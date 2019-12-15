Week 51 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

The Momentum Gauges™ remain positive since the October 15th signal and closed Friday at positive 101 and negative 16. See the timing charts below.

The Federal Reserve conducted another "organic QE easing" this week of $22.1 billion. In eight consecutive weeks, a total of $118.8 billion in liquidity has been added.

The streak of weekly selections gaining over 10% in less than four or five trading days continues to 111 out of 135 trading weeks (82.22%).

In Week 50: Two of four picks broke 10% gains within the first three days. NAT peaked at +13.95% gains before ending at 7.11% by the end of the week.

Two sample Breakout Stocks for Week 51 with better than 10% short-term upside potential and one sample Dow 30 stock pick.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on multiple discriminant analysis (MDA) breakout selections over more than five years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 135 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and now at members' request for 2019, I generate 4 selections each week. Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a four- or five-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels of 111 out of 135 weeks (82.22%) not counting multiple 10% gainers in a single week. More than 150 stocks have gained over 10% in a five-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017.

Momentum Breakout Stock Portfolio 2019 results YTD

The all-time total return is now +104.04% worst case, fixed buy/hold, equal weight, and without application of the Momentum Gauge™ signals to avoid market downturns. Keep in mind these returns are not yet over a full three-year period. In certain weeks and months, no tests of the model were conducted due to travel and other life events. Also Decembers are partial months as the breakout picks end the measurement year on Week 50. Top gains last week averaged +7.55% across all four picks. For the month of November, the picks gained +15.21% compared to +3.93% for the S&P 500.

These returns continue to outpace the S&P by over 3.5x after nearly three years using the signals. Avoiding trades during the weeks when the Momentum Gauge™ signals turned negative as shown within the four numbered monthly periods outlined on the chart below has greatly increased total returns over 120% since inception.

The signals remain highly positive from October 15th after negative signals from September 24th in only the 4th negative momentum gauge top since October 2018. You can see how these four events above relate to the Momentum Gauge tops shown below. Timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns. Additionally, the Friday positive anomaly is a very key factor accounting for more than 50% of all the gains in the S&P 500 YTD 2019.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The Momentum Gauge™ signals are also the basis of a significant new market neutral trading model released here for subscribers to use with bull/bear ETF combinations or just to avoid significant market downturns:

Strongest Market Timing Signals To Enhance Bull/Bear ETF Returns (Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The bull/bear ETF trading signal page now includes many more combination trades sets as promised:

MicroSectors FANG+ 3x Index bull/bear (FNGU)/(FNGD) +122.27% Direxion Daily S&P 500 3x bull/bear (SPXL)/(SPXU) +97.03% SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)/ProShares Short S&P 500 (SH) +29.02% Alpha Architect Intl Momentum (IMOM)/Dorsey Wright Short (DWSH) +33.05% ProShares UltraPro Nasdaq 3x bull/bear (TQQQ)/(SQQQ) +101.78% Direxion Daily 3x Small Cap bull/bear (TNA)/(TZA) +127.77% Direxion Daily 3x Biotech bull/bear (LABU)/(LABD) +118.59% MSCI 3x Emerging Market Index bull/bear (EDC)/(EDZ) +22.33% VIX Index 1.5x bull/bear (SVXY)/(UVXY) +91.39%

Additional ETF bull/bear combos will be added. The layout allows for any mix of bull/bear featured ETF selections when the Momentum Gauge™ daily trade signal is issued.

Premium Portfolio

On a shorter time horizon, the Premium Portfolio for subscribers is up +29.11% YTD trading only during positive periods of the Momentum Gauge™ signals. In combination with the best YTD short fund Dorsey Wright Short, the bull/bear combination is up +38.97% YTD.

The Premium Portfolio continues higher than the S&P 500 returns YTD using 14 fewer trading weeks to deliver better returns. Details have been summarized here: V&M Premium Portfolio: 2019 End Of Year Report Card Through Week 49

Examining the Average Weekly Returns

These breakout picks skew highly positive in less than five days with 41 out of 50 weeks (82.00%) producing average top returns above 5%. The 2019 YTD Average Weekly Return chart below gives you an excellent perspective how the returns this year perform relative to the S&P 500 each week. The worst-case MDA trading approach is nearly matching the S&P 500 weekly returns here at the end of 2019, 0.44% to 0.53%. The graph above compares the average weekly S&P 500 gains YTD against the best case and worst-case average returns of the top weekly breakout gains YTD.

As I always tell traders, while these weekly measurements are only over fixed 5 day periods don't fixate on firm holding periods or arbitrary price targets offered by analysts with no clear time horizon. The best gains are made by monitoring the conditions of the indicators that signaled a strong buy in the first place and preserve gains for as long as these buy conditions remain intact.

