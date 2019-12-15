Gold Can Flourish Despite Return Of 'Risk-On'

Gold’s best performance this year came on the heels of investors’ aversion to owning equities as various economic fears loomed large over Wall Street. Some of those fears have recently taken a back seat to the resurgent stock market. Indeed, optimism has revived among traders who foresee a positive outcome to the U.S.-China trade war and a revived global economy in 2020. Gold, consequently, has spent the last few months in the shadows of riskier assets.

As we’ll discuss in this report, however, the metal is poised to soon emerge from those shadows. Simmering geopolitical troubles and the persistence of economic worries among investors have revived safe-haven demand for gold, while a weakening dollar also bodes well for the metal’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) future.

One of gold’s biggest sensitivities, historically, is to political or military turmoil in the Middle East. Some of gold’s strongest rallies of the last 20 years have occurred on the heels of uncertainties in the Mideast region. A series of recent drone and rocket and drone attacks against Saudi Arabian oil facilities, U.S. military bases in Iraq, and other strategic locations has been blamed on Iran. In response to the renewed threat of militarism, the U.S. is reportedly considering sending an additional 4,000 to 7,000 troops to the region.

Violence in the Middle East has escalated quickly of late, and investors have responded by showing a revived interest in safe haven assets like precious metals and U.S. Treasury bonds. Even as the U.S. stock market continues rising – thanks in part to fresh optimism over the U.S. economic outlook – participants are demanding a measure of protection against volatility in the geopolitical sphere.

Interestingly enough, one of this year’s top-performing assets is palladium. While supply-related concerns have been a major contributor to palladium’s meteoric rise, the metal’s demand has exceeded merely that of the auto industry. Safe-haven demand for palladium is undoubtedly part of the reason for the precious metal’s fortunes this year, as a recent article by Sweta Killa suggests. Palladium has historically served as a kind of secondary hedging asset during times of geopolitical tension and economic turmoil, though its safety-related demand is typically far below that of gold’s. Nonetheless, the acceleration of the palladium price rise (below) is likely being impelled by more than just supply disruptions.

Source: BigCharts

Our discussion of palladium as a safe haven can be further extended when we consider that palladium rallies often preceded rallies in the gold price. That was certainly the case last year in the months leading up to gold’s October 2018 turnaround. The latest example of relative strength in the palladium price can therefore be viewed as a bullish precursor to a revival of gold’s fortunes in the coming months.

By far one of the most important considerations when evaluating gold’s intermediate-term outlook is the trend of the U.S. dollar index (DXY). As the following graph illustrates, the dollar’s intermediate trend has a definite downward slant. This should make it much easier for gold buyers to push the yellow metal’s price higher in the coming weeks.

Source: BigCharts

The dollar’s dominant longer-term trend, however, is still up as evinced by the fact that the greenback hasn’t yet made a decisively lower low in several months. A move below the 96.00 level, however, would decisively confirm that a major trend shift toward a dollar bear market is underway (as opposed to merely a “correction” in an ongoing dollar bull market). The 96.00 level in the DXY chart shown above is where the last previous major low was made back in late June.

Nonetheless, even if the dollar’s recent weakness is only temporary it should suffice for gold to commence a renewed rally into the early part of 2020. With gold’s “fear factor” also making a comeback – thanks to renewed Mideast military threats and continued worries over the strength of the global economy – the metal has even more support beyond merely its currency component. In view of the supporting factors discussed here, investors are therefore justified in maintaining a bullish intermediate-term bias toward the metal.

On a strategic note, I plan on purchasing a conservative position in the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) on the next intraday move above 28.00. As of this writing, GDX is very close to confirming a technical breakout signal per the rules of my trading discipline as discussed in previous reports. A move above the 28.00 level would strongly suggest that the bulls are making a serious “run on the stops” on the part of the bears, who in turn would likely be forced into short-covering based on the tendency for round numbers to serve as a stop-loss magnet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GDX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.