Lazard: Operational Excellence And A Beautiful Dividend

The stock offers a great dividend policy and might be on the verge of a breakout.

While many asset managers have been losing assets by the minute, Lazard has experienced net inflows over the past 12 months.

Introduction

In recent months, I’ve been taking an interest in asset managers. You might have read my articles on Diamond Hill (DHIL) and Hennessy Advisors (HNNA). Today, I take a look at Lazard (LAZ), the boutique investment firm known for punching above its weight class in the M&A space.

Lazard is currently trading at $38.05 and yields 4.94%. My M.A.D. Assessment gives LAZ a Dividend Strength score of 65 and a Stock Strength score of 63.

Because of the firm's history of operational excellence and prospects for dividend growth, I would have happily initiated a position if it weren’t for the firm’s partnership structure. As a foreign investor, I don’t want to deal with the hassle of a K-1 form. I’m lucky to live in a jurisdiction which is friendly on investors. In Luxembourg, there are no capital gain taxes on stock transactions of assets which have been held for at least 6 months. Only half of dividends are taxed at my marginal income tax rate. It’s nice and simple, and I don’t want the fuss of extra paperwork.

If for you K-1s aren’t a problem, then I’d strongly advise initiating a position in Lazard.

Lazard operates in two industries: financial advisory and asset management. Each of the company’s two segments represent roughly half of revenue.

As we’ll see in this article, Lazard’s financial advisory segment continues to perform beyond many of the world’s largest bulge bracket banks. Its asset management arm continues to draw in assets while active managers world wide are seeing their AUM evaporate.

I will go through Lazard’s dividend profile before considering potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

If you’ve been reading the many articles Sam and I have published this year on Seeking Alpha, you know how we define strong dividend stocks:

Dividend safety: The dividend needs to be well covered by earnings and cash flow, and management needs to have shown a commitment to paying it consistently.

Dividend potential: The combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential needs to result in a significant dividend; one whose contribution to total returns will be satisfactory by itself.

Dividend Safety

Lazard has an earnings payout ratio of 88%. This makes LAZ's payout ratio better than 24% of dividend stocks.

LAZ pays 37% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 43% of dividend stocks.

LAZ pays 45% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 57% of dividend stocks.

30/09/2015 30/09/2016 30/09/2017 30/09/2018 30/09/2019 Dividends $1.6000 $2.6600 $2.7800 $3.0000 $2.32 Net Income $7.51 $3.13 $3.50 $2.53 $2.65 Payout Ratio 22% 85% 80% 119% 88% Cash From Operations $6.31 $5.04 $7.40 $4.84 $6.37 Payout Ratio 26% 53% 38% 62% 37% Free Cash Flow $5.69 $4.45 $6.75 $4.02 $5.26 Payout Ratio 29% 60% 42% 75% 45%

Source: mad-dividends.com ($ on a per share basis)

Looking at the table above, it becomes clear that Lazard’s dividend is well covered. While the firm has consistently generated high quantities of net income, its cash flow generation is even more impressive.

Source: Earnings Presentation

You will find that in this article, I will include a few more slides from the earnings presentation than I usually do. The reason is simple: the one thing investment bankers are invariably very skilled at is creating pretty PowerPoint presentations.

Furthermore, these payout ratios include both the normal dividend as well as the special dividends the company has paid over the years.

LAZ’s interest coverage ratio of 7x, which is better than 66% of stocks is entirely satisfactory. The company’s debt burden is not going to hinder the ability to pay a dividend.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like LAZ’s dividend is safe. The special dividends which the company pays in February each year should be viewed as icing on the cake and can vary from year to year. The regular dividend is at no risk of being cut.

Dividend Potential

Lazard has a dividend yield of 4.94% which is better than 84% of dividend stocks. While the 2019 special dividend was lower than the 2018 special dividend. The dividend grew 6.8% during the last 12 months which is slightly lower than the company's 5-year average annual dividend growth of 9%.

Source: Earnings Presentation

It goes without saying that the dividend growth is entirely satisfactory for a stock which yields 5%. The share price doesn’t reflect this company’s attractive dividend policy. Even if the yield were 30% lower, I’d still think these numbers look great.

This growth has been made possible by superior operational excellence. During the last 3 years, the company’s revenues have grown at a 5% CAGR.

Source: mad-dividends.com

If the company keeps growing revenue and net income at the current rate, LAZ’s dividend has great potential.

Source: Earnings Presentation

As you can see in the chart above, the company has been able to grow revenues across both segments throughout the past two decades. While this growth has been choppy, especially in the asset management segment, it has at least been on the back of net inflows every year.

