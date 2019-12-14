Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of December 15

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 2/13 3/6 1.45 1.6 10.34% 2.70% 10 American Tower Corp. (AMT) 12/26 1/14 0.95 1.01 6.32% 1.90% 10 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 12/20 12/31 2.65 3.25 22.64% 4.12% 10 AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) 12/30 1/15 0.4 0.41 2.50% 2.78% 18 Franklin Resources (BEN) 12/30 1/10 0.26 0.27 3.85% 4.16% 40 Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) 12/30 1/15 0.26 0.28 7.69% 2.64% 10 Edison International (EIX) 12/30 1/31 0.6125 0.6375 4.08% 3.51% 17 Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 2/13 3/1 0.5575 0.6122 9.81% 6.39% 24 Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 1/6 1/22 0.9 0.965 7.22% 2.29% 30 Graco Inc. (GGG) 1/17 2/5 0.16 0.175 9.38% 1.37% 23 J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 12/19 1/7 0.5 0.575 15.00% 1.24% 16 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) 12/26 1/2 0.21 0.22 4.76% 3.97% 10 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) 1/14 1/31 0.96 1 4.17% 3.07% 10 Morningstar Inc. (MORN) 1/2 1/31 0.28 0.3 7.14% 0.81% 10 Realty Income Corp. (O) 12/31 1/15 0.227 0.2275 0.22% 3.77% 27 Pentair plc (PNR) 1/23 2/7 0.18 0.19 5.56% 1.66% 44 SEI Investments Company (SEIC) 12/26 1/8 0.33 0.35 6.06% 1.06% 29 WD-40 Company (WDFC) 1/16 1/31 0.61 0.67 9.84% 1.37% 11

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday December 16 (Ex-Div 12/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 12/31 0.685 115.19 2.4% 34

Tuesday December 17 (Ex-Div 12/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Aaron's Inc. (AAN) 1/6 0.04 58.79 0.3% 17 Cincinnati Financial (CINF) 1/15 0.56 105.45 2.1% 59 New Jersey Resources (NJR) 1/2 0.3125 43.55 2.9% 24 Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) 12/27 0.33 39.37 3.4% 10 Philip Morris International (PM) 1/10 1.17 84.67 5.6% 12

Wednesday December 18 (Ex-Div 12/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Chubb Limited (CB) 1/10 0.75 154.64 2.0% 26 Eversource Energy (ES) 12/31 0.535 81.34 2.6% 21 J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 1/7 0.575 185.03 1.2% 15 Nordson Corp. (NDSN) 1/7 0.38 161.52 0.9% 56 Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 1/9 0.65 82.04 3.2% 10 Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) 12/31 0.2725 53.85 2.0% 10 Republic Bancorp KY (RBCAA) 1/17 0.264 48.34 2.2% 21 Tiffany & Company (TIF) 1/10 0.58 133.7 1.7% 17

Thursday December 19 (Ex-Div 12/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Broadcom Limited (AVGO) 12/31 3.25 315.42 4.0% 10

Friday December 20 (Ex-Div 12/23)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) 12/17 0.54 1.8% BlackRock Inc. (BLK) 12/23 3.3 2.6% Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) 12/18 0.26 1.6% Chico's FAS Inc. (CHS) 12/20 0.09 8.5% Dominion Energy Inc. (D) 12/20 0.92 4.5% Evergy Inc (EVRG) 12/20 0.51 3.3% FactSet Research System Inc. (FDS) 12/19 0.72 1.1% Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) 12/19 0.25 1.0% Home Depot Inc. (HD) 12/19 1.36 2.6% Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) 12/20 0.4 1.1% Linde Plc (LIN) 12/17 0.88 1.7% Northrop Grumman (NOC) 12/18 1.32 1.5% Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 12/17 0.21 1.5% Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) 12/19 0.62 2.8% Ryder System (R) 12/20 0.56 4.2% Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc. (RBA) 12/18 0.2 1.9% RLI Corp. (RLI) 12/20 0.23 1.0% Steris plc (STE) 12/20 0.37 1.0% Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 12/17 0.69 1.6% Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) 12/18 0.5 2.9% UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) 12/17 1.08 1.5% V.F. Corp. (VFC) 12/20 0.48 2.1% Waste Management (WM) 12/20 0.51 1.9%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

