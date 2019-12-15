LTC Properties Has Become Attractive After Its Recent Correction

LTC Properties (LTC) has incurred a 13% correction since late October, primarily due to its lackluster quarterly report. The REIT has disappointed investors in the last three years, as it has failed to grow its funds from operations per share throughout this period. However, thanks to its recent correction, it is now offering a 5.0% dividend yield. As it is also likely to return to growth mode from 2021, it is likely to highly reward those who invest in the REIT at its current stock price.

LTC Properties has failed to grow its funds from operations per share for three consecutive years, primarily due to the bankruptcy of Senior Care Centers, the largest skilled nursing operator in Texas, about a year ago. This operator was the fifth largest customer of LTC Properties and it was generating 10% of the annual revenues of the REIT. It is thus easy to understand the impact of the bankruptcy on LTC Properties. The REIT is now in the process of assigning these properties to another operator but it will take some time until it returns to growth mode. To provide a perspective, analysts expect the REIT to grow its funds from operations per share by only 1% next year.

However, LTC Properties is likely to leave the above headwind behind at some point in the future and return to growth mode. The REIT, which has a portfolio that consists of 50% senior housing and 50% skilled nursing properties, benefits from a strong secular trend, namely the sustained growth in healthcare spending. As the generation of baby boomers ages, the elderly portion of the population increases and thus healthcare spending rises year after year. According to a study, national healthcare spending is expected to grow by 5.5% per year until at least 2027. It will thus approach the threshold of $6.0 trillion by 2027.

It is also important to note that LTC Properties has most of its properties in the states with the highest projected growth in the group of population above 80 years old over the next decade. Moreover, despite its stagnation in the last three years, the REIT has grown its funds from operations per share at a 5.5% average annual rate during the last decade. As soon as the headwind from the aforementioned bankruptcy subsides, it is reasonable to expect the REIT to return to growth mode. Analysts seem to agree on this, as they expect LTC Properties to grow its funds from operations per share at a 4.0% average annual rate over the next three years.

While this growth rate seems lackluster on the surface, investors should note that the total return of the REIT will be much higher thanks to its 5.0% dividend yield. As the payout ratio currently stands at a healthy level of 74%, the dividend can be considered safe for the foreseeable future. Therefore, investors can lock in a 5.0% dividend yield, which is particularly attractive given the suppressed interest rates prevailing right now. It is also worth noting that LTC Properties distributes its dividend on a monthly basis. This feature is attractive for some income-oriented investors. On the other hand, as the REIT has frozen its dividend for two consecutive years, investors should not expect meaningful dividend growth for the foreseeable future.

It is also important to note that LTC Properties is currently trading at a price-to-funds from operations ratio of 15.3, which is in line with its historical valuation level. In fact, the REIT has consistently traded very close to this valuation level for five consecutive years. It is thus prudent to expect no meaningful effect of the valuation of the REIT on its total returns in the upcoming years. Overall, LTC Properties is likely to offer an approximate 9% average annual return over the next few years thanks to its 5% dividend yield and approximate 4% annual growth of funds from operations.

To sum up, LTC Properties has stagnated in the last three years due to a temporary headwind but it is likely to return to growth mode in 2021. It is also offering a 5.0% dividend, which has a wide margin of safety thanks to a healthy payout ratio. As a result, investors can take advantage of the recent correction of the REIT and reap nearly double-digit total annual returns in the upcoming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.