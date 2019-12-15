Sell On The News? Hell No!

Paix et Prospérité basically hit the trifecta - plus one - last week as there was positive news on trade, monetary policy and Brexit that will benefit the global economy and significantly boost Trump's chances to get re-elected next November. As we have always said, a successful investor needs to recognize a new trend early, add to their positions as the cards turn up favorably, and sell when their view is recognized and fully valued in the marketplace. Of course, always being prepared to move the other way if the facts dictate.

Unfortunately, if you are listening to the pundits/experts daily, your head will spin as they shift their views like sand blowing in the wind based on the day's market performance rather than understanding and investing based on the longer-term trends. Do not sell based on the news of the day as many pundits/experts suggest. Invest for the longer-term in positive trends currently in place that potentially have years to run. We unequivocally believe that our market remains undervalued today. Our objective for the market remains over 3400 for the S&P next year based on an annualized earnings rate of $170+/per share and a 20+ market multiple which we have been discussing for months now.

Also, remember that investors are over invested in bonds by buying hundreds of billions just this year, while being under invested in stocks selling off $135 billion year to date. Wow! Are they all caught on the wrong foot! This could cause a blow-up on the upside as investors go back to their traditional asset mix. Our core beliefs and the trends that we discussed last week have been deeply reinforced by the key events of the week.

Let's review what happened in trade, monetary policy, Brexit and Trump:

Trade: The U.S and China reached Phase 1 of a trade deal on Friday removing a key impediment to the markets, global economy and business/consumer actions. While we do not know all the details yet, do not focus on the potential negatives of the deal as the pundits/experts want you to do. Focus instead on the benefits. They include no added December tariffs, a roll back of part of the September tariffs while China has agreed to buy around $50 billion of agricultural products plus over the next two years, and over $200 billion of other U.S products including machinery and liquified gas. Negotiations for Phase 2 of an all-encompassing trade deal is expected to begin right after this deal is signed the beginning of January to the surprise of the pundits/experts.

So, what are the negatives?! The main risk to the global economy and financial markets have been removed. If that was not enough, the House passed the U.S-Mexico-Canada trade deal as well last week. In our opinion, this deal is far more important to our economy/markets than any trade deal with China. Clearly the Senate will ratify the bill into law soon. We expect this deal to boost our economy next year and beyond, which has not been factored into any of the pundits/experts estimates.

Monetary Policy: Both the Fed and ECB met last week. Each agreed to maintain their overly aggressive monetary easing stances. Both Powell of the Fed, and Lagarde of the ECB, said that their current policies will not change until inflation breaches 2% on a sustainable basis. Powell went as far as to say that the Fed will not raise rates in 2020 at all. The BOJ has the same stance. The bottom line is that short rates will not go up in 2020 and we expect the yield curves to steepen as global economic activity improves.

Brexit: Johnson won by a landslide. Need we say more? Brexit will occur by the end of January. The key takeaway is that uncertainty is removed and businesses can implement plans once again. We expect that Johnson and Trump will make a statement to the Eurozone countries by signing a major trade deal. Did you see the move in the pound last week?

Trump: You've got to give him credit by making a Phase 1 trade deal with China and finally getting USMCA through the House last week taking all of the focus away from the impeachment proceeding! Which party has a better story to tell when they go back to their constituents over the Christmas break? We would not want to be a Democrat right now. Sell on the news? Hell no!

While we will review the most recent data points by region as we ordinarily do, you need to focus on the future now that trade conflicts have been placed aside (at least for now) which will permit businesses/consumers to finally move forward with some certainty and less risk. We are more convinced than ever that global growth will accelerate in 2020 as easy monetary policies kick in too and trade improves.

United States. Fourth quarter GNP looks stronger than we had anticipated a month ago. All the bank heads who were at the Goldman conference last week talked about the strength of the consumer and the reluctance of businesses to spend due to trade issues. Well, now that trade tensions have lessened, we expect businesses to open their wallets more than they had planned to even one week ago. We had always expected management to spend more in 2020, hedging their bets that the Democrats may win next year and take away some of their key tax benefits, especially for one-year write-offs on capital spending.

We are focusing on inflation reports as 2% or lower inflation keeps the Fed from raising rates. So far, so good. If, as we expect, businesses pick up their spending, especially for quick return projects, in 2020, like technology, we would expect productivity to improve putting downward pressure on unit labor costs which is a huge positive. All good!

China. The most recent data points show a struggling economy as we have been discussing for months now. Just look at declining auto sales and rising inflationary pressures. That certainly is a recipe for failure. On the other hand, China's central bank appears to be successful pumping liquidity into their economy. We now expect China's government to begin a broad major stimulus program now that Phase 1 of a trade deal has been reached.

The Eurozone/U.K. While we are clearly more optimistic on Britain after Johnson's victory, we remain concerned about the Eurozone as long as Germany does not introduce a major fiscal stimulus package along with regulatory reforms and also permit other countries in the region to do the same. In addition, we continue to believe that the U.S and the Eurozone will find it hard to reach common ground on a trade deal. We prefer investing elsewhere for now.

Japan. While the business mood in Japan reached a seven year low recently, we are optimistic that our trade deal with China could take a lot of pressure off of their economy and activity could surprise on the upside in 2020.

Investment Summary

The U.S trade deal with China is a game changer for global economic growth in 2020 as excessive monetary ease kicks in too. We see no reason to alter our current investment/portfolio structure as we have only gained more confidence in our view after all of the key events of the week. Our portfolios are concentrated in technology, especially semis; global capital goods, industrials and machinery companies; financials for sure, as we expect yield curves to steepen; some retailers; low cost industrial commodity companies; some healthcare; agricultural plays and many special situations. We clearly do not own bonds and we expect the dollar to weaken in 2020.

Remember to review all the facts; pause, reflect and consider mindset shifts; turn off the pundits/experts; look at your asset mix with risk controls; do independent research and… Invest Accordingly!

