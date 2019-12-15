MedMen: Plans For Survival

I will remain on the sidelines until MedMen can prove their ability to rapidly grow while cutting costs.

If MedMen remains solvent, equity holders should do well and could see 3x or more upside.

Management's guidance is very detailed and quite aggressive, requiring seven quarters with average sequential revenue growth of nearly 20%.

This week, the company issued perhaps 110 million shares and warrants, adding up to ~16% dilution.

Data by YCharts

MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) is a large, well-marketed cannabis company based in Los Angeles. The retailer owns and operates 32 retail stores spread across six states including their home state of California.

Over the past year, MedMen's shares have performed poorly as the result of a widespread decline in cannabis stocks and investor concern about MedMen's growing debt and their poor free cash flow. After peaking at nearly $7.00 in October 2018, MedMen shares have declined over 90% while the United States Marijuana Index has fallen about 60%. MedMen's trailing year free cash flow losses total $343 million on revenue of $152 million, which has led to some liquidity concerns as MedMen's debt rose from $61 million last September to $204 million this September.

MedMen is working to quell those fears through spending cuts, asset sales, and a slowdown in expansion plans while retaining their growth and increasing gross margins. On Dec 11, the company announced bold plans to reach positive cash flow by early 2021. The market has applauded those efforts: MedMen shares have risen 69% in three days since their all-time low earlier this week.

Big Changes

Source: Author based on company filings.

MedMen is making big changes and not for the first time. Only three weeks ago, I outlined MedMen's downsizing, including the layoffs of 190 employees, the sale of non-core cannabis assets, and reducing their expansion plans to conserve capital.

Since my article on Nov 21, MedMen shares fell 42% in the aftermath of disappointing revenue growth in the Sep 2019 (Q1/FY20) but subsequently recovered virtually all of these losses earlier this week. This remarkable recovery came from the company announcing further efforts to shore up their balance sheet and laying out detailed guidance for their growth over the next seven quarters.

The most significant changes at MedMen include:

Laying off a further 20% of their corporate staff: In total, the company has laid off 40% of their corporate staff in the past 30 days, saving about $20 million annually. This is part of MedMen's drive to reduce annualized corporate SG&A to $65 million. This implies a 47% reduction to current corporate costs and a 58% reduction compared to those in the Dec 2018 quarter.

Renegotiating their most imminent debt: MedMen's $78 million of debt from Oct 2018 was due on Oct 1, 2020. The company has extended that deadline to Jan 31, 2022, buying themselves an additional 16 months. In exchange for sixteen months of borrowing, MedMen agreed to:

Increase the interest rate of the debt from 7.5% to 15.5%. Most of this interest is paid monthly in cash, suggesting cash payments of nearly $800,000/month or $2.4 million per quarter.

Convert the lender's 17.2 million warrants at ~$4.96/share to 40.5 million warrants at US$0.60/share. MedMen also extended their duration by about 20 months. At current prices, this converts warrants worth $21,000 into warrants worth $12 million, based on the Black-Scholes option pricing model.

Sell 62.8 million shares and grant proxy voting power to Wicklow Capital: MedMen agreed to sell 62.8 million shares at $0.43/share to Wicklow capital, receiving $27 million. This is Wicklow's second investment in MedMen after their involvement in a share purchase at $2.36/share back in July.

In addition to buying shares, Wicklow's Chief Investment Officer Ben Rose will gain the right to vote MedMen co-founder Andrew Modlin's super voting shares for one year. Modlin owns half of MedMen's super voting shares, alongside co-founder and CEO Adam Bierman, and these shares control voting power for the company. Rose, who is also executive chairman of MedMen's Board of Directors, will be given authority to vote these shares for the next year, although not the authority to abolish this share class.

MedMen also closed on the previously announced $10 million Tranche 3 from Gotham Green Partners ("GGP"), bringing their total debt to GGP up to $135 million. That facility has a final tranche of $115 million available with the consent of both MedMen and GGP. This debt also includes 50% warrant coverage, implying that MedMen also gave GGP approximately 7 million warrants.

Collectively, these deals have provided MedMen with $37 million of capital, pushed back all of their debt to 2022, and saved the company $20 million per year in corporate costs. MedMen has also created about 110 million diluted shares (excluding the previous $4.96/share warrants), diluting shareholders by about 16%.

Detailed, Aggressive Guidance

Source: MedMen Press Release, Dec 11.

In the same release, MedMen provided very detailed forward guidance for investors and analysts. This guidance likely had more to do with MedMen's rally than their fund-raising or cost-cutting. Specifically, MedMen's expectation of $450-$500 million in FY 2021 (ending June 2021) is dramatically higher than analyst expected - analysts were counting on MedMen generating about $330 million in FY 2021 revenue before this guidance.

MedMen also re-affirmed guidance for adjusted EBITDA profitability in Q1/FY20 (Sep 2020) and guided to free cash flow profitability in Q3/FY20 (Mar 2021).

