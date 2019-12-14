XLF Weekly: Last Week's Breakout Area Holds, Price Discovery Higher To 30.97s

This week’s auction last week’s buy-side breakout area, 30.30s-30.20s, hold as support before price discovery higher resumed to 30.97s, new, all-time highs.

Narrow balance continued before buying interest and breakout developed in Thursday’s trade to 30.97s, new, all-time highs into Friday’s auction.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF price action.

As noted in last week’s XLF Weekly, the highest probability path for this week, based on market structure, was for price discovery higher. This primary expectation did play out as balance developed early week around key support, 30.20s-30.30s. Buying interest emerged there in Thursday’s auction, driving price higher into Friday’s trade to 30.97s, new, all-time highs ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 30.71s.

09-13 December 2019:

This week’s auction saw last Friday’s late buyers fail to hold the auction as minor price discovery lower developed in Monday’s auction to 30.28s as selling interest emerged, 30.32s-30.29s, into Monday’s close. Monday’s late sellers held the auction as a sell-side breakdown attempt developed early in Tuesday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 30.13s. Structural buy excess developed there, halting the sell-side auction. Balance then ensued, 30.36s-30.23s, into Tuesday’s close.

Narrow balance trade continued in Wednesday’s auction above the buy excess before buying interest emerged, 30.22s-30.24s, into Wednesday’s close. Aggressive price discovery higher began early in Thursday’s trade, driving price higher in a buy-side breakout, achieving a stopping point, 30.90s, into Thursday’s close. Minor price discovery higher developed early in Friday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 30.97s, where buyers trapped amidst sell excess. Retracement ensued, driving price lower to 30.53s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 30.71s.

This week’s auction saw balance development early week as last week’s breakout area was tested. Buy excess formed there before price discovery higher developed to 30.97s, new, all-time highs. Within the broader context, price discovery higher continues following the buy-side breakout above prior key intermediate resistance, 28.70s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to key demand, 30.60s-30.45s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower back through this area will result in price discovery higher to new all-time highs. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this area will target key demand clusters below, 29.60s-29.35s/28.70s-28.50s, respectively. The highest probability path near-term based on market structure is for price discovery higher. The larger intermediate term bias (3-6 month) is buy-side above barring failure of 28.72s as support.

It is worth noting that breadth based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index sees the upward trend stall in the bullish extreme area. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, are seeing increasing bullish breadth, from lower levels. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. As the broad market and financials’ breadth is bullish, potential for price discovery higher continues. Breadth and sentiment can remain extreme for prolonged periods, and thus, financials remain bullish until market structure and breadth both confirm a potential for reversal.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.