Source: Earnings Presentation

With that being said, the firm has seen negative outflows in the last quarter and expects continued pressure from equity flows as money exits the firm’s emerging market strategies. On the other hand, the financial advisory segment is expected to be stronger in the second half of the year.

Dividend Summary

LAZ has a dividend strength score of 65 / 100. The dividend is well covered, has been paid consistently since 2005 and increased every year without interruption since 2011. The yield and growth potential make this a fantastic investment from an income perspective. If you’re comfortable with the partnership structure, I’d recommend Lazard for its dividend.

Stock Strength

But what about the stock price? Many investors are concerned that capital returns from higher yielding stocks won’t be on par with those of lower yielding stocks. This isn’t necessarily true, provided you buy the stock at the right price and at the right time. To identify whether the time and price are right, I look at two factors: value and momentum. I then look at two other factors to determine whether I’m comfortable owning the company: financial strength and earnings quality. These four factors are combined into a metric which I call stock strength.

Value

LAZ has a P/E of 14.36x

P/S of 1.65x

P/CFO of 5.97x

Dividend yield of 4.94%

Buyback yield of 12.30%

Shareholder yield of 17%.

According to these values, LAZ is more undervalued than 94% of stocks, which is very encouraging. Not only does the firm trade at very modest multiples of cash flow, it is repurchasing shares at an impressive rate. In the last year alone, it has repurchased more shares than in the past 5 years. Yet the price hasn’t moved to reflect this.

Source: mad-dividends.com

However, as you can see in the chart above, LAZ is currently trading above its historical 5-year average PE. This implies that the market has routinely assigned this low valuation to LAZ. I’m not sure what could motivate a rerating from the investment community towards higher multiples, so I wouldn’t rely on these low multiples alone as reason enough to justify an increase in share price. However, as long as the company continues to massively buy back its shares, the stock will have no choice but to go one way: up.

Value Score: 94 / 100

Momentum

Lazard trades at $38.05 and is up 2.15% these last 3 months, 10.71% these last 6 months and 7.24% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This gives it better momentum than 58% of stocks, which is encouraging, although the stock seems to be facing serious resistance around the $38 level.

The positive news is that it seems as if the stock has been trading in an ascending triangle since August. This continuation pattern is a first bullish signal.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Furthermore, for the first time this year, the 20-day SMA has made its first significant move above the 50-day SMA. As we get towards the end of this continuation pattern, we see the 200-day SMA come really close to price, where it might act as resistance. However, if the stock can continue to find support at the 20-day SMA as it has done for the past month, and the stock can consolidate above $38, the stock could jump higher up to $45 in the space of a few months. If the stock doesn’t maintain itself above $38 by the end of the month, the stock might be trapped in more continuation between $35 and $38.

Nonetheless, the technical haven’t looked this good for LAZ since November 2016, where we experienced a similar setup. The next 12 months gave investors an 18% return.

Given the great dividend you get if this doesn’t play out, this seems like one of those situations where: heads you win, tails you don’t lose.

Momentum score: 58 / 100

Financial Strength

LAZ has a gearing ratio of 7.9, which is better than 11% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have increased by 27% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cash flow can cover 14.9% of liabilities. This makes LAZ more financially sound than 34% of U.S. listed stocks. However, I believe the scoring to be unfair because the large increase in liabilities is mostly due to the recognition of the firm's operating leases on the balance sheet following a change in accounting standards. The high level of liability coverage and good interest coverage should attest that LAZ’s financial strength is closer to the median US stock than this would suggest.

Financial Strength Score: 34/100

Earnings Quality

LAZ has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -8.1%, which is better than 50% of companies. It depreciates 66.1% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 27% of stocks. Finally, each dollar of assets generates $0.5 in revenue, which is better than 47% of stocks. This makes LAZ’s earnings quality better than 40% of stocks. The level of depreciation relative to CAPEX is lower than we’d like to see, but given the relatively small levels of CAPEX, this most likely won’t have massive impacts on earnings. Once again here, I believe LAZ’s earnings quality is close to that of the median US stock.

Earnings Quality Score: 40/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 63/100 which is satisfying. The stock has spent most of the cycle trading cheaply, and the investment crowd hasn’t exactly been excited by LAZ. However, this might be about to turnaround, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see LAZ outperform the market in 2020.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 65 and a stock strength of 63, Lazard is a great choice for dividend investors, provided you’re comfortable with the extra paperwork of dealing with K-1 forms. I like to keep my investing simple and am averse to paperwork and complexity so will pass on the investment.

