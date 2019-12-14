OPEC+ 'Cuts' Apply To Mature Fields In Kazakhstan And Azerbaijan

In the “Declaration of Cooperation,” OPEC and non-OPEC oil producing countries made a commitment to adjust their respective oil production levels, either voluntarily or through “managed decline.”

Two non-OPEC members of the OPEC+ petroleum regulation club are reducing production through the “natural decline” of mature fields, making the “cuts” easier to achieve. In the case of Azerbaijan, crude production peaked years ago and so it has even “overcomplied” because it could not maintain production. In the case of Kazakhstan, its cuts only apply to older fields, and its new fields, which are increasing the country’s production, are exempt in their eyes.

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan became a non-OPEC party to the cutback deal that was agreed in December 2018. It was assigned a quota of 1.860 million barrels per day, which was a cut of 40,000 b/d.

But the country’s production has been rising instead. In July, it was reported that production average 1.940 million barrels per day, a 40,000 b/d increase over the base volume.

A provisional loading program of crude exports, mainly comprised of Kazakh crude, from Novorossiysk, a port on the Black Sea, are set to reach a record 1.5 million barrels per day in December. The recent reduction in production was due to maintenance at various Kazakh fields

Kazakhstan does not consider its largest fields to be affected by its commitments to OPEC. It considers its mature fields bearing the brunt of the cuts by way of natural decline.

In January-November 2019, preliminary oil production in Kazakhstan was reported at 82.5 million tons. “The country's oil production plan for 2019 is 89 million tons, and until the end of the year, it is expected that the oil production plan will be slightly exceeded to reach 90.5 million tons,” Vice Minister of Energy Asset Magauov said at a press conference on December 6. “Due to the project of the future expansion of Tengiz field and expansion of capacities for gas re-injection of the Kashagan field, production is projected to increase to 100 million tons from 2023.”

In the December OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report, it wrote:

Kazakhstan’s oil supply in the current year will grow by 0.01 mb/d to average 1.82 mb/d. For 2020, Kazakhstan plans to start production from a satellite oil field, Kalamkas-Sea, as well as ramp up production in the Kashagan field.

Azerbaijan

Oil production peaked years ago. Its production has been in a natural decline and OPEC was keen to add them as a non-OPEC member to contribute their decline to non-OPEC cuts.

Azerbaijan had a benchmark of 796,000 b/d and requirement to cut production by 20,000 b/d to 776,000 in 2019. From January through October, it implemented a cut of 145 percent of its requirement, as production fell to 718,000 b/d in October.

To ensure balance and stability in the market is the main goal of our cooperation. Azerbaijan is interested in participating in this cooperation as a country that has supported all initiatives so far within the OPEC+. We believe that as OPEC+ countries, we should continue our loyalty to our solidarity and commitments,” Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the OPEC meeting.

Azerbaijan will reduce its daily oil production by additional 7,000 barrels to meet OPEC’s new requirements with regards to oil output, local media has reported.

Conclusions

At the December 6th OPEC+ press conference, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman stressed to the media that the new cuts were "fresh barrels" and that they were not just "fiddling with numbers." But in the case of the Caspian producers, it does appear to be a shell game.

OPEC determined that it would allow countries to meet their commitments by using “natural decline” as their cuts. Of course, this would happen with or without OPEC+ agreements, and therefore the cuts are no more than window-dressing for OPEC+ announcements.

The case of Kazakhstan claiming that new production from its new fields does not count is an interesting twist. It demonstrates how insincere some OPEC+ cuts really are.

