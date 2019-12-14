Seeking Alpha
The Best And Worst Mid-Cap Stocks Now

Includes: AGO, AIT, AKCA, AN, AXE, AYI, BCO, BDC, CBT, CHH, CMC, CNO, COLB, COT, COUP, CRS, DAN, DKS, DLX, ENR, EVA, HELE, HWC, ITT, JBL, JCOM, KAI, KMT, LHCG, MINI, NEU, PAG, PCH, PENN, RBC, RDN, SF, SNBR, SSD, TKR, TXRH, VNOM, VSH, WEN, WSM, WWW
The best-rated mid-cap sector is consumer goods.

The top-scoring industry is auto dealers.

The highest-scoring mid-cap stocks include Deluxe Corp., Stifel, and Choice Hotels.

The easing of trade tensions between the U.S. and China, plus word from the Federal Reserve that interest rates may not head higher in 2020, have helped large-cap stocks rally to 52-week highs. Mid-cap stocks have also performed well, but unlike the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), which has been making new highs since October, the SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) is only now threatening to break out above the highs it set in September. The timing couldn't be better. Why? Because mid-cap stocks have outperformed large-cap and small-cap stocks in the first quarter, suggesting strengthening tailwinds that may support higher prices in early 2020.

Read on to find out the best and worst rated mid-cap sectors, industries, and stocks in our research today.

The best and worst mid-cap sectors

Weekly, we aggregate our ranking of over 1,600 stocks by sector to gain insight into market leadership. Our scoring methodology is explained in more depth here, but as a refresher, scores are based on forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

This week, the top-rated mid-cap sectors are consumer goods (Cott Corp. (COT), Wolverine World Wide (WWW), Mobile Mini (MINI), Kadant Inc. (KAI), Dana Inc. (DAN)), financials (Stifel (SF), Columbia Banking (COLB), Radian Group (RDN), Hancock Whitney (HWC)), services (Deluxe Corp. (DLX), Williams-Sonoma (WSM), Choice Hotels (CHH), The Brink's Co. (BCO), Anixter International (AXE), Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)), and industrial goods (ITT Inc. (ITT), The Timken Co. (TKR), Simpson Manufacturing (SSD), Regal Beloit Corp. (RBC), Kennametal (KMT), Energizer Holdings (ENR)).

Meanwhile, technology is ranked neutral and healthcare, REITs, basic materials, and utilities score below average. In these baskets, our industry or stock specific scores could be your best hunting ground for market-beating ideas (see further below).

The best and worst mid-cap stocks

The next table shows the highest and lowest scoring large-cap stocks in our universe. Since stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, these individual stocks have characteristics likely to be rewarded or punished from here.

MID CAP

12/12/2019

4 Week MA

Company Name

Symbol

Sector

INDUSTRY

SCORE

SCORE

BEST

Deluxe Corp.

(DLX)

SERVICES

BUSINESS SERVICES

110

102.5

Stifel Financial

(SF)

FINANCIALS

INVESTMENT BROKERAGE

110

106.25

Choice Hotels International, Inc.

(CHH)

SERVICES

LODGING

105

101.25

Commercial Metals Co.

(CMC)

BASIC MATERIALS

STEEL & IRON

105

103.75

Cott Corp.

(COT)

CONSUMER GOODS

BEVERAGES

105

83.75

Carpenter Technology Corp.

(CRS)

BASIC MATERIALS

STEEL & IRON

105

100

Williams Sonoma

(WSM)

SERVICES

HOME FURNISHING & FIXTURES

105

98.75

Applied Industrial

(AIT)

SERVICES

INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT WHOLESALE

100

93.75

Anixter International Inc.

(AXE)

SERVICES

ELECTRONICS WHOLESALE

100

95

The Brink's Co.

(BCO)

SERVICES

SECURITY & PROTECTION SERVICES

100

96.25

Columbia Banking

(COLB)

FINANCIALS

SAVINGS & LOANS

100

96.25

Dana Inc.

(DAN)

CONSUMER GOODS

AUTO PARTS

100

83.75

ITT Inc.

(ITT)

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY

100

97.5

Jabil Inc.

(JBL)

TECHNOLOGY

PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARDS

100

95

j2 Global Inc.

(JCOM)

TECHNOLOGY

INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES

100

98.75

Kadant Inc.

(KAI)

CONSUMER GOODS

PAPER & PAPER PRODUCTS

100

96.25

LHC Group

(LHCG)

HEALTHCARE

HOME HEALTH CARE

100

96.25

Mobile Mini

(MINI)

CONSUMER GOODS

PACKAGING & CONTAINERS

100

95

Wolverine World Wide

(WWW)

CONSUMER GOODS

TEXTILES

100

91.25

Dick's Sporting Goods

(DKS)

SERVICES

SPORTING GOODS

95

88.75

Helen of Troy

(HELE)

CONSUMER GOODS

APPLIANCES

95

92.5

Hancock Whitney

(HWC)

FINANCIALS

REGIONAL BANKS

95

80

Penske Automotive

(PAG)

SERVICES

AUTO DEALERSHIPS

95

88.75

PotlatchDeltic Corp

(PCH)

REITS

REITS

95

92.5

Penn National Gaming

(PENN)

SERVICES

RESORTS AND CASINOS

95

95

Radian Group

(RDN)

FINANCIALS

SURETY & TITLE INSURANCE

95

91.25

Vishay

(VSH)

TECHNOLOGY

DIVERSIFIED ELECTRONICS

95

96.25

Wendy's International Inc

(WEN)

SERVICES

RESTAURANTS

95

88.75

WORST

Akcea Therapeutics

(AKCA)

HEALTHCARE

BIOTECHNOLOGY

15

16.25

Viper Energy Partners LP

(VNOM)

BASIC MATERIALS

OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM

15

15

The best and worst mid cap industries

The best mid-cap industries this week are auto dealers (Penske Auto, AutoNation (AN)), Internet software (j2 Global, Coupa Software (COUP)), investment brokers (Stifel), surety & title (Radian, Assured Guaranty (AGO)), and diversified machinery (ITT Inc.).

Independent oil & gas, specialty retail, and gold score poorly, suggesting they should be avoided, at least until their scores increase (we'll let you know when they improve).

Taking our analysis further, we can also spot top industries for investment ideas by sector.

  • In basic materials, the best baskets are specialty chemicals (NewMarket Corp. (NEU), Cabot Corp. (CBT)), lumber/wood (Enviva Partners (EVA)), and steel & iron (Carpenter Technology, Commercial Metals).
  • Beverages (Cott Corp.), home furnishing (Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR), Acuity Brands (AYI)), and auto parts (Dana Inc.) offer upside in consumer goods.
  • Focus on investment brokers, surety & title, and accident & health insurers (CNO Financial (CNO)) in financials.
  • Concentrate on home health (LHC Group), medical labs, and hospitals in healthcare.
  • Diversified machinery, industrial electrical (Regal Beloit, Belden (BDC)), and machine tools (The Timken Co., Kennametal (KMT)) can be bought in industrial goods.
  • The strongest services groups are auto dealers, resorts/casinos (Penn National Gaming), and restaurants (The Wendy's Co., Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)).
  • Internet software, printed circuit boards (Jabil), and diversified electronics (Vishay Intertechnology) are top-rated in technology.

