NG Weekly: Early Week Retracement To Key Resistance Sees Sell Response Within The Current Correction

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher barring 2.26s failing as support. This probability path did not play out as a failed sell-side breakdown attempt early week to 2.15s resulted in buy excess formation, halting the sell-side sequence. Price discovery higher then ensued to 2.34s near the sell-side breakdown area ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.29s.

08-13 December 2019:

This week’s auction saw an aggressive gap lower develop in Sunday’s auction. Price discovery lower developed to 2.15s where structural buy excess developed, 2.15s-2.20s, before buying interest emerged, 2.21s. Balance development then ensued, 2.20s-2.59s, during Monday’s trade as the buy excess held as support. Narrow balance trade continued early in Tuesday’s auction before buying interest emerged, 2.24s-2.25s, as minor price discovery higher developed to 2.28s into Tuesday’s NY close.

Minor price discovery probe higher developed in Wednesday’s auction, achieving a stopping point, 2.30s. Buyers trapped there as the probe of Tuesday’s resistance failed, driving price lower to 2.24s, where buying interest emerged into Wednesday’s NY close. Wednesday’s late buyers held the auction as rotation back to resistance developed through the EIA release (-73 bcf vs. -76 bcf expected). Buying interest emerged, 2.30s, at resistance, driving price higher, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 2.34s, where selling interest emerged, 2.32s-2.34s, into Thursday’s NY close. Thursday’s late sellers held the auction as retracement to 2.25s developed, before balance ensued, 2.25s-2.32s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.29s.

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery higher did not develop as key support, 2.26s, was tested in an aggressive, failed sell-side breakdown to 2.15s where structural buy excess formed within key demand. The development of structural buy excess was indication and warning of termination of the sell-side sequence (despite the bearish look of the price action itself). Constricted price discovery higher developed to 2.34s ahead of week’s end. This week’s auction saw a failed sell-side breakdown of key support at key demand, 2.35s-2.20s, amidst the corrective phase from 2.90s to 2.15s.

Focus into next week centers upon market response to key supply, 2.32s-2.35s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 2.50s-2.55s/2.70s-2.75s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this area will target key demand clusters below, 2.24s-2.20s/2.10s-2.02s, respectively. The sell-side sequence from 2.90s likely terminated within key demand with this week’s buy excess formation. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path, near-term, is buy-side, barring 2.20s failing as support. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture from mid-June-September 2019 reflected signs of potential structural low formation as the market traded to this major demand area.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 59% decline from the November 2018 high, only from June through early September 2019 had the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). MM short posture peaked the week of 13 August (-367k contracts) declining into mid-November (-201k contracts). This development implied that MM sentiment reached extreme bearishness as price reached lows resulting in the initial rally from 2.02s to 2.90s. In the last 2 instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. This week’s report shows MM net posture continues to increase (-242k contracts) in the last month, surpassing the August low (-235k contracts). The MM long:short ratio and MM net long position as % of open interest have reached levels typically consistent with structural low formation. MM posture reached quantity needed to develop structural lows from July-September 2019. This development is likely now underway.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.