it was a pretty big splash by Mayville, as it increased its top-line by nearly 50%. The price tag for DMP was ~$115 million (subject to an additional ~$10 million of earn-outs). Most of the proceeds from Mayville’s IPO were used to pay down debt incurred to consummate this acquisition.

Performance To Date:

Even with its defensive business model, Mayville has not been able to overcome the cyclical and built-in industry headwinds. When the company announced 1Q19 results, it provided FY19 Adj. EBITDA guidance of $69 million on net sales of $564 million (based on range midpoints) compared to pro forma FY18 Adj. EBITDA of $57.4 million on net sales of $523.7 million, representing 20% and 7% improvements, respectively. Despite this solid outlook, shares of MEC traded lower, owing to typical post-IPO malaise as the weak holders get shaken out; anxiety over the economy; and very little liquidity in the stock. The concerns regarding the economy turned out to have merit as Mayville was forced to revise its FY19 forecast lower on the back of a disappointing 3Q19 report (released October 29, 2019) that featured a gain of $0.49 a share (GAAP and non-GAAP) on net sales of $128.5 million. Although the non-GAAP number beat Street estimates by $0.17, the top line missed by $11.6 million, reflecting a 9% drop in its legacy businesses.

The surprisingly sharp hit to its top line was blamed on weakness in three end markets: medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, construction, and agriculture. After posting Adj. EBITDA results of $17.8 million and $16.8 million in the first two quarters (respectively), Mayville only tallied $13.6 million for that metric in 3Q19. Owing to this underwhelming report, Mayville was forced to lower its outlook for FY19 Adj. EBITDA from $69 million to $54 million on revised net sales of $520 million (based on range midpoints), representing 19% and 8% revisions – substantial considering the time of year. This new forecast means 4Q19 Adj. EBITDA will only reach $5.8 million. The company’s stock free fell 33% to $7.87 the following (Oct. 30th) trading session.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

As of September 30, 2019, Mayville had essentially no cash on its balance sheet ($1,000) but had access to access to $113 million on a revolver with another $100 million of capacity through an accordion feature. In addition to $87 million currently outstanding on its revolver, the company has no other long-term debt as it was paid off with the proceeds from its IPO.

Concurrent to its 3Q19 earnings release, Mayville’s board increased its share repurchase authorization from $4 million to $25 million. Although not likely to be aggressive buyers given its balance sheet and outlook, at current prices, the buyback represents about 37% of the float.

Analyst opinion is mixed right now on MEC, with two Hold and three Buy ratings issued over the past six months.

It should be noted that the company's CEO, CFO, EVP of Sales, and two directors, all used the post 3Q19 earnings downdraft as a buying opportunity, accumulating 55,000 shares – in most instances, at nearly half the IPO price.

Verdict:

There is no sugar coating the third-quarter results and the fourth-quarter outlook, but considering the advantageous position of Mayville in this market, the longer term prospects of this company seem bright. The stock has somewhat recovered since the October 30, 2019 selloff, thanks in part to the insider buying news. The current projections call for a 50 to 60 cent a share profit in FY2020 after losses this year.

We may revisit this name in the near future, especially if it revisits recent lows. I usually always like to wait at least 18 months from the IPO or until a stock is cut in half before 'attacking' a 'Busted IPO'. I do think the company has nice niche, especially if a full blown trade deal is reached and sentiment picks up on the industrial space. A small 'watch item' is all that is warranted for those that want more exposure to this sector on the back of lessening trade tensions in the meantime.

