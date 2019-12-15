Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/12/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/12/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process. Even so, insider activity is much lighter than last year at this time, when insiders were buying hand-over-fist to take advantage of the ridiculous sell-off last December.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Pope Resources (POPE);

Cytokinetics (CYTK); and

Apollo Medical (AMEH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Rocket Pharm (RCKT); and

Carriage Services (CSV).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Duluth (DLTH);

TTEC (TTEC);

RealPage (RP);

Primoris Services (PRIM);

Okta (OKTA);

Marriott Intl (MAR);

Liberty (LSXMA);

AXA Equitable (EQH); and

Boston Properties (BXP).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Uber Technologies (UBER);

Transdigm (TDG);

Tricida (TCDA);

Dow (DOW);

China XD Plastics (CXDC); and

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Rtw Inv DIR, BO Rocket Pharm RCKT JB* $5,006,250 2 Bvf Partners LP BO Cytokinetics CYTK B $3,229,094 3 Han Jie CEO, DIR, BO China XD Plastics CXDC JB* $1,137,037 4 Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic BO Apollo Medical AMEH B $908,881 5 Davis Richard K DIR DOW DOW B $317,460 6 Terrion Halle Fine GC, CCO, SEC Transdigm TDG B $298,649 7 Voorhees Steven C DIR Truist Financial TFC B $275,788 8 Goetz William COO Carriage Services CSV B $274,800 9 Schlecht Stephen L CB, DIR, BO Duluth DLTH B $249,825 10 Dahl James H BO Pope Resources POPE B $239,929

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Tuchman Kenneth D CB, CEO, BO TTEC TTEC JS* $109,500,000 2 Axa BO AXA Equitable EQH JS* $72,630,000 3 Orbimed Advisors DIR, BO Tricida TCDA JS* $60,000,000 4 Pratt Brian DIR Primoris Services PRIM JS* $49,999,996 5 Camp Garrett DIR Uber Technologies UBER AS $14,406,514 6 Maffei Gregory B CEO, DIR Liberty LSXMA S $9,537,137 7 Winn Stephen T CB, CEO, BO RealPage RP AS $8,122,560 8 Sorenson Arne M CEO, DIR Marriott Intl MAR S $6,803,442 9 Race Charles O Okta OKTA AS $5,974,678 10 Ritchey Raymond A VP Boston Properties BXP S $3,756,268

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYTK, AMEH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.