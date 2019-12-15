Akamai: A Tale Of Two Businesses

At the current price, we think the company is fairly valued and would consider adding a position for the long term.

However, it is divided into two main lines of business, one which is poised to grow and one which will stagnate.

Thesis Summary

Akamai (AKAM) is a software company providing cybersecurity and CDN to clients all over the world. The company has shown good and stable growth, has a strong financial position and is investor-friendly. However, its main source of revenue is under threat and it is likely that growth will slow-down.

Given the projected growth rates for the CDN and Cybersecurity segments of the business, we have projected revenues fro 2020 and 2021 and found the company to be fairly valued. While the company doesn’t represent an immediate value opportunity, we like the core business and would consider adding a position for the long-term.

Company Overview and Industry

Akamai is a software development technology company that recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of its IPO. The company is most well known for developing and implementing cloud security services and applications, as well as providing CDN. (Content Delivery Network). CDN’s are used by sites and organizations with large international traffic. When you enter a site, the CDN will recognize the user’s geographical area and will use the servers closest to the user to give access to the site. (To optimize speed and efficiency) In lamens terms, the company provides the infrastructure and software to deliver content quickly and also offers online security systems.

At first glance, I thought Akamai looked like a great investment. The best of both worlds, growth, and value. The company is in a growing and innovative space, both in terms of cloud computing and cybersecurity. Akamai achieved YoY growth in 2018 of 6.5% and has a CAGR of ~10%. Furthermore, the company is very profitable, boasting an EBITDA margin of 28.4%.

The company is run, in a very investor-friendly way, and indeed has active investors such as Elliot Management Corp. The company holds a strong balance sheet, is responsible for costs and returned value to investors through buybacks in 2018.

Indeed, we can see institutional support was strong for Akamai., but this seems to have changed.

Source: Whalewisdom

The above screenshot from Whalewisdom shows that, on the whole, financial institutions have reduced their position in Akamai. So what could be behind this change in sentiment?

CDN vs Cybersecurity

As I mentioned above, the company and stock looked great to me at the beginning. Even at today’s high valuation of $84. However, once I got into the financial statements, I saw a very clear reason to be concerned.

The company generates revenue on two main lines of business, CDN, and Cybersecurity. About 35% of revenues can be attributed to Cybersecurity, while the much larger chunk of 65% is CDN.

Source: 10-Q

As we can see, the larger part of the business, CDN, has shrunk in the last 3 quarters. Growth has been -1% for this segment. On the other hand, Cloud security has grown steadily at a rate of around 30%.

The problem is, CDN solutions are not incredibly specialized. While Akamai has one of the largest configuration servers and networks, it has to face competition on two fronts. Firstly, it must compete with alternative solutions offered by the all.-mighty tech giants like Amazon.com Inc (AMZN). Secondly, many companies are also setting up their delivery content networks, which seems to be economically justifiable once enterprises reach a certain level.

Reading through the earnings call transcript, it seems that these figures are intentionally ignored, while “high traffic growth in CDN” is cited. This traffic is either not as high as they would want to make us think, or it is simply not producing revenue.

Domestic vs International

Another interesting breakdown is that of national vs international revenue growth.

Source: 10-Q

Again, Akamai suffers from the same problem. Its largest segment is stumped, and all of the growth is coming internationally, which is growing at a rate of around 20%. This is also a reason for concern, although we can also take away that international growth is strong, and based on the market outlook it seems it will carry on this way.

Forward-guidance

Management is aware of how this will affect growth, so how do they plan to manage this? On the earnings call for Q3, CFO Ed McGowan makes it quite clear that the company plans to remain active in M&A. ChameleonX, and Exceda are just some of the latest acquisitions on the table, The first, represents a move into expanding and improving their security service, while Exceda is a sales partner in South America in the CDN space. This last merger could be seen as vertical integration.

Indeed, having just raised $1.5 billion and with a strong balance sheet, this seems to be the right direction for Akamai to take.

Valuation

While it will be hard to quantify exactly what revenues will look like, we will give it a try.

2019E 2020E 2021E CDN 1,87 1,87 1,87 Cloud Security 1,00 1,26 1,57 Total 2,87 3,12 3,44

Source: Author’s Work, figures expressed in billions of dollars.

The above calculation is based on the revenue figures broken down into operations. Each operation has then been given an estimated growth rate based on previous performance. Cloud security is projected to maintain a 25% growth rate, while we have assumed CDN to stay flat.

Based on the projected market outlook and growth plans, I believe these to be reasonable figures on the conservative side. Given management's intentions to aggressively expand through M&A, I think the CDN segment of the business could remain flat, although it fell in 2019. Cybersecurity has grown at near 30%, so a 25% growth rate is quite conservative.

Revenues of $3,12 billion would mean an EPS of almost 4,5$. Using a forward P/E of around 20 would give us a price target of $90 for 2020 and near $100 by 2021. By our calculations, Akamai is set to grow at a rate of around 8.71% in 2020 and 10,46% in 2021. With Cloud Security becoming a larger part of revenue, we can expect future overall growth to be positively impacted.

According to our forecasts, Akamai is currently adequately valued and we can expect the share price to remain similar during 2020. However, the investment looks more attractive the further into the future we go. Furthermore, an argument could be made that P/E of 20 is too punitive, with a sector median of 22. Applying the latter would give us a price target in 2020 of 100$. Also, an argument could be made for a 30% growth in cybersecurity, but I like to err on the safe side.

Takeaway

Akamai is a very solid business, with a good balance sheet, and a competitive edge in a growing market. However, most of its business is CDN is a saturated market, as is the domestic market. While the company is by no means overvalued and I expect it to keep posting solid financial results, most of the immediate growth is already factored in. I believe Akamai will deliver more value in the future as the Cloud security side of the business gains more importance. The valuation is hefty, but I like the stock right now and moving forward.

If the price fell below $80 I would put some money in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.