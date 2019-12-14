Once Shunned For Marketing Approval, Golodirsen Is Now A Major Win For Sarepta

Sarepta Therapeutics had $1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of September 30, 2019. Additional cash achieved through loan agreement of $500 million, which is to be given in two tranches of $250 million each.

The company will need to run a confirmatory study to show an improvement in motor function in order to keep golodirsen on the market, otherwise FDA can remove it.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) announced that it had received accelerated approval from the FDA for its duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) drug known as golodirsen (Vyondys 53). This was a shocking approval, because initially the FDA felt that approval of the drug was not appropriate. This time around the agency chose to reverse its prior decision. This means that Sarepta will be able to treat an additional 8% of the DMD population, which likely means improved sales. While a major win in the short term, there is a stipulation that the company must meet in a clinical study in the coming years in order to keep golodirsen on the market.

FDA Reversal Is A Major Win In the Short Term

The recent FDA accelerated approval for golodirsen for the treatment of patients with DMD is good news; however, it comes as a major shock to many investors. That's because back in August of 2019, the FDA had given the drug a complete response letter (CRL). It was stated that there were 2 safety issues that had caused the CRL to come about. The concerns were that there was a risk of infections related to intravenous infusion ports and renal toxicity in preclinical models of golodirsen. Sarepta was surprised also on the decision made by the FDA and had cited that renal toxicity was not observed in patients for the study known as 4053-101. On top of that, renal toxicity was observed in pre-clinical models; however, those used a dose of golodirsen that was 10 times higher than the one being used for the patient study. That's why this latest accelerated approval is shocking. Whether or not the FDA felt that there were some toxicity issues, that can be argued either way. However, in my opinion, I believe it was more about the surrogate biomarker of "dystrophin production" Why do I make such a claim? That's because in the FDA News Release it cites this:

"Additionally, renal toxicity was observed in animals who received golodirsen. Although renal toxicity was not observed in the clinical studies with Vyondys 53, renal toxicity, including potentially fatal glomerulonephritis, has been observed after administration of some antisense oligonucleotides. Renal function should be monitored in patients taking Vyondys 53"

The thing is if renal function can be monitored and not a concern, why was it an issue beforehand when the drug was rejected 4 months ago? The FDA reversed course this time around. This goes back to my point I highlighted above, in that I believe there may have been an internal debate on efficacy.

Back in 2016, the FDA was deciding whether or not it should approve Sarepta's first approved drug Eteplirsen (Exondys 51). There was a major internal battle amongst the FDA members whether or not the drug should be approved, despite minor clinical benefit with dystrophin production observed. A couple of FDA members had resigned over such a dispute. Even outside panel experts opposed FDA approval of Eteplirsen. The panel voted 7-3 against, with three abstentions, recommending against approval of the drug for the treatment of DMD at that time. This was largely because they felt the clinical trials didn't meet the standard for approval based on the studies performed. It is also my opinion that during that time, dystrophin production as a "surrogate biomarker" was not highly appreciated by the agency. Ultimately, the FDA had approved Eteplirsen for the treatment of DMD.

It seems with the latest FDA approval of golodirsen, this stance has changed quickly. The latest golodirsen approval makes sense, because there were no FDA approved drugs to treat DMD patients who are amenable to exon 53 skipping. It is likely that the FDA wanted to get a treatment out there to help patients as quickly as possible, since nothing existed.

While this is a victory for Sarepta, there is another logical explanation why the FDA had approved the drug regardless of the efficacy observed. That's because the surrogate biomarker endpoint of "dystrophin production" could likely predict that patients may benefit receiving treatment with golodisren. This is where a major risk comes into play and why I feel the FDA felt okay approving the drug for the time being. The FDA has required Sarepta to run a late-stage confirmatory study, which must show that the drug improves motor function for these DMD patients with a confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene amenable to exon 53 skipping.

What this means is that if the confirmatory study fails to show such a motor function improvement with the drug, then the FDA can pull it off the market as it deems necessary. I believe the agency approved it for now, as to not receive backlash from the DMD community. This was done because should anything change in terms of no benefit being shown in the confirmatory study, the agency could take decisive action for removal of golodirsen. After all, before golodirsen was approved by the FDA, these patients didn't have any available therapies. In essence, approval was based on the fact that patients given the drug had achieved on average between 0.10% to 1.02% increase in dystrophin production after 48-weeks or longer. The confirmatory study is what will show whether or not an increase in dystrophin production will show major improvement in motor function.

Revenues Continue To Climb

Sarepta Therapeutics had approximately $1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of September 30, 2019. This was slightly lower than the same time period last year. The lower amount of cash is based on an increase of spending to advance the pipeline in the first three quarters of 2019. While this is a lot of cash, the company chose to enter into a non-dilutive senior secured loan financing with Pharmakon Advisors, LP. This was done so the company can borrow up to $500 million that will be divided into two separate tranches.

The first tranche, which consists of $250 million, will be available upon closing in December of 2019. On the other hand, the other tranche of $250 million will be available anytime before December 31, 2020. In other words, for the second tranche of the loan, Sarepta has the option to use it anytime before that date with certain conditions being met. In any case, it will have enough cash to fund its pipeline and commercialize its latest FDA approved drug golodirsen.

Revenues for Eteplirsen continue to come in strong. Sarepta noted that 2019 revenues for Eteplirsen for Q3 of 2019 were $99 million. That is good, because it ends up being a 26% increase from the same time period last year. With Eteplirsen targeting gene deletions that are amenable to exon 51 skipping (Eteplirsen drug treats this type), it is able to go after 13% of the DMD market.

The latest approval of golodirsen would be a big boost in revenues in the coming quarters, once the drug is launched. That's because it targets gene deletions that are amenable to exon 53 skipping, which consists of 8% of the DMD population. That's still a sizeable cut of the DMD market. However, there is room for growth in DMD. As I will explain below, gene therapy could offer massive potential for increased sales. Why do I make such a claim? That's because the DMD gene is the largest known human gene, consisting of 79 exons. Ideally, it would be more beneficial for a broad therapy that could target the entire DMD population. I believe the gene therapy pipeline might help Sarepta get to such a point.

Conclusion

The FDA approval for golodirsen is first and foremost important and impactful for patients who don't have a treatment option. The addition of this drug for the treatment of DMD will likely help the company obtain a boost in sales.

The biggest risk factor is the confirmatory study that is required by the FDA. That's because if the trial doesn't show that those who take golodirsen achieve an improvement in motor function, then the FDA will likely pull the drug off the market. On the flip side, Sarepta will still be in good shape regardless, because revenues for Eteplirsen continues to climb.

Even then, the biotech is impressive because of the pipeline it has built. Especially, its gene therapy portfolio which is quite expansive. Its gene therapy platform alone targets: duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, charcot-marie-tooth neuropathies and central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Even better than that, is each indication I have noted has a few drugs in development for it. For instance, the DMD gene therapy indication in the pipeline has 3 clinical products in development. Then, the Limb girdle muscular dystrophy indication has 6 products in development for it.

The main point here is that even if, for example, golodirsen does get pulled due to lack of efficacy after the confirmatory study, the gene therapy programs are likely to achieve superior clinical outcomes in the long run. Based on the latest FDA approval for golodirsen and the expansive gene therapy pipeline, I view Sarepta as a great long-term buy.

