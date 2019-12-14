Long-Term Chart In A.H. Belo Corporation Remains Worrying

The fact that A.H. Belo Corp. (AHC) (Publishing Company) is turning a profit at present means the company will definitely attract some interest. The stock is cheap (which we will discuss) and has earned $13 million, or $0.59 per share, over the past four quarters. Nevertheless, no matter how attractive a potential value play may appear at any given moment in time, our aim always is to only invest in companies which are turning a profit.

Apart from this fact, though, AHC, because of the sustained fall in the share price, has seen its dividend yield spike above 10%. Investing in a profitable, cheap stock with little debt usually means that the dividend can be supported going forward.

With respect to the valuation, AHC currently trades with an earnings multiple of 5.2, a book multiple of 0.8, a sales multiple of 0.3 and a cash flow multiple of 18.7. Furthermore, when we include the above-average dividend yield and the low debt to equity ratio of 0.29, there certainly is a lot to like here.

The only valuation metric (which we will get into) which would be maybe outside our usual parameters would be the company's cash flow ratio of 18.7. It isn't astronomic but definitely on the high side for our value plays.

Contrarians right off the bat would be very interested in a stock such as AHC as long as earnings are there at present to support the dividend. On that note, let's delve into the firm's financials but first let’s take a look at the firm's long-term chart.

As we can see from the long-term chart above, shares rallied aggressively out of their 2009 lows to hit a multi-year high in late 2014. Since then, shares have been making lower highs but have also found consistent support just above the $3 per share level. In fact, shares dropped below long-term support last month but bottomed soon thereafter. If shares cannot rally aggressively above the support line above, then we may a descending triangle (bearish) in play. Remember shares were also heavily oversold in December of last year but failed to gain any type of upward movement out of those lows. Is history repeating itself once more?

With respect to the dividend, earnings are covering the pay out of $0.32 per share, but the question is how long can this last. To stack the odds in our favour, we like to look at how shareholder equity on the balance sheet has been trending, as well as whether cash is entering or leaving the business. In fact, cash has declined by about $106 million over the past 5 years to hit $52 million at present. Shareholder equity of $80 million has actually risen since last December, but the 5-year term remains down.

There are two ways to look at this. For many, a firm holding $52 million of cash on the balance sheet is still a steal for a $65 million market cap firm. The underlying trend, though, is what we would be worried about here. When a firm continues to leak cash, it usually means that the company's assets, fresh debt or dilution, will eventually be called upon to keep operations going unless the trend can turn around. The more cash AHC loses over time, the more elevated the risk if the proverbial curved ball were to strike.

Sales are down over 10% on average per year over the past decade and continue to trend lower ($196 million over the past four quarters). This trend is obviously affecting the amount of assets the company can carry. The holy grail of investing in solid businesses where revenue growth invariably turns to earnings growth which then results in a growing cash balance at the end of the year. If all of the above can take place alongside strong investments in assets, then all the better. However, when top-line growth is negative, it makes it extremely difficult to grow the asset base which essentially grow sales and earnings over time.

Therefore, until we see some stability with respect to the firm's financials, we would not be interested in getting long here. Being chartists, we believe that all possible fundamentals which could affect the share price action have already been embedded in the technical chart. Let's see what the rest of this year's trading brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.