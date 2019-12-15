Altria: Income Play With Dividend Increases For 21 Years, Buy The Dip

Altria Group (MO), the largest manufacturer of tobacco products in the United States, is a buy for the income growth investor with the present entry price looking good. The management of MO is good and has continued to grow the business by using its cash to expand the product base, add to its existing products, and buy back shares. Investments in Cronos (OTC:CRON) and JUUL have the potential for good future sales when a firm cause of the vaping issue is defined. Altria Group is 4.7% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

Altria is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio. I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years used to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Altria Group has a fair chart going up, and to the right in a steady, strong slope in 2014 through mid-2017, then it hit a bump down when the FDA said it would regulate nicotine. The FDA delay in approving IQOS and JULL review creates a buying opportunity to buy Altria Group 38% below the 2-year high price of $78.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Altria beats against the Dow baseline in my 59-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 59 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The poor MO total return of 22.88% compared to the Dow base of 56.11% makes Altria a poor investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $11,700 today. This gain makes Altria, a fair investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the worldwide need for more smokeless products. The high yield gives excellent income for the income growth investor while we wait for the vaping issue to be defined further.

Dow's 59 Month total return baseline is 56.11%

Company name 59 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Altria 22.88% -33.23% 6.7%

Altria does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a yield of at least 1%, passing this guideline with dividend increases for 21 years. The recent earnings payout ratio is high at 80%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business. The dividend income is great and the present future growth of 9% easily makes up for the low past total return.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year S&P CFRA CAGR of 9% is good, passing my guideline requirement. The good future growth for Altria can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth of the United States for smokeless products.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $8 billion. MO passes this guideline. MO is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $87 billion well above the guideline target. Altria 2019 projected cash flow at $8.2 billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth, increased dividends, and buying back shares. MO presently has a one billion repurchase authorization.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. MO's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a one-year target price of $50, passing the guideline. MO is at the target price at present and has a low PE of 11.5, making MO a buy at this entry point if you consider the projected growth rate and the inelastic nature of their products.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is weak, but the above-average dividend yield makes MO a good business to own for some income and future growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes MO interesting is the good future growth rate with a product that is inelastic and can raise prices.

I don’t have a guideline for earnings, but look for the earnings of my positions too consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on October 31, 2019, Altria reported earnings that beat expected by $0.04 at $1.19, compared to last year at $1.08. Total revenue was higher at $5.41 billion more than a year ago by 2.3% year over year and beat by $70 million from the expected total. This was a good report with bottom-line beating expected and the top line increasing with an increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out late January 2020 and is expected to be $1.02 compared to last year at $0.95 a nice gain.

The graphic below shows a summary of the 3rd quarters and three quarters earnings

Company Business

Altria Group is the largest manufacturer of tobacco products in the United States.

As per para-phase from Reuters: The Company's segments include smokeable products, smokeless products, and wine. The Company's subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co. (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC) and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Ltd. (Ste. Michelle), is engaged in the manufacture and sale of smokeless tobacco products and wine. Its other operating companies include Nu Mark LLC (Nu Mark), a subsidiary that is engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products.

Overall, Altria is a great business with 9% CAGR projected growth as the economy grows going forward with the increasing need for new smokeless tobacco products. The moderate earnings growth provides MO the capability to continue its growth by increasing earnings as the cash flow increases with the IQOS product and other smokeless products, and we get a high income while we wait. The talking heads that preach recession should be ignored, and even with a slowdown in the world economy, MO’s products should still do well with inelastic demand.

The graphic below shows the diverse products of Altria.

From the para-phase of the earnings call. Altria is in the midst of a remarkable transformation within the tobacco industry. Once predictable, the industry has become increasingly dynamic and complex, and while this evolution may pose short-term challenges, we believe tobacco harm reduction is a significant opportunity for the industry and adult tobacco consumers. Altria believes that in the next decade, non-combustible products can surpass combustibles as the preferred choice among adult tobacco consumers. They intend to lead this historic transformation with their unmatched portfolio of non-combustible products and investments. Over the last two years, they built a business platform with the ability to deliver strong long-term results across a variety of future industry scenarios. They understood that no single product would likely satisfy all adult smokers looking for alternatives and that the regulatory environment for non-combustible products would continue to evolve. They assessed their portfolio and believed that they have addressed gaps with investments in e-vapor and oral nicotine pouches as well as an adjacent investment in cannabis. Today they believe we have the strongest portfolio across multiple tobacco platforms and are well-positioned for future growth in a rapidly evolving U.S. tobacco industry. Turning to the key non-combustible platforms, the e-vapor category faces a critical inflection point. They must address underage use while also preserving options for more than 20 million adult smokers who are interested in less harmful tobacco products. They continue to believe that raising the legal minimum age to purchase all tobacco products to 21 at the Federal and state levels is the most effective action to reverse the rise in youth vaping.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued strong development of the addition of new products necessary for the continued growth of the Altria business and shareholder return. MO has good constant growth and will continue as the United States, and the population grows. The growth is being driven by adding to new smokeless products. The graphic below shows the guidance for 2019.

Conclusions

Altria Group is a good investment choice for the income investor with its above-average growing dividend and a fair choice for the total return investor. Altria Group is 4.7% of The Good Business Portfolio (My IRA account) and will be held to let it grow. If you want a growing dividend income and fair total return, MO may be the right investment for you. I buy what I consider great businesses that are fairly priced, and the present MO entry point looks good. Good growing businesses do not come cheap, but over time, they grow and grow. If you want a solid growing income and a fair total return, MO may be the right investment for you.

