XLK Weekly: Balance Early Week Before Price Discovery Higher To 89.69s

This week’s auction saw balance development before buy excess and trapped sellers resulted in price discovery higher to 89.69s, new all-time highs.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLK price action.

As noted in last week’s XLK Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher, barring buy-side failure at key support, 87.90s-88.40s. This primary expectation did play out as balance developed early week near last week’s settlement before buy excess formed. Sellers trapped in Thursday’s auction before price discovery higher developed to 89.69s, new, all-time highs ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 89.49s.

09-13 December 2019:

This week’s auction saw minor price discovery lower early in Monday’s auction as last week’s late buyers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery lower developed to 87.30s where buying interest emerged into Monday’s close. Minor price discovery lower developed early in Tuesday’s auction, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 87.15s, where buy excess formed, halting the sell-side sequence. Balance developed, 87.15s-87.83s, in the remainder of Tuesday’s trade before buying interest emerged again, 87.33s, into Tuesday’s close.

Minor price discovery higher developed in Wednesday’s auction, achieving a stopping point, 88.03s, as buying interest emerged into Wednesday’s close. Structural buy excess developed early in Thursday’s auction as sellers trapped, 88s. Aggressive price discovery higher developed through prior major resistance, achieving a stopping point, 89.03s, into Thursday’s close. Selling interest emerged, 89s, early in Friday’s trade, failing to hold the auction as price discovery higher continued, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 89.69s. Selling interest emerged there, halting the buy-side sequence ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 89.49s.

This week’s auction saw balance development near last week’s settlement before buying interest drove price higher through prior major resistance to 89.69s, new, all-time highs. Within the larger context, price discovery higher continues within the bullish bias following the breakout of October 2019.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon response to key supply, 89.70s-89.40s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key supply would target new all-time highs. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this key supply would target key demand clusters below, 88.40s-88s/86s-85.20s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near-term remains buy-side barring buy-side failure at key support, 88.40s. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias, is bullish barring buy-side failure at 82.80s.

It is worth noting that breadth based on the S&P Technology Sector Bullish Percent Index saw upside activity this week following the bullish breadth bounce from lows made in June 2019. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, are now exhibiting similar rising bullish breadth. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Market structure and breadth are both bullish. This implies potential for higher prices barring buy-side failure at the major buy-side breakout area, 83s-82.80s.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.