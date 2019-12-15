This Time The Fed Finally Has It Right

Taking the investment advice of research firms made public through mainstream media outlets isn’t always advisable. At times, in fact, it can be downright hazardous to your financial health. But there are some notable exceptions to that rule, and the latest recommendation from BCA Research appears to be one of them. In this report, we’ll examine BCA’s bullish call for the U.S. equity market and economic outlook in the coming 18-24 months. I’ll make the case that the firm’s sanguine outlook is entirely justified based solely on Fed policy considerations.

The latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Dec. 11 is over and the Federal Reserve has reaffirmed its commitment to keeping a reasonably “loose” monetary policy stance. The Fed held its benchmark interest rate steady and signaled that it could maintain a steady course on rates through 2020.

The FOMC elected to keep interest rates unchanged at a target range of 1.5% to 1.75%. The central bank’s commitment to maintaining financial market liquidity was further reinforced when the New York Fed added $42 billion in overnight liquidity via overnight repurchase agreements immediately prior to the Fed’s Dec. 11 policy meeting.

One of the biggest worries which confronted investors in 2018 was the Fed’s tight money policy. The Fed consistently raised interest rates from December 2016 until December 2018, when the stock market showed the bank it had had enough of tightening monetary conditions. The 20% plunge in the S&P 500 Index last December was a huge wake-up call to Fed officials that it was time to adopt far less strict, and more lenient, measures.

Thankfully, the Fed listened and commenced a loosening of its monetary policy. Beginning in August of this year, the Fed began lower rates until finally reaching the current 1.55% effective Fed funds rate. The conspicuous drop in interest rates has already had a salutary impact on the stock market. With loose monetary conditions now prevailing, the U.S. economic outlook has also appreciably improved.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Historically, whenever the Fed funds rate has exceeded the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond for a period of several months it has resulted in a volatile ride for equity prices. That was clearly the case during the May-September period of 2019, when the Fed funds rate was conspicuously higher than then 10-year yield. The NYSE Composite Index (NYA), shown below, entered a bumpy trading range as investors were uncertain of the bull market’s health in light of tighter money conditions.

Source: BigCharts

Beginning in October, however, the Fed funds rate finally fell below the 10-year Treasury yield (below). This development was most welcome by investors, who have since shown a renewed interest in buying equities now that they are confident the Fed is supporting the market through a looser money policy. As long as the Fed funds rate remains below the 10-year yield, investors are completely justified in maintaining a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) stance toward the stock market.

Source: St. Louis Fed

A growing number of Wall Street analysts are beginning to recognize the beneficial change to equity prices wrought by the Fed’s about-face in its policy. One such firm is the widely respected BCA Research. BCA has proclaimed a favorable outlook for equities and the U.S. economy via a recent client note. The firm believes the economy could continue to dodge a recession for the next two years, thanks to the Fed’s timely assistance. BCA’s Chief U.S. Investment Strategist, Doug Peta, observed:

Tight monetary policy is a necessary, albeit not sufficient, condition for a recession, and we consider the Fed’s current monetary policy settings to be easy, especially after this year’s three rate cuts. A recession can’t begin until the Fed reverses those three cuts and, per our estimate of the equilibrium rate, tacks on at least three additional hikes.”

BCA also published a chart which highlights the path of the Fed’s target Fed funds rate since the 1970s. Whenever the Fed's target rate minus BCA's estimate of the "equilibrium" Fed funds rate is below zero, stocks have tended to outperform. That's currently the case right now, as can be seen in the following graph.

Source: MarketWatch

The firm also rates current conditions under the “easy monetary policy” category. It must be reiterated that the Fed’s “easy” money stance is decidedly bullish for stocks, and for this reason BCA’s latest research should be heeded by serious-minded investors.

Taken collectively, the above evidence strongly suggests that the Fed has finally gotten it right this time around. After two years of erroneously raising its interest rate above prevailing levels of the 10-year Treasury yield, the Fed’s recent commitment to a far more accommodative stance is encouraging. Indeed, the Fed’s about-face should be regarded as a breath of fresh air for investors and it should eventually lead to even higher equity prices in the year ahead.

Participants also need not worry themselves about recession coming anytime soon. BCA’s research also noted that over the past 50 years, recessions typically don’t start until at least six months after a major peak in the S&P 500 Index. Investment returns prior to the peak, moreover, have tended to be robust. For this reason, a bullish intermediate-term posture is still justified.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.