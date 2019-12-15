Wall Street Brunch

Notable earnings reports: FedEx (NYSE:FDX), Navistar (NYSE:NAV) and Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) on December 17; Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS) on December 18; Nike (NYSE:NKE), Carnival (NYSE:CCL), ConAgra (NYSE:CAG), Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) on December 19; Winnebago (NYSE:WGO), BlackBerry (NYSE:BBY) and CarMax (NYSE:KMX) on December 20.

Nike earnings preview: Nike (NKE) steps into the earnings confessional to expectations that it will report revenue growth in North America of 5.9% for FQ1 and revenue growth of 22% (ex-F/X) in China. Of note, there have been some buyside whispers of a gross margin beat heading into the report, while the cooling of the U.S.-China trade war could free up Nike management to set a more positive tone. Nike shares trade at a 4% discount to their historic forward earnings multiple.

Small stuff:Robinhood is expected to roll out on a limited basis a feature that allows customers to buy and sell fractional shares. The development could add pressure on Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) and Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) to match the initiative next year. Robin Hood also plans to introduce dividend reinvestment plans and recurring investments.

IPO watch: No new U.S. pricings are expected in the week ahead. IPO lock-up periods expire for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) on December 16; Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO), Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL), Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL), Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) on December 17; Artelo Biosciences (OTC:ARTL) on December 18 and Amerant (NASDAQ:AMTB) on December 19. Of the bunch, Grocery Outlet might be the one to watch with shares up over 30% since the IPO. There is also an analyst quiet period expiration for SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) on December 16 to keep tabs on.

Projected dividend changes: Fifth Third (NASDAQ:FITB) to $0.27 from $0.24, Lilly (NYSE:LLY) to $0.71 from $0.645, Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) to $0.21 from $0.20, AT&T (NYSE:T) to $0.52 from $0.51, ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) to $0.185 from $0.180, Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) to $0.175 from $0.170 and Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) to $0.115 from $0.100.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU ) and PSA Group ( OTCPK:PEUGF ) are expected to ink a formal agreement next week to combine into the world's fourth-largest automaker. Shareholders vote on the Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN )-Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACHN ) merger and Cision (NYSE: CISN ) buyout by Platinum on December 11.

Spotlight on Macau: Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit Macau next week to announce a raft of new policies aimed at diversifying the city's casino-dependent economy into a financial center. Those include the establishment of a yuan-denominated stock exchange and the acceleration of a renminbi settlement center. Xi's trip to mark the 20th anniversary of Macau’s return to China comes as the central government has praised the city for upholding the "one country, two systems" framework that governs both Hong Kong and Macau. Casino stocks that could see some volatility include Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

Analyst and investor day events: Guidance and strategy updates are expected in from Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) on December 16; Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) on December 17; McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), Colfax (NYSE:CFX) and Lennox International (NYSE:LII) on December 18.

FDA watch: FDA panels to discuss AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)-Merck (NYSE:MRK)’s Lynparza as a maintenance treatment in pancreatic cancer and Merck's (MRK) Keytruda in some bladder cancers. The last business day before Bausch Health's (NYSE:BHC) acne therapy IDP-123 arrives at the end of the week.

The list of stocks trading with short interest accounting for more than 40% of total float includes Peloton Interactive ( PTON ), Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO ), Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL ), AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC ), Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH ), Crowdstrike ( OTC:CRWD ), Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY ), National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ ) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX ). Then there is the curious case of GameStop (NYSE: GME ). The company's 10-Q filed a few days ago revealed 65.9M shares outstanding vs. 67.2M shares sold short as of November 29. Anybody have a thought on that scenario?

Business updates: PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) has a conference call scheduled for December 18 before the market opens to discuss 2020 earnings guidance. ELi Lilly (LLY) will also conduct a conference call on that day with the investment community and media to further detail the company's financial guidance.

Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Conference: The energy symposium will consist of company presentations, breakouts and one-on-ones with executives from leading industry companies. The long list of participants includes Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN), ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE), American Municipal Power (NYSE:AMP), AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU), Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR), Archrock (NYSE:AROC), Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR),Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH), Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, LP (NYSE:BIP), Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP), Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL), California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT), Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT), Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG), Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK), CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM), Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR), CPS Energy (NYSE:CPS), Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP), CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL), CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP), DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP), Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL), Dominion Energy (NYSE:D),Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL), Energy Transfer, L.P. (NYSE:ET), EnLink Midstream Partnersn (NYSE:ENLC), Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD),Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES),FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE), Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS), Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL), Global Partners (NYSE:GLP), Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP), Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE), Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM), Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP),IDACORP (NYSE:IDA), Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP), Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI), KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP), Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC), Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP), Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP), MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU), MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), Natural Resource Partners, LP (NYSE:NRP), New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR), NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT), Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE), NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL), NiSource Inc (NYSE:NI), Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX), NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE), NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS), NW Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN), ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS), ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE), Pattern Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI), PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX), Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP), Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA), Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG), SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG), South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Spire Inc (NYSE:SR), Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH), Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP), Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN), Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP), TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP), Teekay Corporation/Teekay Lng Partners, /Teekay Offshore Partners L.P/Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TK) (NYSE:TOO) (NYSE:TNK), TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP), UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI), USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC), Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP), Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) and Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ:XEL).

Smallcaps get their day: The Investor Summit conference on December 17 in Philadelphia is dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with investors. Participants this year include NanoVibronix (OTC:NAOV), Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER), Inuvo (NYSEMKT:INUV), KEMET (NYSE:KEM), SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI).

Data watch: Containerboard pricing data is due out in a release that could swing names such as International Paper (NYSE:IP), Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON), WestRock (NYSE:WRK), Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG), Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK), Greif (NYSE:GEF) and Domtar (NYSE:UFS) up or down. Credit card delinquency reports are expected in from American Express (NYSE:AXP), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF). There is also an anticipated release on monthly boating data that could create waves with Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU), MarineMax (NYSE:HZO), Brunswick (NYSE:BC), Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) and MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT).

Boeing (NYSE: BA ) plan to launch the Starliner spacecraft on an uncrewed mission to the International Space Station on December 20 at the earliest.

Box office: Sony (NYSE:SNE) expects Jumanji: The Next Level to bring in $35M during its opening weekend, while some forecasts from Hollywood range as high as $45M. At the end of the week, Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will make its initial appearance at theaters as the House of Mouse shoots for another +$1B tally from the 42-year old franchise.

Barron's mentions: This week's issue covers what to look for in 2020 and what stocks could provide value. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL), Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) make the list. There's also reminder that Disney's (DIS) parks business makes the stock attractive all by itself. Operating income for parks, experiences and products rose 11% to $6.76B last fiscal year amid higher guest spending.



