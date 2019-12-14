The Oil Price Vs. Bond Market Signals: Oil Prices Could Rise With Stronger Yields

While yields currently seem to be stabilizing after recent volatility, they might now be preparing for higher levels. We should continue to monitor these yields, as they currently suggest a possibility of higher oil prices, possibly hinting at WTI crude levels of $62 to $64 per barrel in the medium term (if these yields can continue to glide higher).

The bond market has historically been a solid predictor of oil price changes, looking especially at the short-term yields on the government bonds of Canada and Australia (whose currencies are often considered commodity currencies due to their economic exposures).

We can therefore use the bond market to find signals to buy not only currencies, but also commodities that those currencies' countries are exposed to (an indirect but useful perspective).

The oil price is a commodity that Canada is exposed to via exports of oil products. A higher oil price usually lends to a stronger Canadian dollar.

The bond market is generally considered more sophisticated than most other markets, which is often attributed to the fact that professional investors and institutions more typically trade bonds than do retail investors (whereas retail investors and other speculators less privy to information are more likely to trade equities). In any case though, we can source signals from the bond market about other assets.

An example is oil. I recently touched upon Canada's exposure to oil (via exports) in a recent article of mine on the NZD/CAD currency pair. In short, due to Canada's direct exposure to oil products, we can associate higher oil prices with a stronger Canadian dollar. We also know that currencies tend to follow interest rate differentials (i.e., when one currency's interest rates rise against other currencies' interest rates, those currencies with higher rates are more likely to appreciate).

We can use government bond yields to calculate implied short-term interest rate differentials for different currencies (and currency pairs), just as I did in my recent article on NZD/CAD. As these yields are imputed by bond prices, the changes in interest rate differentials are naturally bond market driven. The bond market understands that countries like Canada are exposed to oil, and therefore we can use changes in bond yields (i.e., signals from the bond market) to estimate the future trajectory of commodity prices, like the oil price.

This follows straightforward logic: if the bond market sees the potential for oil prices to fall, the bond market will likely signal "risk-off" activity in the bonds of countries exposed to oil, thus sending those bond prices up, which naturally sends the yields on those bonds downward (yields moving inversely to prices). The logic here is that a country exposed to a particular commodity whose price falls significantly is likely to suffer lower economic growth, and thus is likely to be set for lower interest rates (i.e., to help support the economy through the associated difficulty).

The chart below shows the one-year government bond yield of Canada (see the red line, set against the far-right y-axis) against the far-right y-axis, while the monthly candlesticks illustrate price action in WTI crude oil prices.

It can be seen clearly from the chart above that the oil price crash that began in mid-2008 (around the financial crisis) followed a drop in the one-year government bond yield of Canada (again, shown by the red line). The drop in the yield predicted the drop in the oil price, although admittedly timing would have been an issue if you were to try to trade this move (unless you used options, perhaps).

The recovery in the oil price after 2008 was initially supported by the short-term Canadian bond yield. Yet a "tailing off" of the yield from early-to-mid 2012 was vindicated by the 2014 oil price crash, which followed a protracted period of what was essentially lacklustre for short-term Canadian yields.

Most recently, we can see the recent rise in the oil price from between mid-2017 and late 2018 was confirmed by the bond yield. The Canadian one-year yield dropped in line with the fall in the oil price from October 2018 through December 2018, and now we have witnessed a period of relative stability, most recently in 2019.

Moving to the weekly chart, we can get a glimpse of the Canadian bond market's current signal for oil prices.

With the "closer" look afforded by the weekly candlestick chart above, we can see that the decline in oil prices through October 2018 to year-end mostly led the Canadian yield, rather than vice versa. Indeed, the yield does not always offer predictive value, but we should still be on the look out for divergences.

Right now, the yield is showing some stability, and potentially some strength after the recent decline to the +1.54% region. The Canadian one-year bond is now priced at a yield of roughly +1.73% (as shown by the chart above). If this yield can register a week above +1.73%, it would be making higher (short-term) highs, which could be a sign of further bullishness.

The updated chart below also plots the 50-week moving average of the one-year yield (see the new black line); we can see that the yield is now crossing the 50-week moving average to the upside.

If this move continues, we could see further lift in oil prices to confirm the move.

The Australian dollar is another "commodity currency", and as such it is worth monitoring short-term Australian yields too. The above chart is updated below, replacing the red line with the one-year Australian yield (complete with the 50-week moving average; just like the above chart).

We can see from this chart that the short-term Australian yield was more predictive of the recent oil price declines of late 2018. We can also see that while the one-year Australian government bond yield is below its 50-week moving average, it now appears to be stabilizing and might be looking to rise and make its way back above the moving average. This could signal higher oil prices to come in the short-to-medium term.

In summary, continued strength in the Canadian and Australian one-year government bond yields could spell continued strength in oil prices in the near term, possibly taking out recent highs (set in late 2018) in the 62 to 64 region (for WTI crude).

