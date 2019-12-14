WTI Weekly: Key Support Holds As Price Discovery Higher To 60.48s Develops

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery higher, barring failure of 57.70s as support. This expectation did play out as key support held amidst narrow balance development, 58.14s-59.76s, during the mid-to-late week January/February contract liquidity roll. A buy-side breakout and price discovery higher developed to 60.48s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 60.07s.

08-13 December 2019

This week’s auction saw price discovery lower in Monday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 58.23s, into the NY auction. Sellers trapped, 58.34s, amidst buy excess, halting the sell-side sequence. Price discovery higher developed to 59.25s into Monday’s NY close. Narrow balance developed, 58.51s-59.52s, through Tuesday’s auction as key supply was tested into Tuesday’s NY close.

Price discovery lower ensued early in Wednesday’s trade through the EIA release (+820k vs. -2.7mil exp) to 58.80s before a sell-side breakdown attempt developed, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 58.10s, near key support. Buying interest emerged there amidst structural buy excess, halting the sell-side sequence into Wednesday’s NY close. Price discovery higher continued in Thursday’s auction, achieving a stopping point, 59.72s, again at key supply. Buying interest emerged, 59.18s, following Thursday’s NY close, driving price higher in a buy-side breakout attempt above key supply, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 60.48s, where sell excess developed ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 60.07s.

This week’s primary expectation was for price discovery higher barring failure of 57.70s as support. This probability path did play out, in a constricted way, as balance developed between key support and resistance through mid-week due to the January-February contract liquidity roll before price discovery higher resumed in Friday’s auction to 60.48s. This week’s rotation (237 ticks) traded below the average weekly range expectancy (401 ticks).

Looking ahead, response to this week’s sell excess, 60s-60.48s, will be key. Sell excess developed late in Friday’s auction, signaling a potential halting of the buy-side sequence. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key supply will target key supply clusters overhead, 61.60s-62.60s/64s-66.60s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this key cluster will target key demand clusters below, 55.50s-55s/54.40s-53.70s, respectively. The broader contextual question is what the next directional phase will bring following the current developing balance, 63.38s-50.52s. Near-term bias remains buy-side, barring failure of 58.80s as support. The larger context remains neutral between 63.38s-50.56s.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) long posture peaked there. MM short posture then trended higher before reaching the near-term peak into late July where the current price low was formed. This week’s report shows MM net long posture (+228k contracts), the highest level since May 2019. While it generally requires a larger quantity of MM short posture to form structural lows, MM long:short ratio, MM net long as % of open interest, and MM net long posture are all near levels where structural lows can develop. In all, MM posture is largely at levels where asymmetric opportunity on the buy-side develops. This development continues as WTI now trades within the typical seasonal low-price period (November-December).

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

