Saudi Aramco's Share Price: Market Manipulation Suggestions

Saudi Arabia has been at it for a long time, attempting to manipulate the price of oil through the OPEC cartel by making production adjustments. And so it is no surprise that some suggest the share price of Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL: 2222) (ARMCO) has been manipulated. In fact, it’s a much easier target than the world price of oil.

The share price was set on December 5th at 32 riyals (SAR) which valued the company at $1.7 trillion. A survey of asset managers in the U.S., Europe and Asia had an average valuation of $1.26 trillion.

And when trading commenced December 11th, the stock closed limit-up, a gain of 10 percent. On December 12th, the price opened limit-up again, reaching the $2 trillion valuation claimed by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) almost four years ago. The price softened in trading on the second day but was still up nearly another 5 percent.

Saudi Game Plan

With the benefit of hindsight, the game plan has become clearer. The first step was to replace Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih as chairman of Aramco. In a royal decree on Friday, Aug. 30, Saudi King Salman appointed Yasir Al-Rumayyan Chairman of the Board of Saudi Aramco. “Mr. Falih wished Mr. Rumayyan success in his new role in a tweet on Monday afternoon, saying it was an important step to prepare the company for an initial public offering.”

Next, Mr. Al-Falih was “removed” from his position as the energy minister of Saudi Arabia in a royal decree. The oil minister had been against listing the IPO in the U.S. due to risks. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the king’s son and half-brother of MBS, was appointed to be the new minister.

Saudi Arabia's incoming energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman (AFP Photo/JOE KLAMAR).

The third step was the book-building process. Aramco decided to cancel its international road show due to a lack of interest from foreign institutional investors. Instead, wealthy local investors have reportedly been "strong armed," "coerced" and "bullied" into being anchor investors. And the Kingdom has doubled the leverage limit for retail investors who buy shares in Aramco.

Pricing of the IPO was timed to match the date of the OPEC meeting. The OPEC meeting had been scheduled for December 5th since the last OPEC meeting in early July.

However, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister told CNBC that an agreement to further trim global oil supply wasn’t intentionally timed to coincide with the initial public offering. Abdulaziz said that the two events weren’t linked. “The fact that they coincided, people try to draw a correlation between the two. Some media outlets tried to use that as a way to explain what we are trying to do at this meeting.”

And what they did at the meeting was to announce “market surprise.” The new deal was much larger than many analysts had expected, declaring OPEC+ would reduce total oil output by 1.7 million b/d. The energy minister explained his country would also extend a voluntary cut of 400,000 b/d. This means the energy alliance’s total cuts would effectively amount to 2.1 million b/d, he said.

He also used the OPEC+ press conference to promote the IPO. “We’ve been battered by the media … In a few months from now, I’ll remind … I wouldn’t call them by names, but I think they would probably like not to have written those pieces that they have written. We will get Aramco and it will be higher than the two trillion and I can bet that this will happen.” He probably knew more of the plan than he was saying.

The Saudi government was likely involved in bidding the share price to limit-up on first day trading.

“It’s not exactly what you might call a free market price. I think it was a managed sale with a lot of government involvement. They managed creating the book of buyers, but they also determined how many shares were sold. And so with that, you’ve got both levers. You can make the market cap almost whatever you want at that level,” John Rutledge, chief investment officer at investment firm Safanad, told CNBC in Abu Dhabi soon after trading began on the Saudi Tadawul.

Ellen Wald, president of Transversal Consulting and author of the book “Saudi, Inc.,” said the share price jump Wednesday morning wasn’t surprising. "The 10% rise in share price upon opening isn’t unsuspected, but given all the news and what we know about the original investments, it’s inevitable to suspect that there is the heavy hand of government behind all of this,” she told CNBC.

Renaissance Capital’s ETFs, which hold companies that have recently gone public, will not invest in Saudi Aramco. That’s because the Tadawul doesn’t qualify as an open exchange, according to the firm’s standards, it was reported.

What’s Next?

Wald thought it highly unlikely at this point that the Saudis would follow the domestic listing with an international IPO. International interest is weak and suspicions of heavily government-influenced local demand and scrapped plans to book-build outside the Gulf region have raised the question of how genuinely successful the public listing really is.

As it stands now, if the Saudi government decides to do things with Aramco that hurt the public shareholders, there is no legal recourse for these people, because they are subject to the rules and laws of Saudi Arabia. And that doesn’t really provide for legal recourse against the king,” Wald told Fortune. “Any other stock market that they list on, they will have to give up some measure of control. They will be opening themselves up to potential lawsuits from shareholders, and that is not something that the Saudi government can really handle.”

Conclusions

Market intervention is business-as-usual in the oil market to the Saudi government. And so they took the steps they needed to take to get Aramco’s value up to the level they wanted. But it will be much harder for them to get international oil prices up to where they want them, and the fourth year of output cuts unfolds to keep oil prices from collapsing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.