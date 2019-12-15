Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: November 29, 2019

18 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 21 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV this week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund (CEF) sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday November 29th, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

18 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (up from 8 last week) and the average price return was +0.27% (up from -0.21% % last week). The leading gainers were Real Estate (+2.28%), Commodities (+0.89%) and Taxable Munis (+0.71%), while MLPs (-1.15%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

21 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 8 last week), while the average NAV return was +0.32% (up from -0.29% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Real Estate (+1.57%), U.S. Equity (+1.15%) and Global Equity (+0.69%). The only two losing sectors by NAV were MLPs (-1.71%) and Emerging Market Income (-0.20%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The top 3 sectors by premium were Multisector Income (+6.27%), Preferreds (+3.35%) and Emerging Market Income (+2.12%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-13.05%). The average sector discount is -3.55% (down from -3.46% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Real Estate (+0.73%), U.S. Equity (-1.11%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.07% (down from +0.07% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average one-year z-score is Limited Duration (+1.74) followed Real Estate (+1.36). The lowest z-score and only negative z-score this week was Asia Equity (-0.60), followed by MLPs (+0.09). The average z-score is +0.64 (down from +0.68 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (13.16%), Emerging Market Income (9.63%), Global Allocation (9.48%), Senior Loans (8.68%) and Limited Duration (8.65%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +6.99% (down from +7.01% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) -6.13% 12.35% 7.33% 1.0 -5.13% 0.29% Eagle Capital Growth (GRF) -6.01% 7.32% -15.42% 0.0 -0.83% -0.33% Nuveen High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) -5.19% 6.07% 0.59% 0.0 -4.64% 0.29% Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) -4.47% 5.16% -11.68% -0.8 -3.13% 1.80% BNY Mellon Strategic Muni Bond (DSM) -4.46% 5.13% -1.33% 0.5 -4.10% 0.24% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Glbl Div Opp (ETO) -4.02% 8.39% 4.89% 0.1 -2.65% 1.11% Bancroft Fund (BCV) -3.50% 4.07% -4.92% 1.8 -5.61% -2.12% Gabelli Conv Inc Secs (GCV) -3.28% 8.30% 2.30% 1.9 -1.37% 1.80% FOXBY CORP (OTCPK:FXBY) -3.21% 0.48% -37.46% 1.4 -3.72% 1.22% Western Asset Invstm Grd Dfnd Opp Tr Inc (IGI) -3.12% 4.80% 0.57% 0.1 -2.57% 0.48%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) 4.30% 10.67% -1.92% 3.1 3.40% -1.12% Cohen & Steers Total Return (RFI) 3.93% 6.11% 10.70% 2.6 5.22% 1.50% Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Inc (PSF) 3.28% 6.88% 10.71% -0.8 3.56% 0.52% GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Inc Tr (GNT) 3.24% 10.10% 1.02% 1.9 3.48% 0.17% MFSÂ® High Income Municipal (CXE) 3.13% 4.43% 2.02% 2.1 3.35% 0.18% Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Gr (STK) 2.98% 7.86% 5.28% 1.8 4.44% 1.50% Voya Emerging Markets High Div Eq Fd (IHD) 2.92% 9.51% -5.96% 2.1 2.30% -0.86% BlackRock VA Municipal Bond (BHV) 2.83% 3.25% 9.39% 0.6 2.90% 0.26% DWS Strategic Muni Income (KSM) 2.54% 4.14% -2.92% 2.8 2.92% 0.24% Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Inc Fd (RNP) 2.20% 6.05% -0.08% 2.0 3.49% 1.23%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and one-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date First Trust Spec Finance & Fincl Opp (FGB) -22.9% 0.175 0.135 9.15% -0.34% -2.02 231% 11/11/2019 11/22/2019 Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL) -10.8% 0.37 0.33 7.70% -10.91% -1.87 -21% 11/8/2019 11/19/2019 DWS Strategic Muni Income (KSM) -10.5% 0.0475 0.0425 4.14% -2.92% 1.79 616% 11/8/2019 11/15/2019 Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) -8.9% 0.45 0.41 7.97% -11.40% -1.28 -9% 11/15/2019 11/26/2019 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) -6.4% 0.0579 0.0542 7.37% -9.81% -0.63 687% 11/1/2019 11/14/2019 DWS Municipal Income (KTF) -5.9% 0.0425 0.04 4.18% -8.66% 0.8 615% 11/8/2019 11/15/2019 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -5.8% 0.026 0.0245 5.00% -11.98% -0.83 858% 11/1/2019 11/14/2019 Pioneer Municipal High Income (MHI) -5.3% 0.0475 0.045 4.49% -7.04% -0.28 659% 11/5/2019 11/18/2019 Clough Global Equity (GLQ) -2.5% 0.1075 0.1048 10.49% -9.65% -0.97 12% 11/8/2019 11/19/2019 Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) -2.4% 0.0873 0.0852 10.89% -12.97% -1.16 -1% 11/8/2019 11/19/2019 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) -1.1% 0.0848 0.0839 10.80% -6.24% 1.14 310% 11/19/2019 11/29/2019 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) -0.9% 0.0908 0.09 7.67% 28.21% 0.65 225% 11/5/2019 11/21/2019 MFS Special Value (MFV) -0.8% 0.04677 0.04639 8.56% 15.25% 2.42 173% 11/1/2019 11/12/2019 Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (VAM) -0.7% 0.11725 0.11642 10.17% -2.06% -0.17 -63% 11/22/2019 12/4/2019 MFSÂ® Charter Income (MCR) -0.6% 0.06038 0.06 8.65% -6.94% 1.43 312% 11/1/2019 11/12/2019 MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc (MGF) -0.6% 0.02912 0.02895 7.62% -4.00% 0.83 201% 11/1/2019 11/12/2019 Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc (DEX) -0.5% 0.0915 0.091 10.79% -8.25% 1.9 243% 11/5/2019 11/21/2019 MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) -0.5% 0.04265 0.04244 8.36% -4.09% 2.27 340% 11/1/2019 11/12/2019 MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income (CIF) -0.5% 0.02038 0.02028 9.01% 5.46% 1.36 345% 11/1/2019 11/12/2019 MFSÂ® Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.4% 0.02876 0.02864 9.12% -5.99% 0.93 182% 11/1/2019 11/12/2019 Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opp Fd (EOD) -0.3% 0.14576 0.14525 10.47% -6.72% 0.87 67% 11/22/2019 12/12/2019 Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term (FINS) -0.1% 0.1178 0.1177 6.84% 2.33% 0% 11/1/2019 11/14/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Wells Fargo Inc Opp (EAD) 0.1% 0.05898 0.05902 8.46% -5.85% 2.11 502% 11/22/2019 12/12/2019 EV Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) 0.1% 0.0709 0.07099 3.92% 1.19% 1.81 523% 11/1/2019 11/20/2019 Wells Fargo Util & High In (ERH) 0.6% 0.07875 0.07922 6.83% 9.35% 2.25 757% 11/22/2019 12/12/2019 Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) 2.0% 0.0245 0.025 6.21% -9.89% 2.18 623% 11/1/2019 11/8/2019 BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT) 2.6% 0.0779 0.0799 8.58% -5.18% 2.5 491% 11/1/2019 11/14/2019 MFSÂ® Investment Grade Municipal (CXH) 2.9% 0.0345 0.0355 4.32% -8.29% 1.02 640% 11/1/2019 11/12/2019 Eagle Capital Growth (GRF) 5.7% 0.53 0.56 7.32% -15.42% 0.01 6% 11/7/2019 11/21/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Macro/market section

