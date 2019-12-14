Agriculture Prices Should Continue To Edge Higher In The Days Ahead

Weather pattern to remain mild and mostly on the dry side across the grain belt over the next two weeks.

Investment Thesis

Investors should expect for grain prices to continue to move higher.

Grain prices mixed on last trading day of the week

On Friday, the U.S. March corn futures were seen down 0.03% to $3.7788, with the U.S. January soybean futures seen up 0.51% to $9.0388 and the U.S. March wheat futures seen lower 0.54% to $5.2738. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) was seen lower on Friday, up 0.21% ($0.03) to $14.49, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) up 0.51% ($0.08) to $15.30, and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) lower 0.18% ($0.01) to $5.54.

Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month March futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month January futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month March futures contract for wheat over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

On Friday, the March Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 4 cents to $5.262, with March Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 4.6 cents to $4.380. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) March contract was up $0.002 to $5.226.

Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month March futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: MGEX

Net export sales strong for all three grains; wheat and corn came in higher than trade expectations

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its weekly net export sales report for the week ending December 5, Thursday morning.

The 2019/20 wheat export sales for the week ending December 5, 2019, came in at 502,700 metric tons. This came in more than traders' expected range of 200,000-450,000 metric tons. The 502,700 metric tons were noticeably up from the prior week and up 33% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the 2019/20 wheat crop last week were from Japan (100k), the Philippines (86k), and Thailand (74k).

The 2019/20 corn export sales for the week ending December 5, 2019, of 873,500 metric tons exported came in more than traders' expectation range of 400,000-800,000 metric tons. The 873,500 metric tons were up 60% from the prior week and 28% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the 2019/20 corn crop last week were from Mexico (517k), Japan (177k), and Canada (105k).

The 2019/20 soybeans export sales for the week ending December 5, 2019, of 1,050,100 metric tons exported came within, albeit on the higher end of, traders' expected range of 500,000-1,100,000 metric tons. The 1,050,100 metric tons were up 54% from the prior week but down 17% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the 2019/20 soybean crop last week were from unknown destinations (251k) and China (242k).

Weather pattern over the next couple of weeks to be mild and mostly normal to drier than normal despite multiple weak disturbances moving across the northern U.S.

Overall, forecast models overnight trended warmer for next week and the week after (weeks ending December 20 and December 27). The weather pattern, which has been quite complex under a quasi split-flow regime, will continue in a progressive/variable state over the next 7 days before becoming less progressive (more stable) and milder/warmer thereafter.

The upper level flow remains largely in a low amplitude state (zonal to semi-zonal) with either mild Pacific or cold Canadian air expected to be the primary sources of sensible weather here in the Lower 48. Cold Canadian airmass, via another amplifying trough rotating around central Canada and extending into the Lower 48, will be the primary source over the central and eastern U.S. over the next week or so before mild Pacific air becomes the more primary source.

Upper level troughing over the Alaska region is what has and will continue to serve as the primary driver to this pattern over the next couple of weeks. Differences continue amongst the forecast models with the GFS still being the coldest and implying nearby ridging in the Gulf of Alaska in the 6-15 day. The ECMWF and CMC models continue to be largely on the same page and seem to have better handle on the pattern in showing better run to run continuity. Overnight the pattern overall trended warmer considering all forecast models. The GFS was a bit warmer for next week, but trended colder further out into the extended (particularly the 9-15 day). Meanwhile, the ECMWF and CMC models trended warmer for both next week and the week after (the week ending Dec. 20 and Dec. 27).

Figure 5 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 3-8 day (December 15-20) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 6 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (December 22-27) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

In terms of precipitation, the pattern is quite active and complex. A split flow pattern will continue over the next week or so. In this regime, the northern branch storm track will bring multiple weak upper level disturbances across the northern U.S. in the form of mostly light snow. The southern branch will track bring storm systems across the southern U.S. and up the East Coast. Since the southern storm track has more available moisture, precipitation will be higher across the Southeast and Eastern U.S. over the next week or so. Overall, we're looking at a mostly normal to drier than normal pattern over the country including the central U.S. with parts of the South and East being wetter than normal.

Figure 7 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast (Friday morning to next Friday morning) across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 8 is a map from the 06z GEFS depicting a normal to drier-than-normal pattern over a vast majority of the country (outside of the eastern U.S.) over the next week (December 14-21).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Final Trading Thoughts

It's very possible that we may have reached a bottom already in grain prices. I expect for prices to continue to move higher in the days and weeks ahead.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.