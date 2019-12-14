Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of December 15

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 1/14 2/14 0.32 0.36 12.50% 1.67% 7 AES Corp. (AES) 1/30 2/14 0.1365 0.1433 4.98% 3.03% 9 Culp Inc. (CULP) 1/7 1/17 0.1 0.105 5.00% 2.81% 9 Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) 2/27 3/18 0.22 0.24 9.09% 1.47% 8 PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) 1/31 2/14 0.29 0.3075 6.03% 2.46% 9 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 12/31 1/15 0.85 0.885 4.12% 3.99% 9 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) 12/20 1/6 0.45 0.54 20.00% 1.71% 7 Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 1/16 3/3 0.164 0.2 21.95% 0.64% 8

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday December 16 (Ex-Div 12/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) 1/2 0.15 15.35 3.9% 9

Tuesday December 17 (Ex-Div 12/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 12/31 0.068 14.76 5.6% 8 Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 12/31 0.0446 12.86 3.7% 5 Prologis Inc. (PLD) 12/31 0.53 88.54 2.4% 6 Synovus Financial (SNV) 1/2 0.3 38.81 3.0% 6

Wednesday December 18 (Ex-Div 12/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) 1/3 0.585 68.41 3.4% 7 Air Lease Corp. (AL) 1/6 0.15 47.2 1.3% 8 Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) 1/6 0.22 20.03 4.4% 9 First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) 1/7 0.14 22.79 2.4% 7 The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) 1/7 0.18 15.49 2.3% 6 Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) 1/15 0.09 20.56 1.7% 5 Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) 12/27 0.3175 18.06 7.0% 6 Packaging Corp of America (PKG) 1/15 0.79 111.04 2.8% 9 QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) 1/7 0.44 51.3 3.4% 6 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) 1/6 0.78 125.64 2.5% 9

Thursday December 19 (Ex-Div 12/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) 1/2 0.21 18.47 4.5% 7 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) 1/6 0.54 126.25 1.7% 6

Friday December 20 (Ex-Div 12/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Legg Mason Inc. (LM) 1/20 0.4 35.81 4.4% 9

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 12/20 0.43 1.8% Anthem Inc. (ANTM) 12/20 0.8 1.1% Avnet Inc. (AVT) 12/20 0.21 2.0% Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) 12/18 0.58 1.8% Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) 12/23 0.13 1.8% CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) 12/18 0.22 1.6% Emclaire Financial Corp. (EMCF) 12/20 0.29 3.6% Exponent Inc. (EXPO) 12/20 0.16 1.0% Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) 12/18 0.22 1.5% First Merchants Corp. (FRME) 12/20 0.26 2.5% Cedar Fair LP (FUN) 12/17 0.94 6.9% Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) 12/19 0.29 2.6% Griffon Corp. (GFF) 12/19 0.08 1.5% Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) 12/18 0.27 3.0% Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 12/19 0.25 5.1% EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) 12/18 0.25 1.5% Insperity Inc. (NSP) 12/20 0.3 1.5% Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 12/20 0.16 0.3% Open Text Corp. (OTEX) 12/19 0.17 1.6% Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) 12/20 0.44 3.9% Terex Corp. (TEX) 12/19 0.11 1.5% TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 12/17 0.27 5.5% United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) 12/20 0.14 4.2% Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (WEBK) 12/18 0.06 0.6% Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) 12/20 0.34 4.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

