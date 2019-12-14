Zscaler: Giving The Growth Story A Second Thought

Source: SecurityNewsDesk

Zscaler (ZS) has demonstrated continued resilience in the cloud security market. Margins remain unimpressive while valuation is cooling off. Litigation and capex expenses will continue to impact margins in the near term. This is driving a compression in multiples, offering an attractive entry point for growth investors. The near-term momentum appears weak; as a result, investors should be ready to buy on further pullbacks.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

Zscaler delivered a solid Q1'20 quarter. Revenue grew by 48%, while the dollar-based net retention rate stood at 120%. This was driven by the strong adoption of its SWG, CASB, and private access solutions. Going forward, management is guiding for revenue growth of 31-35%. For the full year, revenue is expected to grow at 34%-36%. Going forward, I expect the demand for Office 365, its partnership with system integrators and global cloud adoption to continue to drive growth. Its leadership in the secure web gateway space was reiterated by Gartner once again, and this supplements its brand positioning, heading into RFPs in Q2. As a result, I remain bullish on the demand for its solutions in the near term.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

Zscaler continues to capitalize on a free lane opened up by the business transformation that happened at Symantec as customers seek security partners to help in their cloud migration. The company added more capabilities in threat intelligence from its acquisition of Trustpath, and its integration of Appsulate into its CASB solution is ahead of plan. This is going to improve its product value proposition going forward.

Besides the announcement on its B2B (secure access to B2B apps) and ZDX (monitoring user experience) products, not much stood out after it released its numbers for Q1'20. Gross and operating margins decreased due to higher stock-based compensation and marketing activities. While operating cash flow benefited from the increase in stock-based compensation, net income worsened q/q.

In the face of decelerating growth, margins are supposed to reflect management's focus on unit economics, sales efficiency, and the improvement of the product pipeline and other strategies geared towards improving total shareholder return. While this is easy to overlook, given strong revenue growth, it will become more pertinent in the coming quarters. Given the HQ launch and pending litigation with Symantec, I expect the margins trend to continue the weak momentum in the coming quarters.

Zscaler continues to maintain a strong balance sheet with $378m in cash and cash equivalent. Overall, Zscaler has a lot to improve on. Management appears to be capitalizing on taking as much market share as possible. This isn't a bad idea itself; however, fielding only its proxy solution doesn't provide enough product diversification.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

Management once more highlighted the uniqueness of its proxy solutions. Growth ex-US remains strong. Zscaler is highly positioned in the secure web gateway space, as highlighted by Gartner. As more enterprises demand simplicity in their cloud security configuration, players like Zscaler, which provide CASB, DNS, zero trust capabilities, will come up top.

The cloud space remains oversubscribed. It's hard to find a sector producing the rapid growth we are experiencing within the cloud space. My concern remains that the frothiness will attract more speculators than value investors who are going to hold for the long term. Given the fickle investing style of speculators, I remain confident that further corrections are imminent.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Neutral)

The cybersecurity sector remains expensive at a TTM P/E of 30x. Zscaler's valuation has cooled off, and it's now moving towards its peer average. Compared to the tech sector, it is expensive, and this is a function of its forward growth, which is expected to come in at about 4x the sector median. I don't see the case to revise my revenue growth forecast or FCF expectations. Zscaler remains a pure cloud proxy player with little assistance from its VPN solution.

Risks

If Zscaler makes a big acquisition, the growth narrative will be strengthened if the acquisition is immediately accretive to revenue. This will send shares soaring. If Zscaler continues to beat and raise guidance in the coming quarters, the rapid revenue growth will dilute valuation multiples. This is because Zscaler's current valuation suggests it has attracted a lot of growth speculators and keeping the growth story alive will play a key role in emboldening the conviction of growth investors. As a result, the thesis that valuation will cool off won't play out.

In terms of free cash flow, please note that we'll have additional spend for tenant improvements related to our headquarters' move in January as well as ongoing cash outlays for lease payments on our existing San Jose buildings and litigation expenses related to our ongoing Symantec lawsuit. These extraordinary items are expected to be approximately $15 million to $20 million in cash payments for the full year.

Also, Zscaler has a pending lawsuit (patent) with Symantec which was recently acquired by Broadcom (AVGO). This led Zscaler to guide that the litigation expense incurred from the lawsuit will impact free cash flow. Here is the latest update on the lawsuit from the last form 10-Q:

On November 4, 2019, Broadcom, Inc. (“Broadcom”) announced the completion of its acquisition of certain assets and assumption of certain liabilities of Symantec's enterprise security business. In connection with this transaction, Symantec assigned all rights, titles, and interests in the patents in Symantec Case 1 and Symantec Case 2 to CA, Inc., a subsidiary of Broadcom. On November 26, 2019, Symantec filed a motion with the court to join CA, Inc. as a co-plaintiff in the lawsuits. We have also received letters from Symantec alleging that our "cloud security platform" infringes U.S. Patent Nos. 7,031,327, 7,496,661, 7,543,036 and 7,624,110. We believe that our technology does not infringe Symantec’s asserted patents and that these patents are invalid. Should Symantec prevail with its infringement allegations, we could be (I) required to pay substantial damages for past and future sales and/or licensing of our services, (II) enjoined from making, using, selling or otherwise disposing of our services if a license or other right to continue selling our services is not made available to us, and (III) required to pay substantial ongoing royalties and comply with unfavorable terms if such a license is made available to us. Any of these outcomes could result in a material adverse effect on our business. Even if we were to prevail, this litigation has been and could continue to be costly and time-consuming, could divert the attention of our management and key personnel from our business operations, could deter distributors from selling or licensing our services, and could dissuade potential customers from purchasing our services, which would also materially harm our business. The expense of litigation and the timing of this expense from period to period are difficult to estimate, subject to change and could adversely affect our results of operations. In addition, any public announcements of the results of any proceedings in Symantec Case 1 or Symantec Case 2 could be negatively perceived by industry or financial analysts and investors, and could cause our stock price to experience volatility or decline. We have not recorded a liability with respect to Symantec Case 1 or Symantec Case 2 based on our determination that a loss in either case is not probable under the applicable accounting standards. We are vigorously defending Symantec Case 1 and Symantec Case 2. We are unable to predict the likelihood of success of Symantec’s infringement claims.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Hold, PT: < 15x P/S)

Zscaler's valuation is cooling off into the bargain territory. I remain cautious buying into the lack of product diversity beyond cloud security. Though the company is adding more capabilities, however, in seasons of lower than expected demand or revenue collection, the stock will be susceptible to a correction.

I will be reiterating a Hold rating while seeking an entry point when the P/S ratio falls below 15x.

