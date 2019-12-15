Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/12/19

Includes: AMEH, CSV, CYTK, POPE, RCKT
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/12/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process. Even so, insider activity is much lighter than last year at this time, when insiders were buying hand-over-fist to take advantage of the ridiculous sell-off last December.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Pope Resources (POPE);
  • Cytokinetics (CYTK); and
  • Apollo Medical (AMEH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Rocket Pharm (RCKT); and
  • Carriage Services (CSV).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Duluth (DLTH);
  • TTEC (TTEC);
  • RealPage (RP);
  • Primoris Services (PRIM);
  • Okta (OKTA);
  • Marriott Intl (MAR);
  • Liberty (LSXMA);
  • AXA Equitable (EQH); and
  • Boston Properties (BXP).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Uber Technologies (UBER);
  • Transdigm (TDG);
  • Tricida (TCDA);
  • Dow (DOW);
  • China XD Plastics (CXDC); and
  • Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Rtw Inv

DIR, BO

Rocket Pharm

RCKT

JB*

$5,006,250

2

Bvf Partners LP

BO

Cytokinetics

CYTK

B

$3,229,094

3

Han Jie

CEO, DIR, BO

China XD Plastics

CXDC

JB*

$1,137,037

4

Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic

BO

Apollo Medical

AMEH

B

$908,881

5

Davis Richard K

DIR

DOW

DOW

B

$317,460

6

Terrion Halle Fine

GC, CCO, SEC

Transdigm

TDG

B

$298,649

7

Voorhees Steven C

DIR

Truist Financial

TFC

B

$275,788

8

Goetz William

COO

Carriage Services

CSV

B

$274,800

9

Schlecht Stephen L

CB, DIR, BO

Duluth

DLTH

B

$249,825

10

Dahl James H

BO

Pope Resources

POPE

B

$239,929

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Tuchman Kenneth D

CB, CEO, BO

TTEC

TTEC

JS*

$109,500,000

2

Axa

BO

AXA Equitable

EQH

JS*

$72,630,000

3

Orbimed Advisors

DIR, BO

Tricida

TCDA

JS*

$60,000,000

4

Pratt Brian

DIR

Primoris Services

PRIM

JS*

$49,999,996

5

Camp Garrett

DIR

Uber Technologies

UBER

AS

$14,406,514

6

Maffei Gregory B

CEO, DIR

Liberty

LSXMA

S

$9,537,137

7

Winn Stephen T

CB, CEO, BO

RealPage

RP

AS

$8,122,560

8

Sorenson Arne M

CEO, DIR

Marriott Intl

MAR

S

$6,803,442

9

Race Charles

O

Okta

OKTA

AS

$5,974,678

10

Ritchey Raymond A

VP

Boston Properties

BXP

S

$3,756,268

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYTK, AMEH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.