Admirable state-by-state transparency: MedMen's guidance is unparalleled among the major cannabis companies ("MSOs") in its transparency. The company has provided both store count and revenue guidance for the next two fiscal years on a state-by-state basis. No major MSOs provide state-by-state guidance on either revenue nor store count and no major MSOs provide revenue broken down by state in their financial releases, although MedMen does break out their California revenue on their filings.

These figures are very revealing. Among other state-by-state revelations, we can infer that:

MedMen is very optimistic about the Massachusetts market. The company expects $17.5 million in revenue per dispensary in FY2021, higher than any other state. MedMen is planning to open locations in Fenway and Newton. Both stores are pending state approval and will sell recreational cannabis.

Source: The Growth Operation State-by-State Cannabis Sales, with data from the State of Illinois.

MedMen expects a booming Illinois recreational market. The company projects sales to more than double in FY 2021 up to $13.1 million per dispensary. Illinois is legalizing recreational cannabis on Jan 1, 2020, and the average medical dispensary in the state earns $5.7 million per year as of Nov 2019.

MedMen expects sales growth to accelerate in California in FY 2021 (June 2020 to June 2021). MedMen's figures imply revenue growth of 6% per quarter per dispensary in California this year and growth of over 11% per quarter next year to hit midpoint figures.

Source: The Growth Operation State-by-State Cannabis Sales, with data from the State of Florida and author's estimates.

MedMen foresees only modest success in Florida's medical cannabis market. At midpoint, MedMen anticipates earning $250,000/week in Florida this year and $815,000/week next year. This is higher than the ~$150,000/week that MedMen has been generating recently, but their FY 2021 totals would only put MedMen in sixth place compared to current sales from other Florida competitors.

MedMen does not expect to see large growth in either Arizona or New York over the next seven quarters. During their last analyst call, MedMen CFO Zeeshan Hyder noted that the New York market "has been pretty stagnant for us over the last six months," and noted MedMen had "seen a decline in both wholesale and retail revenue" in Arizona.

Source: Author's estimates based on MedMen's guidance. These figures result in hitting MedMen's midpoint guidance and hitting MedMen's store targets.

In addition to being detailed, MedMen's guidance is aggressive. During the past three quarters, MedMen's revenue has grown by 22%, 15%, and 5% sequentially. To hit their guidance at midpoint, the company's revenue will need to rise 19% to 20% over the next seven quarters. Notably, Curaleaf's forward guidance of $1 to $1.2 billion in 2020 also implies quarterly growth rates of ~19%.

This guidance also implies a sharp uptick in per-dispensary revenue. Over the past year, MedMen's revenue per store has remained flat in the range of $6 to $7.5 million per store. MedMen's guidance implies that this revenue per store might rise to over $11 million per store over the next seven quarters, assuming flat sequential revenue growth and linear store count expansion.

Looking Forward

Source: Author's estimates based on MedMen's guidance.

MedMen will have to execute very well in order to hit their revenue guidance.

If the company can hit its revenue targets while growing gross margins and reducing corporate costs to $65 million per year, I model that they should also be able to attain free cash flow profitability by the March 2021 quarter, as guided. In that scenario, the company may need about $40 to $50 million more than was provided this quarter by Wicklow Capital and GGP. Some of this may come from selling non-core assets and that may be augmented by the final tranche of GGP's $250 million senior secured loan.

If MedMen is able to reach positive free cash flow, the company will have approximately $220 million of debt coming due between January and April 2022. It is unlikely they will generate this much cash before those maturities, suggesting the debt will need to be either rolled over or converted into equity. Both options are likely to be available to MedMen if they can achieve their growth goals.

In my modeling, if MedMen can reach their goals, they may be earning $150 million or more of annualized EBITDA by the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021. At 10x EBITDA, shares might trade at about $1.80/share. This suggests that investors could potentially see 3x gains or more if they correctly bet in a MedMen recovery.

However, if MedMen is unable to turn their fortunes around - such as if they are unable to grow at 19% per quarter while halving corporate costs and expanding gross margins - shareholders may quickly be left with nothing. This quarter, MedMen's cash burn improved to only $54 million. This is significantly better than past quarters, but several more quarters of improvement are needed before MedMen stands on firm financial footing and their -100% operating cash flow margins may not impress many lenders if MedMen is forced to return to the capital markets.

From here, an investment in MedMen is a bet on the company's survival. If management can navigate out of this financial crisis and the company remains solvent, equity holders should see significant upside. If not, shares are likely to go to zero.

For my part, I will remain on the sidelines, preferring to invest in assets with less risk but also potentially less reward.

Happy investing!

Make better cannabis investments with better information The Growth Operation is the largest community of cannabis investors on Seeking Alpha. I post in-depth analysis of under-covered cannabis companies, focusing on fundamental analysis and future profitability and cash flow, and daily cannabis news to help investors keep up-to-date. We also have a lively chat room to discuss ideas with other investors. Among other live data features, I recently added detailed weekly charts illustrating cannabis sales in Florida and Illinois, shown below, to help investors make more informed investment decisions. GET STARTED TODAY

Disclosure: I am/we are long CURLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.