Momentum conditions have improved significantly since the positive signal returned on October 15th. A small sample from prior weekly selections that may have some continued positive momentum without detailed analysis are:

FormFactor (FORM) +73.11%

YETI Holdings (YETI) +39.67%

eHealth (EHTH) +58.14%

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) +25.44%

uniQure (QURE) +23.32%

KEMET Corp. (KEM) +43.82%

OncoCyte (OCX) +7.80%

SSR Mining (SSRM) +44.43%

STAAR Surgical (STAA) +38.99%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) +12.72%

Collegium (COLL) +85.23%

Zymeworks (ZYME) +92.31%

Intrepid Potash (IPI) +4.37%

Prothena Corp (PRTA) +26.48%

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) +60.17%

Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) +19.53%

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) +77.47%

Huami Corporation (HMI) +18.75%

Nordic American Tankers (NAT) +100.49%

51job, Inc. (JOBS) +17.77%

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) +73.06%

Silvercorp Metals (SVM) +29.69%

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) +35.28%

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) +8.77%

360 Finance (QFIN) +4.76%

Market Conditions into Week 51

The Friday positive anomaly remains strong and continues to deliver nearly 50% of all the gains on the S&P 500 YTD.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The Federal Open Market Committee completed its final year-end meeting Wednesday holding fund rates unchanged. The Fed SOMA page linked below shows an 8th consecutive week of easing with $22.1 billion added to the Fed's balance sheet this week. This brings the total easing to $118.8 billion in liquidity just over the past eight weeks. Easing has been a very positive condition for the markets since the Fed started in 2009. We may continue to experience very positive effects in the large gains of the Piotroski, Premium, and Breakout portfolios.

System Open Market Account Holdings - Federal Reserve Bank of New York

In the latest news from the Federal Reserve, liquidity injections are increasing rapidly and "together with the expanded overnight repos, and the $60BN in monthly TBill purchases, and by mid-January, the Fed's balance sheet, currently at $4.066 trillion, will surpass its all time high of $4.5 trillion! ". I have illustrated the changes on the chart below. We are at easing rates of change not seen since early 2013:

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The Weekly Momentum Gauge™ chart below shows the Fed's actual balance sheet action in dark blue over the original Fed scheduled QT (light blue). The chart shows confirmation of a positive momentum signal from Oct 15th on the daily momentum chart. The last eight weeks plot the dramatic change toward "organic QE" for the first time in over a year adding $118.8 billion in positive liquidity conditions that are driving market indexes higher into record levels. We will continue to watch for weekly confirmation as the Fed easing is likely helping the market sustain this very strong run.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The more detailed Daily Momentum Gauge™ chart below is reserved for members and has been expanded to more closely examine the past three months. The Momentum Gauges™ closed Friday after hours at 101 Positive and 15 Negative in one of the largest positive spreads in weeks. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Dec 13: FED Eases Another $22.1 Billion, US-China Phase 1 Trade Deal Met With Tariffs Eased Ahead Of Deadline, Markets Soaring To Record Highs.

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Dec 12: Fed Holds Rates Unchanged, ECB Continues QE, And Trump Says China Tariffs Won't Be Lifted Dec 15th. Markets Flat.

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Dec 11: Year-End Fed FOMC Decision Today 2pm ET With DJIA Down And S&P Up Premarket

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Dec 10: Year-End Fed FOMC Meeting Begins, China Phase-1 Trade Deadline Approaches, And Markets Are Heading Lower Premarket.

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Dec 9: Markets Down Slightly With S&P 500 Above 3,140 And Fed Easing Continued For 7th Straight Week.

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The Week 51 - 2019 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The Week 51 stocks consist of two Services and one Technology and one Healthcare sector stocks. A pre-market release was conducted Friday morning for members to test the reliability of picking stocks before the open.

Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) - Services/Air Services Pfenex (PFNX) - Healthcare/Biotechnology

Corporacion America Airports - Services / Air Services Price Target: 7.00

(FinViz)

Corporacion America Airports S.A. acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.a r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporacion America Airports S.A. is a subsidiary of A.C.I. Airports S.a r.l.

Pfenex - Healthcare/Biotechnology Price Target: 15.00

(FinViz)

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study. The company also develops PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis; PF529, a biosimilar to Neulasta; and hematology/oncology products, including PF743, a recombinant crisantaspase, as well as PF745, a recombinant crisantaspase with half-life extension technology.

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 51

Applying the same breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it can provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term.

Last week, Goldman Sachs (GS) gained +0.01% and American Express (AXP) gained +3.41%. Previous Dow 30 stocks are still in strong momentum conditions: UnitedHealth (UNH) +4.75%, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) +4.18% as well as Nike (NKE) +4.47% have continued their strong gains.

The Dow pick for next week is:

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is in a strong technical breakout above 270/share price resistance with all the indicators positive and high net inflows. Short-term price target is around 280/share. Indicators are all highly favorable with more room to run.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

These momentum picks are different from the Weekly Bounce/Lag momentum picks with a 2% trailing stop loss methodology by Prof. Grant in his weekly selections. The Bounce/Lag picks are now no longer provided as a public weekly article and remain a private feature along with the Premium Portfolio.

Additional MDA breakout stocks for Dividends/Growth stocks are coming in 2020. The V&M Breakout subscription rates are increasing 20% January 1st, please be sure to lock in your subscription at the lowest current rates now!

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNGU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.