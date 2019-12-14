The Best And Worst Mid-Cap Stocks Now

The easing of trade tensions between the U.S. and China, plus word from the Federal Reserve that interest rates may not head higher in 2020, have helped large-cap stocks rally to 52-week highs. Mid-cap stocks have also performed well, but unlike the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), which has been making new highs since October, the SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) is only now threatening to break out above the highs it set in September. The timing couldn't be better. Why? Because mid-cap stocks have outperformed large-cap and small-cap stocks in the first quarter, suggesting strengthening tailwinds that may support higher prices in early 2020.

Read on to find out the best and worst rated mid-cap sectors, industries, and stocks in our research today.

The best and worst mid-cap sectors

Weekly, we aggregate our ranking of over 1,600 stocks by sector to gain insight into market leadership. Our scoring methodology is explained in more depth here, but as a refresher, scores are based on forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

This week, the top-rated mid-cap sectors are consumer goods (Cott Corp. (COT), Wolverine World Wide (WWW), Mobile Mini (MINI), Kadant Inc. (KAI), Dana Inc. (DAN)), financials (Stifel (SF), Columbia Banking (COLB), Radian Group (RDN), Hancock Whitney (HWC)), services (Deluxe Corp. (DLX), Williams-Sonoma (WSM), Choice Hotels (CHH), The Brink's Co. (BCO), Anixter International (AXE), Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)), and industrial goods (ITT Inc. (ITT), The Timken Co. (TKR), Simpson Manufacturing (SSD), Regal Beloit Corp. (RBC), Kennametal (KMT), Energizer Holdings (ENR)).

Meanwhile, technology is ranked neutral and healthcare, REITs, basic materials, and utilities score below average. In these baskets, our industry or stock specific scores could be your best hunting ground for market-beating ideas (see further below).

The best and worst mid-cap stocks

The next table shows the highest and lowest scoring large-cap stocks in our universe. Since stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, these individual stocks have characteristics likely to be rewarded or punished from here.

MID CAP 12/12/2019 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BEST Deluxe Corp. (DLX) SERVICES BUSINESS SERVICES 110 102.5 Stifel Financial (SF) FINANCIALS INVESTMENT BROKERAGE 110 106.25 Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) SERVICES LODGING 105 101.25 Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) BASIC MATERIALS STEEL & IRON 105 103.75 Cott Corp. (COT) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 105 83.75 Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) BASIC MATERIALS STEEL & IRON 105 100 Williams Sonoma (WSM) SERVICES HOME FURNISHING & FIXTURES 105 98.75 Applied Industrial (AIT) SERVICES INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT WHOLESALE 100 93.75 Anixter International Inc. (AXE) SERVICES ELECTRONICS WHOLESALE 100 95 The Brink's Co. (BCO) SERVICES SECURITY & PROTECTION SERVICES 100 96.25 Columbia Banking (COLB) FINANCIALS SAVINGS & LOANS 100 96.25 Dana Inc. (DAN) CONSUMER GOODS AUTO PARTS 100 83.75 ITT Inc. (ITT) INDUSTRIAL GOODS DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY 100 97.5 Jabil Inc. (JBL) TECHNOLOGY PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARDS 100 95 j2 Global Inc. (JCOM) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES 100 98.75 Kadant Inc. (KAI) CONSUMER GOODS PAPER & PAPER PRODUCTS 100 96.25 LHC Group (LHCG) HEALTHCARE HOME HEALTH CARE 100 96.25 Mobile Mini (MINI) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGING & CONTAINERS 100 95 Wolverine World Wide (WWW) CONSUMER GOODS TEXTILES 100 91.25 Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) SERVICES SPORTING GOODS 95 88.75 Helen of Troy (HELE) CONSUMER GOODS APPLIANCES 95 92.5 Hancock Whitney (HWC) FINANCIALS REGIONAL BANKS 95 80 Penske Automotive (PAG) SERVICES AUTO DEALERSHIPS 95 88.75 PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH) REITS REITS 95 92.5 Penn National Gaming (PENN) SERVICES RESORTS AND CASINOS 95 95 Radian Group (RDN) FINANCIALS SURETY & TITLE INSURANCE 95 91.25 Vishay (VSH) TECHNOLOGY DIVERSIFIED ELECTRONICS 95 96.25 Wendy's International Inc (WEN) SERVICES RESTAURANTS 95 88.75

WORST Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 15 16.25 Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) BASIC MATERIALS OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 15 15

The best and worst mid cap industries

The best mid-cap industries this week are auto dealers (Penske Auto, AutoNation (AN)), Internet software (j2 Global, Coupa Software (COUP)), investment brokers (Stifel), surety & title (Radian, Assured Guaranty (AGO)), and diversified machinery (ITT Inc.).

Independent oil & gas, specialty retail, and gold score poorly, suggesting they should be avoided, at least until their scores increase (we'll let you know when they improve).

Taking our analysis further, we can also spot top industries for investment ideas by sector.

In basic materials, the best baskets are specialty chemicals (NewMarket Corp. (NEU), Cabot Corp. (CBT)), lumber/wood (Enviva Partners (EVA)), and steel & iron (Carpenter Technology, Commercial Metals).

(NewMarket Corp. (NEU), Cabot Corp. (CBT)), (Enviva Partners (EVA)), and (Carpenter Technology, Commercial Metals). Beverages (Cott Corp.), home furnishing (Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR), Acuity Brands (AYI)), and auto parts (Dana Inc.) offer upside in consumer goods.

(Cott Corp.), (Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR), Acuity Brands (AYI)), and (Dana Inc.) offer upside in consumer goods. Focus on investment brokers , surety & title , and accident & health insurers (CNO Financial (CNO)) in financials.

, , and (CNO Financial (CNO)) in financials. Concentrate on home health (LHC Group), medical labs , and hospitals in healthcare.

(LHC Group), , and in healthcare. Diversified machinery , industrial electrical (Regal Beloit, Belden (BDC)), and machine tools (The Timken Co., Kennametal (KMT)) can be bought in industrial goods.

, (Regal Beloit, Belden (BDC)), and (The Timken Co., Kennametal (KMT)) can be bought in industrial goods. The strongest services groups are auto dealers , resorts/casinos (Penn National Gaming), and restaurants (The Wendy's Co., Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)).

, (Penn National Gaming), and (The Wendy's Co., Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)). Internet software, printed circuit boards (Jabil), and diversified electronics (Vishay Intertechnology) are top-rated in technology.

